Mitt Romney Names Who He'd Be 'Happy to Vote For' Instead of Trump...
Twitchy's Black Friday Blowout Sale
‘Absolute Brain Worms’: Social Media Influencer Asks Us To Imagine Being Israeli Kept...
New Calif. Law Mandates K-12 Students Be Taught 'Media Literacy' (ACTUAL Literacy Not...
Biden Knows the REAL Reason Hamas Attacked Israel But Can't Prove It (SERIOUSLY?)
'The State of California Killed That Girl': Billboard Chris Shares Tragic Story of...
An AI Has Written and Animated a Song and It's Terrible
That's Gotta Hurt! Dem Boosting Account Gets BLASTED Using His Own Tweets
Sorry, WHO Hacked a US Nuclear Research Lab?
PETA’s Annual Vegan Push Goes As Well As Expected
Bristol, UK Airport Unveils New 'Multi-Faith Waiting Area' and the Replies Are a...
Grinch Alert: Canada Human Rights Commission Says Christmas Is ‘Colonialism’
Wut? Lefty Says Don’t Worry About Biden’s Age If You Like Dolly Parton...
Epic, Receipt-Filled Mega Thread From Ian McKelvey Lays Out the REAL Racism Problem...

Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry For Them (Almost)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on November 25, 2023
Meme

You might want to sit down for this one, Twitchy readers. We've got some breaking news. It appears that the legacy media may not, in fact, be all that honest ... or even competent.

Advertisement

The latest episode of 'When Media Behaves Badly' comes to us courtesy of the current unrest in Ireland, which was ignited after a man stabbed a woman and several children this week in Dublin City Centre.

The Washington Post, in a stunning example of journalistic professionalism and integrity, decided for everyone that the real story wasn't the knife attack itself, but rather 'right-wing extremism.' Because of course. 

We'll spare you reading the entire story. Suffice it to say, you cannot find a single sentence in it that investigates the attacker, who he is, what his motivations are, or anything remotely resembling 'journalism.' What's more, the story is a lie. The only source the BBC and the Post have for their assertion that the man is an Irish citizen living in Ireland for 20 years is 'an unnamed source.' Yet, they report this as a fact. Meanwhile, we DO know that he is not a natural-born citizen and DID immigrate from Algeria at some time. 

Recommended

‘Absolute Brain Worms’: Social Media Influencer Asks Us To Imagine Being Israeli Kept ‘Safe’ In Gaza
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It was at this point that one of Twitchy's favorite accounts, Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze), launched one of the best threads you'll ever read about the state of journalism in the West. We even had to screenshot some of his tweets for language reasons. Miller rarely uses profanity. When he does, you can bet it's for a good reason. 

Miller was just getting started. 

We have been monitoring and covering the situation in Ireland since the attack. We can confirm that there is nearly zero curiosity from reporters or media outlets about investigating the details of the attack itself. Nor are they interested in talking to any of the protesters about why they are angry. They just repeat what they are told to say about the attacker and the riots that followed the attack.

The story is never the actual story. The story is always the reaction to the story, particularly when that reaction comes from anyone of a conservative slant. It's like 'Republicans Pounce' is the only class being taught anymore in J-School (assuming any reporters today actually went to journalism school). 

Advertisement

And it is a choice they make so often (as in, when they wake up every single morning) that we're sure it doesn't even occur to them anymore that they are making this choice. It is a reflex response at this point. 

The rest of the tweet reads, 'The more famous and recognizable they get, the least informed you are.' This could not be more true. This is why -- outside of independent journalism, which is quite good and critically important -- the only honest media reporting you can even hope to find anymore is from local news outlets, nothing national or international.

They hate you. If they ever paused a moment of self-reflection, we imagine they might hate themselves too, which is why they never, ever pause for a moment of self-reflection. Just keep pushing whatever narrative fits and don't look back. 

Advertisement

Miller ends his thread with some sound advice for all of us: 

You know the saying: 'No matter how much you think you hate the media, it is not enough.' 

We all know the saying. There's a reason for that. Too bad the media will never understand why. 

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60.
Tags: MEDIA BIAS WASHINGTON POST STEPHEN MILLER THREAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Absolute Brain Worms’: Social Media Influencer Asks Us To Imagine Being Israeli Kept ‘Safe’ In Gaza
Amy Curtis
Mitt Romney Names Who He'd Be 'Happy to Vote For' Instead of Trump and Surprises Nobody
Doug P.
'The State of California Killed That Girl': Billboard Chris Shares Tragic Story of Yaeli Martinez
Grateful Calvin
Biden Knows the REAL Reason Hamas Attacked Israel But Can't Prove It (SERIOUSLY?)
Doug P.
Epic, Receipt-Filled Mega Thread From Ian McKelvey Lays Out the REAL Racism Problem in America
Grateful Calvin
That's Gotta Hurt! Dem Boosting Account Gets BLASTED Using His Own Tweets
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Absolute Brain Worms’: Social Media Influencer Asks Us To Imagine Being Israeli Kept ‘Safe’ In Gaza Amy Curtis
Advertisement