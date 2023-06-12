Actress bringing the drama about Ron DeSantis at Tony Awards explains what the...
'He's a hero': Daniel Penny talks about what REALLY happened with Jordan Neely and WOW (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on June 12, 2023

Daniel Penny is finally being heard and sharing his side of what actually happened on the subway with Jordan Neely and it’s simply jaw-dropping. It will also be very inconvenient for those who are desperate to paint this incident as racist or murder …

He stepped up to defend and protect those around Neely who were very afraid of him.

Especially after he said he was ready to go to jail and wanted to kill them.

Watch this:

Waiting for the cops to show up.

Isn’t that how it always is in New York City?

Because he stands for everything she hates.

Pretty simple.

The family didn’t bother to show up until they thought there was an opportunity to make money from the situation.

Sam J.

Hell yeah, THIS is what a man looks like.

***

