Fascism Alert: Washington State to Offer Cash Reward for Reporting 'Hate Speech' and 'Bias'

Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on March 28, 2024
Twitter

When the Left says the right are fascists and dictators, it will serve you well to remember this word: PROJECTION. Because that's all that is.

The Left are the fascists and the dictators.

Case in point: Washington.

The Evergreen State is now offering cash rewards for reporting 'hate speech' and 'bias' to the government.

More from the Seattle Times:

Washington will establish a nonpolice hotline to assist people who have been targeted by hate crimes and bias incidents, state lawmakers decided this week, passing a new version of a bill that failed to advance last year.

Senate Bill 5427, sponsored by Sen. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, among others, directs the state Attorney General’s Office to create a hotline serving at least three Washington counties by 2025 and all counties by 2027.

The bill says the hotline should be staffed during business hours. It says call takers should provide victims with information, refer them to culturally competent, trauma-informed local service providers for additional help and document the calls for annual reports. Identifying information will be kept out of the reports and will be exempt from public disclosure requests.

SB 5427 passed the Senate on Feb. 7 and cleared the House on Wednesday, drawing unanimous support from Democrats and near-unanimous opposition from Republicans. It’s now headed to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk to be signed into law.

Just insane.

Yes, they are.

That was a disaster, wasn't it?

Yes it is.

We like money.

Yes.

Make them live under the rules they force on the rest of us.

Break the system.

It's totally going to be abused.

By the Left.

Absolutely not.

They already are. That's what the trans movement is all about.

Yes it is.

Orwell warned us about this sort of thing.

Tags: CRIME FIRST AMENDMENT HATE CRIME HATE SPEECH LEFTIES NAZIS

