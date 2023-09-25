Ron DeSantis posts brutal video challenging Gavin Newsom to a debate

With help from ladies like Taylor Swift & Alix Earle, the NFL 'scores'...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on September 25, 2023
AP Photo, File

It's not probable, but possible, that the 2024 election could be between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Gavin Newsom. They're acting like it will be — Newsom traveled to Florida (breaking California's travel ban) to trash the state while his own state continued to go to hell. The truth is, DeSantis' video could be so much worse, showing blocks and blocks of homeless people in San Francisco and the open-air drug markets. Still, it's a great opening salvo.

Then Newsom should stop campaigning as though he is a candidate. What was the point of his $10 million "Campaign for Democracy" tour across the U.S.? How did that help California?

Yeah, Newsom's really got it in for DeSantis and Florida. DeSantis called Newsom "obsessed" and we can't argue.

***

