Stop Oil Vandals Damage $90 Million Painting from 1651 in London National Gallery

We don't know about you, but a surefire way to get us to support your cause is to damage and destroy priceless, irreplaceable works of art.

It's a very convincing argument.

Not.

The Just Stop Oil group -- which has made a name for itself through vandalism -- is at it again.

(By the way, they get touchy when you call them out for their childish stunts)

Watch, and let your blood pressure spike with rage:

BREAKING: Climate cult strikes again



Just Stop Oil lunatics took hammers and attacked Rokeby Venus, painted in 1651 ($90M) in the London National Gallery pic.twitter.com/97VumWIWeg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2023

The painting is Rokeby Venus by Spanish artist Diego Velazquez (so wouldn't this also make Just Stop Oil racist?). It dates from the Spanish Golden Age.

And these nutters took hammers to it.

That’ll show Diego Velázquez.

He will surely change his ways back in the 1600’s with this righteous action that took place. https://t.co/eAax06SJQR — Sean / Art Attack X (@art_attackx) November 6, 2023

We're sure he'll posthumously give up his SUV.

It's also not the first time a leftwing nutter attacked the work. A feminist took a cleaver to it in 1914:

they just doing a homage to the angry feminist who attacked it with a meat cleaver in 1914 https://t.co/CKOnIvyzu5 pic.twitter.com/KqVIR18IZl — lil dip 🏴‍☠️ (@lildipbuyer) November 6, 2023

Yikes.

It's so sad for the owner, they'll have insurance pay for repairs and cover loss of value.. plus the tax write off for the loss.



This act of protest probably just made the owner a few million dollars — James (@TheN1James) November 6, 2023

There's also this, but the Just Stop Oil folks don't have this sort of foresight.

This is civilizational destruction

The penalty must far exceed vandalism and should teach these vermin a painful lesson — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 6, 2023

We're sure the Venn Diagram of Just Stop Oil and Marxist would be concentric circles, so it's no surprise they're fine with destroying priceless, historical works of art. It's what commies do.

And for those of you that listened to Rush Limbaugh years ago, he predicted this: he said communism, socialism, and all those other ideologies would rebrand themselves as the environmental movement. He called it.

We did it, we stopped climate change. pic.twitter.com/YBCsWAeiI3 — Sally (@TalkWithSally) November 6, 2023

Is there a single person (let alone a company) who will look at this and say, 'Gee, these people have a point?' Not a chance.

Global totalitarianism is the goal, though. It's what they want.

These people should've been stopped the moment they crossed the rope, but security just sits and watches.



The sad truth is that this is being ALLOWED to happen by the people who run the galleries. This has happened enough times now for there to be a rapid response protocol.… https://t.co/2N4EgEFqZk — Culture Critic (@Culture_Crit) November 6, 2023

This is a very good point.

The tweet continues:

This has happened enough times now for there to be a rapid response protocol. Institutions like the National Gallery are no longer fit to be custodians of these masterpieces.

No, they are not. Not if they won't protect the works entrusted to their care from the Left and their lunacy.

Going to the museum will soon be like going to the airport https://t.co/e2IyW9nSGX — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 6, 2023

Oh, Lordy, we hope not.

Lock them in prison and throw away the key. No more tolerance for the arsonists of civilization. https://t.co/m1b5xrcJN2 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) November 6, 2023

The time for zero tolerance has long passed.

I do not comprehend the point of this. https://t.co/ERFrUjhrht — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 6, 2023

They're commies. The point is the destruction of civilization to rebuild it in their vision of a Marxist utopia where things like art and music and freedom don't exist.

I missed the part where Art museums are drilling for oil. https://t.co/XOsdH1Px1z — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) November 6, 2023

The museums are easy targets because oil companies and drilling sites won't tolerate this the way the museums have.

We're totally convinced. Going to go buy a Tesla this afternoon.

And @JustStop_Oil remains one of the best examples of why you shouldn't buy into the climate crisis narrative. https://t.co/8VVVHmWi3e — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 6, 2023

Nope. Don't buy into it at all.

All they can do is tear down and destroy.



They create and build nothing. https://t.co/Zvs6QcfoUQ — Erik Johnson 🦬 (@RedProdigal) November 6, 2023

And they hate those who do create and build.

They should spend a long time in jail. https://t.co/UOnXhE8Ipl — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 6, 2023

A very, very long time. But they won't.

They keep doing it because they let them. This abhorrent behaviour would end today if they were sentenced to a couple of years in prison. Liberalism has failed society once again. https://t.co/ODX7PWCumg — terry l. (@dubsndoo) November 6, 2023

They won't even get a slap on the wrist.

ESG is just this, but for our entire standard of living: https://t.co/8mxojdTUoa — Will Hild (@WillHild) November 6, 2023

Exactly. You will live in hovels, without electricity or cars or the ability to travel, while eating bugs. They want to destroy our way of life.

The elites do not believe you deserve art https://t.co/X4TvoUYbkH — Emily Domenech (@ehdomenech) November 6, 2023

No, they do not. All the good things are reserved for them.

Lock them up. The only way they get out of prison is by painting a perfect replica using the exact same tools the original artist had. But they keep dumping paint on it and make them start all over again. https://t.co/6J6Uz8zicQ — Chitin_Chazz (@Chitin_Chazz) November 6, 2023

We admire the creativity here.

How is it that when I lean in to look at a painting, I see a guard running to protect it, and these people have all the time in the world to break a glass?! https://t.co/slxf5ZXbEG — Rita Simoes (@Rita1Simoes) November 6, 2023

Excellent question.

I guess they finally figured out the glue they use to use was oil based. https://t.co/mGWNpF3BCn — Paul Lavigne 🇨🇦 (@PaulLavigne17) November 6, 2023

Pretty much everything they use is oil based, including their clothing and hats and smart phones. And yet they don't eschew any of that.

Because, on top of being childish commies, they're hypocrites.

***

