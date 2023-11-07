'Great Electric Vehicle Revolution': Google Battery Bus Loses Power, Rolls Down Hill

The Biden administration insists electric vehicles are the way of the future, with or without us. And, well, the future does not look so bright:

Google's "100% Battery Electric" bus lost power on a hill in San Francisco, fell backward and crashed into a bunch of cars.



The great electric vehicle revolution in one video. pic.twitter.com/0A9Y385DPM — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 6, 2023

Advertisement

Cue the circus music.

It's pretty darned funny.

That’s not even much of a hill by SF standards. Lol https://t.co/3CapNeuJN1 — Hansen (@alwaysberunning) November 6, 2023

No, it isn't. Imagine the big hills.

Those electric busses weigh like almost twice as much as a diesel equivalent. Can you imagine getting out to push? — Stig the White (@StigTheWhite) November 6, 2023

Imagine the momentum this thing gets rolling downhill.

I'm not sure I'm prepared enough for the Great Decarbonization Economy to collapse under the weight of reality. A house of cards that's been built up for so many years by so many institutions with so much stupid money.



It's gonna hurt. It's gonna hurt bad. https://t.co/hU7OTiBAk7 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 7, 2023

It's going to be very, very bad. Gird your loins.

This is almost as good as the picture of the Tesla being recharged on the side of the road by a diesel generator towed by a gas truck. https://t.co/x5v4xofn2d — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) November 6, 2023

Reality hits and it hits hard.

For that dude who was arguing with me about "electric locomotives" and how they recharge on the downhill sides, so no worries. https://t.co/FeQZZ2K2YD — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 6, 2023

Yeah, that worked so well.

Wait were the brakes electric too because lmaoo https://t.co/AIU5vUA9zK — Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 6, 2023

Yeah, what happened to the brakes?

I don't think humankind has ever embraced folly so completely as it does now. https://t.co/JbTRinKUFd — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) November 7, 2023

We don't think so, either.

Decline is a choice.

She's going to need another reboot after this.

Imagine if this was an electric school bus full of kids. Yikes.

Working so well.

ESG mal-investment can have real world consequences https://t.co/UAb40aXRDE — Josh Young (@Josh_Young_1) November 7, 2023

Serious real world consequences.

Someone captured the essence of Liberal policies encountering reality here.



Complete failure.



Destruction.



But it's ok...they "meant well" https://t.co/hZY8UqdFEb — 🆉🅴🆁🅾 🆂🅾🆈 🅿🅸🅲🆂 (@zero_soy) November 7, 2023

And that's what's importing here: they meant well. Consequences don't matter.

Thank heaven that it didn't catch fire as well.



But, once again, EVs are not ready for prime time. https://t.co/h0UgeS7qdU — Jason Hayes (@jasonthayes) November 6, 2023

Advertisement

Kind of surprised it didn't catch fire.

San Francisco to mandate runaway EV bus lanes. https://t.co/OmSfGDEb5F — Fmr. Rep. Jason Isaac (@ISAACforEnergy) November 6, 2023

Probably.

Statism



Ideas so good they have to be mandatory https://t.co/JCWvlfFoJV — ✠Matt (@shadetreeisback) November 7, 2023

Exactly.

That about sums up San Francisco. Downhill until the crash. https://t.co/QMfWRW4NUU — Michael Parks (@mphparks) November 7, 2023

Democrat policies in general.

And they want to make military vehicles electric?? https://t.co/wz1cQxRIee — maggiecoop (@jackchow333) November 6, 2023

That's a brilliant idea. No way it won't result in catastrophic loss of military personnel or a military defeat.

Hey siri- show me an example of a technology that is being pushed by the top but is not yet ready for widespread mainstream usage https://t.co/pqdSXjwhN6 — The Wesley James Show Ⓥ (@WesleyJamesShow) November 6, 2023

The top will never use these things, which is why they push them on the rest of us.

Build Back Better in action https://t.co/pom7iY3FLP — Fed Up 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@FedUpSince20) November 6, 2023

Yes. All downhill.

Okay I think I’ll stick to my jeep https://t.co/fwEArtAoqI — M (@lilpeachreena) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

Yeah, that's probably a good idea. Setting aside the cost of EVs (surprise, it doesn't save you money!), the fact is: we don't have enough resources or wealth to make them mainstream. Nothing, nothing, will replace oil. No matter how much the Left tries.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!