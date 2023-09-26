Newsom signs law fining schools that remove pornography from shelves

Another day, another reason NOT to send one's children to school in California. From the Daily Beast:

The bill comes as a direct response to recent attempts by California’s more conservative areas to censor library and classroom materials seen as promoting racial or sexual diversity. https://t.co/MdHLhw7ZVb — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 26, 2023

This writer is unsure whether or not Governor Newsom actually believes the stuff that he's pushing or if he's just jockeying for position in the upcoming presidential campaign season, but either way, it seems that California is becoming the most parent-unfriendly state for schooling.

Gays Against Groomers shared the Axios article on the same:

https://t.co/vNyaTopgEp



BREAKING: California will now fine schools that ban pornographic books from their libraries and classrooms.



Gavin Newsom said that people who think kids shouldn't have access to them are "fringe ideologues." We say anyone who does needs to have their… — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) September 26, 2023

The cut-off text reads:

We say anyone who does needs to have their hard drives swept.

Newsom is quoted in the Axios piece as saying, 'With this new law, we're cementing California's role as the true freedom state: a place where families — not political fanatics — have the freedom to decide what's right for them.'

That is interesting as it seems that the law promotes the exact opposite. It is the activist class in Sacramento that is deciding FOR PARENTS what material is appropriate for their kids. Parents from Temecula, the city whose attempt to remove Harvey Milk from elementary textbooks sparked this legislation, to Tallahassee had things to say, and X provided the perfect platform for them to speak out about this new law.

This writer's favorite was this:

Paguen las multas. Y alejen a los niños de ese material. — la pipoca (@lapipoca) September 26, 2023

For those who don't speak Spanish, this user's simple solution is 'Pay the fines and keep the kids away from that material.' short, sweet, and to the point. We like it.

“You can only agree with us. And your children belong to us.” Time to get out California like our Semitic brothers fleeing the Third Reich… before they stop you. — DoctorWhoUnwoke (@UnwokeWho) September 26, 2023

Considering the recent history with the Left and Nazis, we would agree with you. In fact, if you haven't seen their rush to memory hole the whole debacle, you should take a look. It's quite revealing.

Is he reading them all to make sure that they are suited for schools? — ₳IXA (@La_Cerdita_) September 26, 2023

Of course not. Why would any Leftist actually READ what it is that they support?

He can't help but have his true nature come out. I'm sure DeSantis and Team are making a long list of these for the debate between the two. Keep them coming Lizard Boy! https://t.co/sFsDFepTrw — Don'tDrinkDaKoolaid (@MSMisSoma) September 26, 2023

Not going to lie, this writer is looking forward to a possible debate between those two.

Not everyone was upset by the development, though. He had some users in his corner.

This user seemed to think that people were being oppressed by not being able to push their ideology on elementary students.

pic.twitter.com/iKRVyeFyfi — Paul Bland Portrait of a Serial Poster (@blandCinema) September 26, 2023

My hero — “I Love This Post” 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ 🟧 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@BDJames6) September 26, 2023

Yeah, what can we say to that? Maybe one of these days, California will be overcome by a wave of sanity, but then we'd have nothing to write about.

Good luck, California parents. If you can, homeschool your kids. If you can't, well, this writer will be praying for you.





***

