First Amendment Anyone? Climate Activists Threaten Broadcasters to Defend Biden EV Mandate

Under a Republican administration, an activist group threatening broadcasters airing ads critical of the president would be a gross violation of the First Amendment. It would be literal fascism and the second coming of Hitler himself.

Under a Biden administration? It's just another day.

JUST IN: Radical climate "activists" are working to try to silence anyone who speaks out against the Biden Administration's deeply unpopular EV mandates.



(Thread 🧵)https://t.co/bJVsJvkBTY — Alliance For Consumers (@for_consumers) February 21, 2024

Here's the rest of the thread:

The Backstory:



Liberal dark money group, Climate Power, sent a letter to local broadcasters last week demanding that they refuse to run any ads critical of the Biden Admin's EV mandates — claiming those ads would be "disinformation" and threatening to have the FCC pull broadcast… — Alliance For Consumers (@for_consumers) February 21, 2024

What we're doing:



Our Executive Director is fighting back against these blatant intimidation tactics by sending a letter to the same broadcasters outlining what should happen ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tuYY5tzbop — Alliance For Consumers (@for_consumers) February 21, 2024

Broadcasters can and should air ads critical of the Biden Administration's EV mandates, which are being hotly debated and on the verge of being rolled back...



They cannot allow the liberal dark money network to shutdown debate. pic.twitter.com/WidJ2jz9kn — Alliance For Consumers (@for_consumers) February 21, 2024

And more from The Wall Street Journal:

If President Biden’s electric-vehicle mandate is as popular as progressives claim, why are they trying to censor critics who want to inform the public about the mandate’s costs? That’s the story this week, after the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) launched ads in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Ohio and Montana to educate Americans about the Administration’s back-door EV mandate. Mr. Biden is “rushing to ban new gas-powered cars” and wants “to force you into an electric vehicle,” one ad says. The Biden team doth protest. “There is no EV mandate,” a Biden campaign official declared. No? The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed greenhouse gas emissions standards that would effectively require that EVs make up two-thirds of auto maker sales by 2032. The standards will “accelerate the transition to electric vehicles,” EPA said.

We've written about EVs before -- their batteries failing, or causing massive fires, or being more expensive than gas powered vehicles (and that's just the cost of charging them, never mind replacement batteries or retrofitting your home to properly charge the vehicles). Never mind the ethical issues surrounding the mining required to build EV batteries. Or the fact auto manufacturers, dealers, and even car rental companies shying away from EVs.

A difference of opinion on a government mandate is not 'misinformation', and that Climate Power knows this. 'Misinformation' is a catch-all term for 'facts and opinions the Left doesn't like', and they'll silence you for saying them outloud.

Last week, Biden-aligned dark money groups like "Climate Power" wrote threatening letters to TV stations demanding they block ads calling out Biden's electric vehicle mandates.



Consumer protection group Alliance for Consumers is calling out their attempts at censorship. https://t.co/aMs6yEOSB3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 21, 2024

Good for the Alliance for Consumers.

Today, it's ads critical of Biden's EV mandate: tomorrow it's any Republican's campaign ads.

🚨 Climate extremists now view *free speech* as a threat to their movement: https://t.co/0FEAfgFDVX — Will Hild (@WillHild) February 21, 2024

'Free speech' is always a threat to wannabe fascists.

There is a plot to silence literally every form of dissent https://t.co/mQNbz77qFG — Trailduster6bt🇦🇹 (@trailduster6bt) February 21, 2024

Yes there is.

Democrats sure do love their dark money https://t.co/yP2e0MFXbq — Bobby Billy (@bobbyjoeybilly) February 21, 2024

They figured out how to circumvent that pesky constitution by getting business and 'activist' orgs to do their dirty work and violate our rights.

Bring it. Enough with the threats https://t.co/wa6XAtHaRv — GiGi the great™️ (@GinaM_Schafer) February 21, 2024

Let's just get to the ugly battle we all know is coming and get it over with.

It’s getting easier to understand who are the real fascists https://t.co/1L0qExn9I2 — HFL (@1stoptireshop) February 21, 2024

They don't even hide it much anymore.

***

