Students Displaced by Illegals Can Email Requests to Meet With Teachers Over Zoom

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, students at James Madison High School in New York City were told that they'd be switching over to remote learning Wednesday as the school was being converted into a shelter for illegal immigrants. New York has already turned all of its hotels and senior centers into shelters, so there was nowhere else left to put the illegals but the school.

Here's video of the illegals being dropped off at their new home:

BREAKING: Buses are now pulling up to @JMHSBklyn and dropping off illegals. School is closed tomorrow because illegals will be sleeping in the school’s gym. This is disgraceful! NYC is prioritizing illegals over Americans. pic.twitter.com/2jmKXfRTHX https://t.co/ViZiWlqTX5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2024

This is what happens when you run out of hotel rooms. Soon, cities will run out of schools to vacate. Then they will come for your homes. https://t.co/MQ159OlOXc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

They’ve run out of hotel rooms, are kicking kids out of school for illegal housing and now they want your homes too https://t.co/Cro82sGjq9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2024





They're quartering troops. As far as they're concerned, you lost the battle for your country in the 2020 election and they're just moving infantry battalions into place to consolidate their victory. https://t.co/AEp9NWE36d — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

Now, now. Reportedly, the school will be open Thursday, as New York is just moving the 2,000 or so illegals indoors from their tent city at Floyd Bennett field because of heavy rain. The city thinks they're going to bus them all back to their tent city at 5 a.m. Thursday.

We know from the COVID lockdowns that remote learning was a joke. It's an even bigger joke, as Libs of TikTok points out that teachers would be available for Zoom meetings by request.

The situation in James Madison High School is even worse than we thought. They’re not even doing remote live learning with a teacher.



Students have to request in advance via email if they want an actual teacher to be available to teach them.



Illegals are being prioritized over… pic.twitter.com/0B3duFZq94 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 10, 2024

"Illegals are being prioritized over our kids’ educations."

Ask not what your country can do for you but what your country can do for illegal immigrants. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) January 10, 2024

How do illegals benefit regular Americans again? Not the liberals who want to use them to demographically change the country or criminal businesses that want them for cheap labor -- how does letting in millions of illegals benefit regular Americans? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 10, 2024

New York City government schools spend over $35,000 per student per year.



Give that money to NYC families instead of shoveling it to failure factories that house immigrants when they're supposed to be educating kids. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 10, 2024

As a former educator I can tell you this means a short assignment will be posted, used as attendance, and no real education will be done.



A total loss in every conceivable way. — Michael Sasser (@MichaelSasser_) January 10, 2024

The establishment didn’t care about kids’ education during COVID lockdowns and they’ll certainly not care about them during this illegals crisis.



It’s only going to get worse.



Shame on Biden for doing this and for both Democrats and Republicans in Congress for enabling him. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 10, 2024

They're beta testing this for the rest of the country. Better be loud. — Haikus From Underground (@HaikusFromUnder) January 10, 2024

Somebody shifted out an alternate reality or universe. This is not sane. — Jay Pennview 🇺🇸🐊 (@jaypennview) January 10, 2024

I taught during a one year COVID shutdown. The students were not required to do anything and all got a passing grade. All the teacher had to do was post a 10 minute reading assignment from say, Readworks, which any parent can do, for any 80 minute block. Zero learning. — Tommy (@labelitanswer) January 10, 2024

So what are the teachers doing other than getting paid while the students are self teaching? — NewYorker1010 (@newyorker1010) January 10, 2024

United States of Embarrassment — Jeff J. Grice (@iamJ2GRICE) January 10, 2024

They care more about getting new voters than education, jobs, safety, drug violence, cartel activity, laws, or anything else. The only thing they care more about is sending money to Ukraine. — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) January 10, 2024

So, not only remote classes, but no instruction. — gmdp1967 (@gmdp1967) January 10, 2024

So this was allegedly just for one day, but what happens the next time it rains? This seems like a practice run for turning schools into shelters since there's nowhere left to put everybody.

Update:

Oh, this is rich:

White House says NYC migrants displacing students 'is something that New York City needs to answer to' https://t.co/ncu3M40zla — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 11, 2024





***