WUT? NJ Bill Exempts Minors From Obscenity Laws for LGBTQ Books, Gives 'Criticized' Teachers Money

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on February 06, 2024
Meme screenshot

There has been a lot of controversy about books in schools in the last couple of years. Specifically, very graphic, adult-themed books aimed at kids with various LGBTQ+ themes. These are books that can't be shown on television or read at school board meetings, ones the Secretary of Education won't read aloud from. Because they're essentially pornographic.

But the Left loves them. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to fine schools that remove those books from shelves, the media lies about so-called 'book bans', and legislators are getting sworn in on stacks of these books.

They want to expose your children to it. There's no other way to interpret it.

And now New Jersey has chimed in with legislation that would create an exemption in obscenity laws for those books targeted at children.

And give a 'monetary compensation' to those who are criticized for exposing children to this.

Children.

Let's repeat that one more time: CHILDREN.

Here's the rest of Libs of TikTok's tweet:

Teachers & librarians would get a free pass to show obscene material to minors.They’re not even hiding their agenda anymore.Here’s the email addresses of the 2 sponsors of the bill 

@AndrewZwicker

 and 

@SenMTeresaRuiz

Just incredible.

Blunt, but honest.

Apparently, the New Jersey legislature disagrees.

One day, it will be. Especially as the 'gender transition' lawsuits continue and bankrupt that insidious industry.

Our sympathies.

This isn't a difficult concept. But the Left struggles with it.

Anyone else doing this would end up in prison and on a registry.

Really telling, no?

Yes! Play hardball.

Make them defend banning the Bible but allowing graphic books aimed at children

If there's no law, it's not inappropriate, we guess. Problem solved? 

Maybe. But this is what the Left votes for, and what the GOP doesn't know how to oppose effectively.

Yes. And keep in mind it gives teachers and librarians money if they're criticized for this.

There's no way that won't be abused.

They're after our kids.

That much is crystal clear.

And there's nothing they'll stop at to achieve their goal.

***

