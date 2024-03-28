Fascism Alert: Washington State to Offer Cash Reward for Reporting 'Hate Speech' and 'Bias'

When the Left says the right are fascists and dictators, it will serve you well to remember this word: PROJECTION. Because that's all that is.

The Left are the fascists and the dictators.

Advertisement

Case in point: Washington.

The Evergreen State is now offering cash rewards for reporting 'hate speech' and 'bias' to the government.

Not satire: Washington state has passed a law offering cash as an incentive to report hate speech and bias via a 24/7 hotline.https://t.co/VKS6g1xPNm pic.twitter.com/8eQfkkrHFh — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 28, 2024

More from the Seattle Times:

Washington will establish a nonpolice hotline to assist people who have been targeted by hate crimes and bias incidents, state lawmakers decided this week, passing a new version of a bill that failed to advance last year. Senate Bill 5427, sponsored by Sen. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, among others, directs the state Attorney General’s Office to create a hotline serving at least three Washington counties by 2025 and all counties by 2027. The bill says the hotline should be staffed during business hours. It says call takers should provide victims with information, refer them to culturally competent, trauma-informed local service providers for additional help and document the calls for annual reports. Identifying information will be kept out of the reports and will be exempt from public disclosure requests. SB 5427 passed the Senate on Feb. 7 and cleared the House on Wednesday, drawing unanimous support from Democrats and near-unanimous opposition from Republicans. It’s now headed to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk to be signed into law.

Just insane.

Of course it's taxpayer money, so citizens are funding their own censorship and subjugation. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 28, 2024

Yes, they are.

De Blasio can tell them what a bad idea this is — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) March 28, 2024

That was a disaster, wasn't it?

My neighbor played a game of 8-ball and won by knocking the black ball off the table with the white ball. Now where is my $2,000? - the kind of thing people should report — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 28, 2024

Yes it is.

Do you have to be in the State or can my family and I take turns reporting ourselves to get checks? Asking for someone who likes money. — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) March 28, 2024

We like money.

Report every politician that passed that for hate speech — Fortified Verdad🥶 (@TheVerdadnow) March 28, 2024

Yes.

Make them live under the rules they force on the rest of us.

Fight back—flood the hotline with calls mocking them.



"Hey my neighbor bought a white car and I feel that that's racist. Could you please arrest him?" Then just keep going on about it for the next thirty minutes. — Nate Pickens (@NatePickens) March 28, 2024

Break the system.

I can't imagine how this could possibly be abused.



Except all the ways it's obviously going to be abused. — thetiredmoderate (@eltiredmoderate) March 28, 2024

It's totally going to be abused.

By the Left.

Universities with "bias response teams" was ridiculous enough. This is a "bias response team" for every resident of Washington. Where the "bias response team" is the police. Absolutely not. https://t.co/HVvaRwIVVc — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) March 28, 2024

Advertisement

Absolutely not.

Communists always create incentives for proles to inform on each other. In a few years they will be paying children to rat out their parents. https://t.co/6q1KECXV8v — darthfledermaus (@darthfledermaus) March 28, 2024

They already are. That's what the trans movement is all about.

Yes it is.

The coming wave of government thought control.



In Minnesota, a similar database was funded last year. No rewards offered (yet). https://t.co/V3LNHLpUKg https://t.co/wajkjQ4Tj2 — Rep. Harry Niska (@HarryNiska) March 28, 2024

Orwell warned us about this sort of thing.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!