'Isn't this interesting': Wikipedia attempts to edit and erase history of actual Nazi, Yaroslav Hunka

Oh, Canada (and Wikipedia). What are you doing?

This week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Canadian parliament honored Yaroslav Hunka. Hunka was part of Hitler's 14th Waffen SS Division who, according to Ezra Levant, 'were able to sneak into Canada [after the war] by changing their name and hiding their past.' It's as bad as it sounds, and Twitchy was all over it as the news broke:

Earlier today, we told you about how Ezra Levant sounded the alarm how the Canadian Parliament gave a standing ovation to an actual Nazi. Mind you, this isn’t the Leftist definition of ‘Nazi,’ which generally means ‘person to the right of Stalin who disagrees with me.’ This guy, Yaroslav Hunka, is 98 years old, he was actually in the Waffen SS, and he got a standing ovation for his service in World War II. We also showed you Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons Anthony Rota give a warm introduction to this guy who literally fought to help the Nazis keep control of Ukraine in World War II.

Now that Canada realizes it done messed up, how are they going to respond? Perennial Twitchy fave Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) noticed something very interesting. The cleanup of Yaroslav Hunka's history is underway.

For those who can't see the tweet, here are the screenshots from Wikipedia.









Miller asks the pertinent question:

Who is attempting to get his wiki bio deleted @wikipedia? https://t.co/9Ho2S59RRx pic.twitter.com/NG5Cv4icGN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2023

We'd really like to know. Wouldn't you? We can probably guess.

Someone, or several someones, up early making edits in real-time:

Look at these edits. Approved and not approved/deleted happening in real time https://t.co/Z3QIg3qsZ7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2023

The media, who says anyone to the right of Hillary Clinton is a Nazi, tried to spin Hunka as 'Nazi-linked' and it didn't fly.

“Nazi-linked”



Yeah, he wasn’t drafted into the Hitler Youth at 14. He’s full Nazi. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 26, 2023

This writer, who happens to be Catholic, fired up the Wayback machine to remind everyone how the media spun the background of the late Pope Benedict XVI, who -- despite being conscripted into the Hitler youth as a teen and deserting -- was always a Nazi.

They would just prefer to erase the history than have to explain their mistake. — Wombat65 (@Wombat652) September 26, 2023

Bingo.

They're going to try to memory-hole this so fast, it'll make your head spin. And we get to watch it unfold in real time.

There are volumes to be written about how the coordinated censorship of history and language Orwell rightly taught us to fear ended up coming not from Big Government (not directly, at least) but instead from ostensibly democratic, crowd sourced hubs.



*We* are Big Brother. https://t.co/o3maaWgr9e — Neurotic Quixotic—One Love and Four Lights (@jabelincoln) September 26, 2023

Food for thought.

Not surprising - @Wikipedia went off the rails years ago.@BretWeinstein and others have told many Wikipedia Thought Police horror stories regarding Covid.



One of many reasons I never go to their site anymore and would never give them a dime. https://t.co/wp6zmvFIbA — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 26, 2023

Wikipedia can be a great tool, but the Left ruins everything they touch.

By the way, this media driven "he's old and has changed" thing is exactly how photo ops and eulogies of our current president are excused if it's a Democrat member of the KKK. This is no different. Robert Byrd. No different. https://t.co/b8yK5FufZc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2023

Exactly. The same media who will destroy a random person over a decade-old tweet, or cancel someone based solely on accusations of wrongdoing, is now going to play the 'he's changed' card with a literal Nazi honored by the progressive, leftwing Canadian government. And Wikipedia is going to help them erase the history (which it has a history of doing).

I don’t care how much he’s changed. You don’t give him a standing ovation “for fighting the Russians” when he’s 98.



I don’t think ignorance of history is the problem. It’s ignorance of basic math. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 26, 2023

Basic math, logic, and reason. But no, it's not ignorance of history. It was very easy for Twitter/X to find Hunka's background. Those who honored him didn't because they didn't care -- he fits the cause du jour, so they will honor him. And count on the media to cover up their mistakes.

Even Orwell probably couldn't imagine what we're watching unfold.

