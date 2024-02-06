WUT? NJ Bill Exempts Minors From Obscenity Laws for LGBTQ Books, Gives 'Criticized' Teachers Money

There has been a lot of controversy about books in schools in the last couple of years. Specifically, very graphic, adult-themed books aimed at kids with various LGBTQ+ themes. These are books that can't be shown on television or read at school board meetings, ones the Secretary of Education won't read aloud from. Because they're essentially pornographic.

But the Left loves them. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to fine schools that remove those books from shelves, the media lies about so-called 'book bans', and legislators are getting sworn in on stacks of these books.

They want to expose your children to it. There's no other way to interpret it.

And now New Jersey has chimed in with legislation that would create an exemption in obscenity laws for those books targeted at children.

BREAKING: Democrats in NJ introduced Senate Bill 2421 the “Freedom to Read Act.” It would create an exemption for obscenity laws for minors to exclude teachers & librarians and award monetary compensation to teachers and librarians who are criticized.



Teachers & librarians would… pic.twitter.com/aBglbCexVY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 5, 2024

And give a 'monetary compensation' to those who are criticized for exposing children to this.

Children.

Let's repeat that one more time: CHILDREN.

Here's the rest of Libs of TikTok's tweet:

Teachers & librarians would get a free pass to show obscene material to minors.They’re not even hiding their agenda anymore.Here’s the email addresses of the 2 sponsors of the bill @AndrewZwicker and @SenMTeresaRuiz

Just incredible.

Let's call this for what it is, "Freedom to Distribute Porn Act". — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) February 5, 2024

Blunt, but honest.

Not one has the "Freedom" to sexualize little kids and soften them up for predators. — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) February 5, 2024

Apparently, the New Jersey legislature disagrees.

Having weirdos showing kids gay porn at schools and trying to genderbend them should be considered as intolerable as slavery. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 5, 2024

One day, it will be. Especially as the 'gender transition' lawsuits continue and bankrupt that insidious industry.

I just love living in this cesspool — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) February 5, 2024

Our sympathies.

This isn't a difficult concept. But the Left struggles with it.

This is how desperate they are to give your kids p*rn. https://t.co/1L85H4QFoL — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 5, 2024

Anyone else doing this would end up in prison and on a registry.

As we explain in The War On Children film, these people know exactly what they’re giving to kids. They know that it’s pornographic. They think the public is stupid so they lie about it. Now that more people realize what’s going on, they’re trying to get immunity for it. https://t.co/Ah2PyzXqkO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 5, 2024

Really telling, no?

NJ GOP need to offer an amendment allowing the distribution of the Bible and see how these champions of books vote. https://t.co/PifKSCH2R0 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 5, 2024

Yes! Play hardball.

Make them defend banning the Bible but allowing graphic books aimed at children

When we said "address the issue of inappropriate material in school libraries," this is so NOT WHAT WE MEANT. https://t.co/Swg2OpNoSx — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) February 5, 2024

If there's no law, it's not inappropriate, we guess. Problem solved?

It will be the end of Phil Murphy’s career if he signs this bill. You think there’s a mass exodus out of NJ now? Just wait! https://t.co/nCvc6ZgYHt — Maggie Speaks (@MaggiesMusings) February 5, 2024

Maybe. But this is what the Left votes for, and what the GOP doesn't know how to oppose effectively.

This is literally a bill to allow and incentivize the distribution of porn in school. https://t.co/CMBTqvDFpL — pearcort (@pearcort) February 5, 2024

Yes. And keep in mind it gives teachers and librarians money if they're criticized for this.

There's no way that won't be abused.

You know how they keep saying they’re not after our kids? They’re straight up LYING. https://t.co/lQyzsiOqKB — QueenMother👸🏻 (@QueenMother1976) February 5, 2024

They're after our kids.

That much is crystal clear.

And there's nothing they'll stop at to achieve their goal.

***

