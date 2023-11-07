Cori Bush's Rant Defending Rashida Tlaib SO PSYCHOTIC They Cut Her MIC and...
'Great Electric Vehicle Revolution': Google Battery Bus Loses Power, Rolls Down Hill

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 07, 2023

The Biden administration insists electric vehicles are the way of the future, with or without us. And, well, the future does not look so bright:

Advertisement

Cue the circus music.

It's pretty darned funny.

No, it isn't. Imagine the big hills.

Imagine the momentum this thing gets rolling downhill.

It's going to be very, very bad. Gird your loins.

Reality hits and it hits hard.

Yeah, that worked so well.

Yeah, what happened to the brakes?

We don't think so, either.

Decline is a choice.

She's going to need another reboot after this.

Imagine if this was an electric school bus full of kids. Yikes.

Working so well.

Serious real world consequences.

And that's what's importing here: they meant well. Consequences don't matter.

Advertisement

Kind of surprised it didn't catch fire.

Probably.

Exactly.

Democrat policies in general.

That's a brilliant idea. No way it won't result in catastrophic loss of military personnel or a military defeat.

The top will never use these things, which is why they push them on the rest of us.

Yes. All downhill.

Advertisement

Yeah, that's probably a good idea. Setting aside the cost of EVs (surprise, it doesn't save you money!), the fact is: we don't have enough resources or wealth to make them mainstream. Nothing, nothing, will replace oil. No matter how much the Left tries.

***

