Ron DeSantis posts brutal video challenging Gavin Newsom to a debate

It's not probable, but possible, that the 2024 election could be between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Gavin Newsom. They're acting like it will be — Newsom traveled to Florida (breaking California's travel ban) to trash the state while his own state continued to go to hell. The truth is, DeSantis' video could be so much worse, showing blocks and blocks of homeless people in San Francisco and the open-air drug markets. Still, it's a great opening salvo.

Decline is a choice and success is attainable. As President, I will lead America's revival.



I look forward to the opportunity to debate Gavin Newsom over our very different visions for the future of our country. pic.twitter.com/wuh0jRXFdg — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 25, 2023

Then Newsom should stop campaigning as though he is a candidate. What was the point of his $10 million "Campaign for Democracy" tour across the U.S.? How did that help California?

Does Ron DeSantis not realize he isn’t running against Gavin Newsom?

Newsom suggested the debate first. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) September 25, 2023

Yeah, Newsom's really got it in for DeSantis and Florida. DeSantis called Newsom "obsessed" and we can't argue.

