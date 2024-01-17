Matt Walsh on Bizarre World Economic Forum Display: 'What Happened to COVID Safety...
Daniel Penny's Request to Have Charges Against Him Dismissed Is Denied

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 17, 2024
Screenshotted meme

You remember Marine veteran Daniel Penny: he's the guy who killed beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely on a New York subway car by holding him in a chokehold. 

Sorry … former MSNBC host doesn't want people bringing up his service in the Marines: "This is what white privilege looks like – the irrelevant former job title, the passive voice. Black and brown alleged killers don’t get media coverage like this."

By the recollection of several witnesses, Neely was protecting fellow subway passengers from the beloved Michael Jackson impersonator who'd said he was ready to go to jail and wanted to kill them.

Perry had requested that the charge of second-degree manslaughter be dismissed, but a judge denied that request.

No, Neely doesn't seem to have elicited the same response that George Floyd did. VICE was pissed that the Right was supporting the killer of a "homeless dancer" as they did Kyle Rittenhouse.

Flashback:

***

