Police remove man from school board meeting for reading from a book in the library

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 23, 2023
Twitter

This isn't the first time we've seen this happen. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the right move when he brought out enlargements of some of the illustrations in "Gender Queer" at a press conference about his "banning books." Of course, none of the media could show the illustrations on air because they were too graphic.

Here we have a man removed from a Fort Worth Independent School District board meeting for reading from the book "Flamer," which is on many of those "banned book" lists … the ones that mostly comprise LGBTQ content.

And we just finished writing a post about all of the new "education intimidation bills."

The rule seems to be that if it's sexually explicit by LGBTQ-themed, it's educational. NPR loved it:

Boys making crude jokes, boys in showers, boys calling each other slurs, boys, boys, boys. Boys in the fullness of their pubescent selves, doing and saying all the things pubescent boys do, all the things I didn't know about, boys doing all the things Aiden doesn't like.

Boys who especially use gay slurs to intimidate, hurt, and belittle each other.

There's no doubt that all those slurs and jokes, which slide off the other boys like water off a duck's back, hit Aiden where he is most sensitive. Aiden spends the majority of the book confused, tormented by his thoughts and feelings, desperate to deny that he is what his church tells him is wrong, and that the other boys back at St. Michaels and the other Scouts joke that he is. He is an altar boy; he can't be gay. Boys are terrible; he can't be gay.

Protagonist Aiden is so confused because school taught him that being gay is bad. A Catholic school, that is.

***

