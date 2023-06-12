'He's a hero': Daniel Penny talks about what REALLY happened with Jordan Neely and WOW (watch)

Daniel Penny is finally being heard and sharing his side of what actually happened on the subway with Jordan Neely and it’s simply jaw-dropping. It will also be very inconvenient for those who are desperate to paint this incident as racist or murder …

He stepped up to defend and protect those around Neely who were very afraid of him.

Especially after he said he was ready to go to jail and wanted to kill them.

Watch this:

Daniel Penny is a hero.pic.twitter.com/3EYtithrac — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 12, 2023

Waiting for the cops to show up.

Isn’t that how it always is in New York City?

This is the man @AOC wants to throw in prison for life. If she was in charge he would never see the light of day again. — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 12, 2023

Because he stands for everything she hates.

Pretty simple.

He is a hero. Where was the homeless man’s loving, caring devoted family when he was homeless? I pray his defense attorney asks alan bragg why did he charge Mr. Penny only after the braying mob showed up. — Can We All Engage Our Brain? (@norajones388) June 12, 2023

The family didn’t bother to show up until they thought there was an opportunity to make money from the situation.

Men, take note.

This is what a man looks like☝️

He is brave. He is strong. He is calm under pressure.

To all his male critics, he is twice the man you are. — Leah Van Lagen (@leahvanlagen) June 12, 2023

Hell yeah, THIS is what a man looks like.

