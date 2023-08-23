Police remove man from school board meeting for reading from a book in the library

This isn't the first time we've seen this happen. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the right move when he brought out enlargements of some of the illustrations in "Gender Queer" at a press conference about his "banning books." Of course, none of the media could show the illustrations on air because they were too graphic.

Here we have a man removed from a Fort Worth Independent School District board meeting for reading from the book "Flamer," which is on many of those "banned book" lists … the ones that mostly comprise LGBTQ content.

BREAKING: Board President of the Fort Worth Independent School District has removed a speaker using police officers since the speaker was reading a book that parents have protested to be removed due to its sexual content. pic.twitter.com/JP2tkeIDin — The Republic Observer (@TheRepublicO_) August 23, 2023

BREAKING: Taxpayer is forcefully removed from the school board meeting for reading a book that parents have been protesting for its removal. Fort Worth ISD Board President made the action to remove a Fort Worth Veteran. pic.twitter.com/cv3ndxQJBe — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) August 23, 2023

And we just finished writing a post about all of the new "education intimidation bills."

Press charges on all of them for assault. Fuck these school boards thinking they are they are above the law. The Supreme Court ruled on this, you can say anything you want to the members and they HAVE to take it. Sue the shit out of them — Kyle Burtner (@thekyle21) August 23, 2023

A taxpayer was forcibly removed by security from a @FortWorthISD meeting tonight after he read from the pornographic book “Flamer” which was available in the school library.



Too graphic for a meeting of adults but cool for minor students! pic.twitter.com/xUPV9BQJD8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 23, 2023

The hypocrisy would be stunning except we’ve seen this over and over. 🙄 The mental gymnastics needed to put a book so dirty you can’t read it aloud to adults in a children’s library are ridiculous. 🤦‍♀️🤪 — Nancy the Neanderthal 🇺🇸 (@nan_mclellan) August 23, 2023

I don't understand why we act passively civil when they act the opposite. — Michael Zang (@ZangMichael) August 23, 2023

Here’s a few pages from ‘Flamer’. How can this be allowed to be shown to kids. These people are evil. pic.twitter.com/PZFUwCkM6l — NONBidenary (@KellyLMcCarty) August 23, 2023

He was removed for reading something so sick and depraved that only the captive children in public schools should be able to read.



Using police to enforce absurdities. How long will we endure these abuses, We The People? — Colin O'Brien (@RadioCarpenter) August 23, 2023

The rule seems to be that if it's sexually explicit by LGBTQ-themed, it's educational. NPR loved it:

Boys making crude jokes, boys in showers, boys calling each other slurs, boys, boys, boys. Boys in the fullness of their pubescent selves, doing and saying all the things pubescent boys do, all the things I didn't know about, boys doing all the things Aiden doesn't like. Boys who especially use gay slurs to intimidate, hurt, and belittle each other. There's no doubt that all those slurs and jokes, which slide off the other boys like water off a duck's back, hit Aiden where he is most sensitive. Aiden spends the majority of the book confused, tormented by his thoughts and feelings, desperate to deny that he is what his church tells him is wrong, and that the other boys back at St. Michaels and the other Scouts joke that he is. He is an altar boy; he can't be gay. Boys are terrible; he can't be gay.

Protagonist Aiden is so confused because school taught him that being gay is bad. A Catholic school, that is.

