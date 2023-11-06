The 'Democrat Money Machine' Is Funding Pro-Hamas Activities and The Daily Caller Has...
Stop Oil Vandals Damage $90 Million Painting from 1651 in London National Gallery

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 06, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

We don't know about you, but a surefire way to get us to support your cause is to damage and destroy priceless, irreplaceable works of art.

It's a very convincing argument.

Not.

The Just Stop Oil group -- which has made a name for itself through vandalism -- is at it again. 

(By the way, they get touchy when you call them out for their childish stunts)

Watch, and let your blood pressure spike with rage:

The painting is Rokeby Venus by Spanish artist Diego Velazquez (so wouldn't this also make Just Stop Oil racist?). It dates from the Spanish Golden Age.

And these nutters took hammers to it.

We're sure he'll posthumously give up his SUV.

It's also not the first time a leftwing nutter attacked the work. A feminist took a cleaver to it in 1914:

Yikes.

There's also this, but the Just Stop Oil folks don't have this sort of foresight.

We're sure the Venn Diagram of Just Stop Oil and Marxist would be concentric circles, so it's no surprise they're fine with destroying priceless, historical works of art. It's what commies do.

And for those of you that listened to Rush Limbaugh years ago, he predicted this: he said communism, socialism, and all those other ideologies would rebrand themselves as the environmental movement. He called it.

Is there a single person (let alone a company) who will look at this and say, 'Gee, these people have a point?' Not a chance.

Global totalitarianism is the goal, though. It's what they want.

This is a very good point. 

The tweet continues:

This has happened enough times now for there to be a rapid response protocol. Institutions like the National Gallery are no longer fit to be custodians of these masterpieces.

No, they are not. Not if they won't protect the works entrusted to their care from the Left and their lunacy.

Oh, Lordy, we hope not.

The time for zero tolerance has long passed.

They're commies. The point is the destruction of civilization to rebuild it in their vision of a Marxist utopia where things like art and music and freedom don't exist.

The museums are easy targets because oil companies and drilling sites won't tolerate this the way the museums have.

We're totally convinced. Going to go buy a Tesla this afternoon.

Nope. Don't buy into it at all.

And they hate those who do create and build.

A very, very long time. But they won't.

They won't even get a slap on the wrist.

Exactly. You will live in hovels, without electricity or cars or the ability to travel, while eating bugs. They want to destroy our way of life.

No, they do not. All the good things are reserved for them.

We admire the creativity here.

Excellent question.

Pretty much everything they use is oil based, including their clothing and hats and smart phones. And yet they don't eschew any of that.

Because, on top of being childish commies, they're hypocrites.

***

Tags: ART ENVIRONMENTALISM LONDON VANDALISM

