First Amendment Anyone? Climate Activists Threaten Broadcasters to Defend Biden EV Mandate

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 21, 2024
Twitter

Under a Republican administration, an activist group threatening broadcasters airing ads critical of the president would be a gross violation of the First Amendment. It would be literal fascism and the second coming of Hitler himself.

Under a Biden administration? It's just another day.

Here's the rest of the thread:

And more from The Wall Street Journal:

If President Biden’s electric-vehicle mandate is as popular as progressives claim, why are they trying to censor critics who want to inform the public about the mandate’s costs?

That’s the story this week, after the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) launched ads in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Ohio and Montana to educate Americans about the Administration’s back-door EV mandate. Mr. Biden is “rushing to ban new gas-powered cars” and wants “to force you into an electric vehicle,” one ad says.

The Biden team doth protest. “There is no EV mandate,” a Biden campaign official declared. No? The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed greenhouse gas emissions standards that would effectively require that EVs make up two-thirds of auto maker sales by 2032. The standards will “accelerate the transition to electric vehicles,” EPA said.

We've written about EVs before -- their batteries failing, or causing massive fires, or being more expensive than gas powered vehicles (and that's just the cost of charging them, never mind replacement batteries or retrofitting your home to properly charge the vehicles). Never mind the ethical issues surrounding the mining required to build EV batteries. Or the fact auto manufacturers, dealers, and even car rental companies shying away from EVs.

A difference of opinion on a government mandate is not 'misinformation', and that Climate Power knows this. 'Misinformation' is a catch-all term for 'facts and opinions the Left doesn't like', and they'll silence you for saying them outloud.

Good for the Alliance for Consumers.

Today, it's ads critical of Biden's EV mandate: tomorrow it's any Republican's campaign ads.

'Free speech' is always a threat to wannabe fascists.

Yes there is.

They figured out how to circumvent that pesky constitution by getting business and 'activist' orgs to do their dirty work and violate our rights.

Let's just get to the ugly battle we all know is coming and get it over with.

They don't even hide it much anymore.

