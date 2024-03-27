Biden's Border Crisis: Influx of Illegal Immigrants in NYC Schools May Bump Special Needs Kids

As Biden's border crisis continues, it's very telling exactly what groups of people the Biden administration is willing to let suffer to keep the border wide open. Black communities in Boston, parks and rec departments in Colorado (as well as hourly employees), and school children in NYC.

It's the latter group that really seems to be getting hit hard by Biden's border policies.

Illegal Immigrant Children Are Overcrowding NYC Schools. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

https://t.co/sH4DjvNQIA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 26, 2024

More from Townhall:

A massive influx of illegal immigrant children in Manhattan schools may push a school for children with disabilities and special needs out of an academic building and into an “inadequate” site, according to a report from the New York Post. The school, West Prep Academy, reportedly serves 170 students, which mainly include children with special needs. West Prep is being overrun by the enrollment at PS 145, which shares the same schoolhouse. PS 145 has enrolled lots of illegal immigrant children, reportedly “flooding” the system. Reportedly, more than 30,000 migrant children have been sent to public schools in New York City in recent years. “We’re at a point where now parents are not feeling heard,” one academy parent told The Post. “I see all of these parents expressing these real concerns for why this is not going to work for their kids. “We don’t agree with this change because we are actually, as teachers and parents and advocates, looking at the actual educational and developmental impact on the children with regard to this change,” the parent added.

Just shameful.

Surge of migrant kids at NYC school could push special needs private school out of shared building https://t.co/6BXb5jxEBW pic.twitter.com/iM7BiH9X8F — New York Post (@nypost) March 25, 2024

Special. Needs. Kids.

And where's Biden?

Once again, American students are being pushed to the side for people that came here illegally. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 25, 2024

Just like they were harmed to protect adults from COVID.

New York, these politicians care more about illegal immigrants than your children — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) March 25, 2024

Yes they do.

But YOU wanted this!!



YOU voted for this!!!! — Yamil R. Sued (@Yamil_Sued) March 25, 2024

You get the government you vote for. Sometimes good and hard.

In this case, special needs children.

Who, by the way, have a slew of state and federal legislation meant to protect them.

Which says volumes about just how much 'protection' the government will give you, even when they pass laws.

Good thing handicap kids don't tend to stress about sudden changes in routines https://t.co/FDtXpJDBft — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) March 25, 2024

They're 'resilient', after all.

Under Biden, illegal aliens are now treated better than American citizens with special needs and disabilities. Our rulers hate us. https://t.co/Bey7xYECfV — BP 🍎 (@BP4Politics) March 25, 2024

Yes, they do.

Illegal Immigrant Children Flood NYC Schools Forcing Special Needs Students Out of Classroomshttps://t.co/poEOUYNV09 #BidenBorderCrisis — Larry Elder (@larryelder) March 27, 2024

Where is the outrage?

Why if we can’t take care of our own people,are we trying to take care of the world — Matt (@Matt19alh) March 27, 2024

An excellent question.

Take a good look at what our special needs. Students are going through and ask yourself why. Also, ask yourself who’s responsible.. the answer is Joe Biden or whoever’s running him https://t.co/P0vtPsty8J — The Original Lord Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) March 27, 2024

Remember in November.

***

