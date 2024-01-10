Students Displaced by Illegals Can Email Requests to Meet With Teachers Over Zoom

LOL! Chris Matthews Warns American Voters About the Rural Cult Trying to Take...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 10, 2024
AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, students at James Madison High School in New York City were told that they'd be switching over to remote learning Wednesday as the school was being converted into a shelter for illegal immigrants. New York has already turned all of its hotels and senior centers into shelters, so there was nowhere else left to put the illegals but the school.

Here's video of the illegals being dropped off at their new home:


Now, now. Reportedly, the school will be open Thursday, as New York is just moving the 2,000 or so illegals indoors from their tent city at Floyd Bennett field because of heavy rain. The city thinks they're going to bus them all back to their tent city at 5 a.m. Thursday.

We know from the COVID lockdowns that remote learning was a joke. It's an even bigger joke, as Libs of TikTok points out that teachers would be available for Zoom meetings by request.

"Illegals are being prioritized over our kids’ educations."

So this was allegedly just for one day, but what happens the next time it rains? This seems like a practice run for turning schools into shelters since there's nowhere left to put everybody.

Update:

Oh, this is rich:


***

