Daniel Penny's Request to Have Charges Against Him Dismissed Is Denied

You remember Marine veteran Daniel Penny: he's the guy who killed beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely on a New York subway car by holding him in a chokehold.

Sorry … former MSNBC host doesn't want people bringing up his service in the Marines: "This is what white privilege looks like – the irrelevant former job title, the passive voice. Black and brown alleged killers don’t get media coverage like this."

By the recollection of several witnesses, Neely was protecting fellow subway passengers from the beloved Michael Jackson impersonator who'd said he was ready to go to jail and wanted to kill them.

Perry had requested that the charge of second-degree manslaughter be dismissed, but a judge denied that request.

BREAKING: Daniel Penny, charged with second degree manslaughter for putting a homeless guy in a chokehold threatening people on the subway in New York, just had his request to dismiss the charges against him denied.



Trial to begin in the fallhttps://t.co/Pylu7mEdkB pic.twitter.com/Vyh7BWEnLX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 17, 2024

He will go to prison, just like Derek Chauvin. Political prisoners. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 17, 2024

Two tiered justice system. Men who’ve committed worse crimes get let off the hook but a man who endangered his own life to save others from a violent lunatic may be going to prison. Daniel Penny did nothing wrong. https://t.co/oBcX7krmLp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 17, 2024

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2024

Justice is dead in America. If you’re ever in a Democrat-led city and you need help no one will want to intervene. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 17, 2024

This is one of the most disgusting miscarriages of justice this country has ever committed.



Disgusting — Ethos (@projectethos5) January 17, 2024

Travesty. Trump should pardon him on day one if he goes to prison. He’s a hero. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) January 17, 2024

No way in hell that man receives a fair trial,.. not in that city.

No good deed goes unpunished in the leftist utopia. — StillLivinginthewoods (@Stillnthewoods) January 17, 2024

Judge afraid of false outrage and backlash. Willing to sacrifice this man’s heroic action - horrible. — Tim Thurston (@TimTMD) January 17, 2024

And people wonder why everybody is filming and watching but not participating — Rivera for Schools (@rivera4schools) January 17, 2024

He doesn’t deserve any of this. He simply restrained and help him as best he could. He had no ill will or intent to harm that man. He responded to the threat and probably saved lives by his actions. — Not Your Wonderland (@NotYourAlice13) January 17, 2024

He and everyone on that train should sue NYC for intentionally and neglectfully placing them in danger and creating undue trauma by not doing their duty to keep a dangerous person out of society. — Riley Jane Meli (@oldwomaninwoods) January 17, 2024

No more good samaritans now. Everyone better make sure they can protect themselves & that includes those feminists.



No man gonna help you now. Better figure something out! — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) January 17, 2024

Guy is getting railroaded — Bro Duke (@californilone) January 17, 2024

Are we having a summer of love in preparation? — Willy Cuz (@WillyCuz) January 17, 2024

No, Neely doesn't seem to have elicited the same response that George Floyd did. VICE was pissed that the Right was supporting the killer of a "homeless dancer" as they did Kyle Rittenhouse.

Flashback:

Daniel Penny is a hero.pic.twitter.com/3EYtithrac — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 12, 2023

