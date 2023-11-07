'Great Electric Vehicle Revolution': Google Battery Bus Loses Power, Rolls Down Hill

The Biden administration insists electric vehicles are the way of the future, with or without us. And, well, the future does not look so bright:
Google's "100% Battery Electric" bus lost power on a hill in San Francisco, fell backward and crashed into a bunch of cars.— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 6, 2023
The great electric vehicle revolution in one video. pic.twitter.com/0A9Y385DPM
Cue the circus music.
It's pretty darned funny.
That’s not even much of a hill by SF standards. Lol https://t.co/3CapNeuJN1— Hansen (@alwaysberunning) November 6, 2023
No, it isn't. Imagine the big hills.
Those electric busses weigh like almost twice as much as a diesel equivalent. Can you imagine getting out to push?— Stig the White (@StigTheWhite) November 6, 2023
Imagine the momentum this thing gets rolling downhill.
I'm not sure I'm prepared enough for the Great Decarbonization Economy to collapse under the weight of reality. A house of cards that's been built up for so many years by so many institutions with so much stupid money.— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 7, 2023
It's gonna hurt. It's gonna hurt bad. https://t.co/hU7OTiBAk7
It's going to be very, very bad. Gird your loins.
This is almost as good as the picture of the Tesla being recharged on the side of the road by a diesel generator towed by a gas truck. https://t.co/x5v4xofn2d— Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) November 6, 2023
Reality hits and it hits hard.
For that dude who was arguing with me about "electric locomotives" and how they recharge on the downhill sides, so no worries. https://t.co/FeQZZ2K2YD— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 6, 2023
Yeah, that worked so well.
Wait were the brakes electric too because lmaoo https://t.co/AIU5vUA9zK— Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 6, 2023
Yeah, what happened to the brakes?
I don't think humankind has ever embraced folly so completely as it does now. https://t.co/JbTRinKUFd— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) November 7, 2023
We don't think so, either.
Decline is a choice.
Alert Kamala! https://t.co/jyvbD6Kr8p pic.twitter.com/O6Y5I6pMKP— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 6, 2023
She's going to need another reboot after this.
Imagine if this was an electric school bus full of kids. Yikes.
That means it’s working. https://t.co/vs2Lz3BPzl— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 6, 2023
Working so well.
ESG mal-investment can have real world consequences https://t.co/UAb40aXRDE— Josh Young (@Josh_Young_1) November 7, 2023
Serious real world consequences.
Someone captured the essence of Liberal policies encountering reality here.— 🆉🅴🆁🅾 🆂🅾🆈 🅿🅸🅲🆂 (@zero_soy) November 7, 2023
Complete failure.
Destruction.
But it's ok...they "meant well" https://t.co/hZY8UqdFEb
And that's what's importing here: they meant well. Consequences don't matter.
Thank heaven that it didn't catch fire as well.— Jason Hayes (@jasonthayes) November 6, 2023
But, once again, EVs are not ready for prime time. https://t.co/h0UgeS7qdU
Kind of surprised it didn't catch fire.
San Francisco to mandate runaway EV bus lanes. https://t.co/OmSfGDEb5F— Fmr. Rep. Jason Isaac (@ISAACforEnergy) November 6, 2023
Probably.
Statism— ✠Matt (@shadetreeisback) November 7, 2023
Ideas so good they have to be mandatory https://t.co/JCWvlfFoJV
Exactly.
That about sums up San Francisco. Downhill until the crash. https://t.co/QMfWRW4NUU— Michael Parks (@mphparks) November 7, 2023
Democrat policies in general.
And they want to make military vehicles electric?? https://t.co/wz1cQxRIee— maggiecoop (@jackchow333) November 6, 2023
That's a brilliant idea. No way it won't result in catastrophic loss of military personnel or a military defeat.
Hey siri- show me an example of a technology that is being pushed by the top but is not yet ready for widespread mainstream usage https://t.co/pqdSXjwhN6— The Wesley James Show Ⓥ (@WesleyJamesShow) November 6, 2023
The top will never use these things, which is why they push them on the rest of us.
Build Back Better in action https://t.co/pom7iY3FLP— Fed Up 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@FedUpSince20) November 6, 2023
Yes. All downhill.
Okay I think I’ll stick to my jeep https://t.co/fwEArtAoqI— M (@lilpeachreena) November 7, 2023
Yeah, that's probably a good idea. Setting aside the cost of EVs (surprise, it doesn't save you money!), the fact is: we don't have enough resources or wealth to make them mainstream. Nothing, nothing, will replace oil. No matter how much the Left tries.
***
