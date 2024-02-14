This Is Not Okay: Climate Activists Dump Red Powder on Constitution Display at National Archives

Climate activists have made quite a name for themselves defacing priceless works of art, including the Mona Lisa.

We're not quite sure how they think damaging artwork is going to persuade people to their cause, and this is probably something they know: the destruction and disruption is the point.

Now they've dumped red powder on themselves and the display of the U.S. Constitution at the National Archives.

Watch:

🚨#BREAKING: The Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington DC has been evacuated after two climate activists dumped red powder on themselves and the case holding the United States Constitution pic.twitter.com/a50yEfO0VE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2024

Will they face consequences?

But it sure seems insurrection-y to us.

Hahahaha, let’s see if they end up in jail for 4 years under the Patriot Act. — The Libertarian Extremist (@Liberty_Xtreme) February 14, 2024

No. It's not like they're pro-life activists or something.

Insurrection, damaging public property, their jail time should be tremendous. Solitary till trial, no bail. That's the rules now right? — Wuhan bat Narwhal Horn Simarilian (@simarilian) February 14, 2024

This is (D)ifferent, somehow.

They’re going to be locked up without trial for two years, right? — Floridabreeze🌴 (@FloridaBreezeFL) February 14, 2024

Not a chance.

Notice they didn't get shot, either.

THIS IS NOT #1A ACTIVITY.



IT'S A DIRECT ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY'S FOUNDATION. https://t.co/FkkmUqM7of — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) February 14, 2024

This sort of thing is, arguably, not First Amendment activity. The First Amendment says 'peaceably assemble', not vandalize monuments (or buildings, or block roadways).

Every one of these ‘security guards’ should have already been terminated after this incredible lack of action on their part. Just as useless as the two idiots involved. No wonder we have such a huge crime problem. https://t.co/YJZE8pZIGt — Flyin' John 🇺🇸 (@COFlyerCLE) February 14, 2024

The lack of enforcement of laws, and the encouragement of this behavior, lead to the crime and disorder we see.

This is not OK. Fire every politician and prosecutor that condones this type of thing for a millisecond.



Harshest penalties. No bail. https://t.co/rDUvM14SFJ — Yuri (@freddo411) February 14, 2024

This is not okay and should never be acceptable. Anywhere. For any reason.

Insurrectionists.

20 years in Federal Prison. Those are the rules. https://t.co/UzhbYM1NA8 — Mike Shepanski 🇺🇸 (@shepski79) February 14, 2024

Those are the reals.

Yes...by all means, let's desecrate and destroy the very document that gave you the right to protest ! 🙄. https://t.co/yeiNjYZ46y — Jill Vujovich-Laabs (@Gypsy2100) February 14, 2024

The Left despises the Constitution. The fact they tried to vandalize it is no surprise.

“We are determined to foment a rebellion.”



Something no J6 protestor uttered while entering the capitol.



Many of them are still in solitary confinement while these two will never face the same consequences.



Realize where we are. https://t.co/WBpr0cNaTh — Al the Pal (@mrilmer) February 14, 2024

Realize where we are. The president will brag about locking you up, and the audience will applaud.

This will keep happening as long as we allow it to happen. https://t.co/e6NbJrq2Tf — Neil Patrick Harris (@OriginalNPH) February 14, 2024

We get more of what we tolerate and encourage. And our government encourages this.

They have to destroy every pillar of culture, in order to rebuild their Marxist green utopia.

They did nothing to them. We still have people in prison for walking during Jan 6th. https://t.co/P2NVMzMHK1 — GoodMenMadWorld1776 (@GMMW1776) February 14, 2024

There's a two-tiered 'justice' system, and we see it playing out before our eyes.

BREAKING: Climate activists just ruined the display of the Constitution in the Rotunda of the National Archives in DC. They poured red powder on themselves and the display.



Security stands around doing nothing for minutes until they finally get arrested. pic.twitter.com/bXggSHgl4T — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2024

And they'll be out of jail tonight.

And they'll probably spend less time in jail than somebody who took a selfie in the Capitol on January 6 https://t.co/npGtntAmxG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 14, 2024

Yep.

At some point,SOMEONE has to stop these people!! A witness?...ANYONE!! https://t.co/Ib8gdSOSv3 — 🚔Sandieinsunderland (@Saminsunderland) February 14, 2024

People won't step up because they see what happens to guys like Daniel Penny. No one wants to risk going to prison stopping left wing loons from doing this stuff.

Because it's clear there's a double standard here.

The Biden administration's DOJ has thrown pro-life activists in prison for protesting and praying outside abortion clinics. Many, many people who were merely in or near Washington DC on January 6 are sitting behind bars and facing decades in prison.

Meanwhile, the BLM protesters and Antifa goons, and other leftist vandals and rioters get away without conseqences.

