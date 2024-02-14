Politico: Biden Administration Won’t Punish Israel for Hostage Rescue
Writer Describes the 'Edgy Racial Vibes' He Saw at NYC Gathering of 'Dissident...
Report: Obama's CIA Had Foreign Allies Spying on 26 Members of the Trump...
Ugh. Kristen Stewart Tells Rolling Stone She Wants to 'Do the Gayest Thing...
Where Is the Pope? As Catholic Church in Nicaragua Faces Persecution, Vatican Calls...
KJP Can't Answer if President Biden Believes It's Safe to Visit DC, but...
Why Use Spy Balloons? 269 Chinese Nationals Crossed US Border Yesterday, Joining Thousands...
'El Loco' Strikes Again: Javier Milei Flies Commercial Home From Rome to Cheering...
PANIC: USA Today Notes Greenland Is Turning Green -- Again
Some Question the Timing of That National Security Threat Release
Yikes! New Detail About POTUS' Special Counsel Interview Makes Things Look Even Worse...
Legend: William Post, Inventor of Pop-Tarts, Dies at 96
Multiple People Shot Near Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade; UPDATED
White House's Border-Related Valentine's Day Card for House Speaker Johnson Is Shameless C...

This Is Not Okay: Climate Activists Dump Red Powder on Constitution Display at National Archives

Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on February 14, 2024
National Archives via AP

Climate activists have made quite a name for themselves defacing priceless works of art, including the Mona Lisa.

We're not quite sure how they think damaging artwork is going to persuade people to their cause, and this is probably something they know: the destruction and disruption is the point.

Advertisement

Now they've dumped red powder on themselves and the display of the U.S. Constitution at the National Archives.

Watch:

Will they face consequences?

But it sure seems insurrection-y to us.

No. It's not like they're pro-life activists or something.

This is (D)ifferent, somehow.

Not a chance.

Notice they didn't get shot, either.

This sort of thing is, arguably, not First Amendment activity. The First Amendment says 'peaceably assemble', not vandalize monuments (or buildings, or block roadways).

Recommended

Ugh. Kristen Stewart Tells Rolling Stone She Wants to 'Do the Gayest Thing You've Ever Seen in Your Life'
Coucy
Advertisement

The lack of enforcement of laws, and the encouragement of this behavior, lead to the crime and disorder we see.

This is not okay and should never be acceptable. Anywhere. For any reason.

Those are the reals.

The Left despises the Constitution. The fact they tried to vandalize it is no surprise.

Advertisement

Realize where we are. The president will brag about locking you up, and the audience will applaud.

We get more of what we tolerate and encourage. And our government encourages this.

They have to destroy every pillar of culture, in order to rebuild their Marxist green utopia.

There's a two-tiered 'justice' system, and we see it playing out before our eyes.

And they'll be out of jail tonight.

Yep.

Advertisement

People won't step up because they see what happens to guys like Daniel Penny. No one wants to risk going to prison stopping left wing loons from doing this stuff.

Because it's clear there's a double standard here.

The Biden administration's DOJ has thrown pro-life activists in prison for protesting and praying outside abortion clinics. Many, many people who were merely in or near Washington DC on January 6 are sitting behind bars and facing decades in prison.

Meanwhile, the BLM protesters and Antifa goons, and other leftist vandals and rioters get away without conseqences.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CAPITOL CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE CONSTITUTION GLOBAL WARMING WASHINGTON D.C.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ugh. Kristen Stewart Tells Rolling Stone She Wants to 'Do the Gayest Thing You've Ever Seen in Your Life'
Coucy
Report: Obama's CIA Had Foreign Allies Spying on 26 Members of the Trump Team
Brett T.
Some Question the Timing of That National Security Threat Release
Brett T.
PANIC: USA Today Notes Greenland Is Turning Green -- Again
Amy Curtis
Yikes! New Detail About POTUS' Special Counsel Interview Makes Things Look Even Worse for Biden
Doug P.
'El Loco' Strikes Again: Javier Milei Flies Commercial Home From Rome to Cheering Fans
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ugh. Kristen Stewart Tells Rolling Stone She Wants to 'Do the Gayest Thing You've Ever Seen in Your Life' Coucy
Advertisement