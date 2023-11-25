Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry For Them (Almost)

You might want to sit down for this one, Twitchy readers. We've got some breaking news. It appears that the legacy media may not, in fact, be all that honest ... or even competent.

The latest episode of 'When Media Behaves Badly' comes to us courtesy of the current unrest in Ireland, which was ignited after a man stabbed a woman and several children this week in Dublin City Centre.

The Washington Post, in a stunning example of journalistic professionalism and integrity, decided for everyone that the real story wasn't the knife attack itself, but rather 'right-wing extremism.' Because of course.

Online rumors claimed the perpetrator of a stabbing attack was an immigrant. The BBC found that the man was an Irish citizen who had lived in the country for 20 years. Police blamed a “lunatic faction driven by a far-right ideology” for the riot in Dublin. https://t.co/cMrCCOKNGQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 25, 2023

We'll spare you reading the entire story. Suffice it to say, you cannot find a single sentence in it that investigates the attacker, who he is, what his motivations are, or anything remotely resembling 'journalism.' What's more, the story is a lie. The only source the BBC and the Post have for their assertion that the man is an Irish citizen living in Ireland for 20 years is 'an unnamed source.' Yet, they report this as a fact. Meanwhile, we DO know that he is not a natural-born citizen and DID immigrate from Algeria at some time.

It was at this point that one of Twitchy's favorite accounts, Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze), launched one of the best threads you'll ever read about the state of journalism in the West. We even had to screenshot some of his tweets for language reasons. Miller rarely uses profanity. When he does, you can bet it's for a good reason.

Miller was just getting started.

The most fascinating thing about what's happening in Ireland is, after searching for hours. I can't find a single major media outlet, informing me of what actually happened. Who What Why When How.



Not a single one. Not one. That's a problem!



See the problem with modern… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2023

We have been monitoring and covering the situation in Ireland since the attack. We can confirm that there is nearly zero curiosity from reporters or media outlets about investigating the details of the attack itself. Nor are they interested in talking to any of the protesters about why they are angry. They just repeat what they are told to say about the attacker and the riots that followed the attack.

The story is never the actual story. The story is always the reaction to the story, particularly when that reaction comes from anyone of a conservative slant. It's like 'Republicans Pounce' is the only class being taught anymore in J-School (assuming any reporters today actually went to journalism school).

Journalists CHOSE this. They purposely chose to be this. That's how we got here. That's it. That's why we are here. Period. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2023

And it is a choice they make so often (as in, when they wake up every single morning) that we're sure it doesn't even occur to them anymore that they are making this choice. It is a reflex response at this point.

This framing, it's not factual. It's a CHOICE. This is a choice. pic.twitter.com/dxjtIvlfwZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2023

There are several writers and editors, and also legal departments who see what the Washington Post is doing here and all agree and hit SEND.



And yet you are no more factually informed than if you chose not to read it at all



That's who journalists are now.



The more famous and… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2023

The rest of the tweet reads, 'The more famous and recognizable they get, the least informed you are.' This could not be more true. This is why -- outside of independent journalism, which is quite good and critically important -- the only honest media reporting you can even hope to find anymore is from local news outlets, nothing national or international.

They hate you. If they ever paused a moment of self-reflection, we imagine they might hate themselves too, which is why they never, ever pause for a moment of self-reflection. Just keep pushing whatever narrative fits and don't look back.

Miller ends his thread with some sound advice for all of us:

Hate them back. This isn't a fight you picked. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2023

You know the saying: 'No matter how much you think you hate the media, it is not enough.'

We all know the saying. There's a reason for that. Too bad the media will never understand why.

