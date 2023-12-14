School Board Member Sworn In on Stack of 'LGBTQ-Themed' Books

They want so badly to ensure that public school libraries have books with explicit sexual content … but why? Because they're "LGBTQ-themed"? It's not "themed" if it includes graphic illustrations of oral sex. Is it so difficult for the LGBTQ community to write books that aren't sexually graphic or instruct minors on how to use hook-up apps like Grindr?

The last time we checked in on the Fairfax County School Board, member Abrar Omeish opposed a moment of silence for victims of the Hamas terror attack on October 7.

You get what you vote for, and Fairfax County has voted for a man who wanted to be sworn in on a stack of "banned" books with sexually explicit content.

🚨Last night in Virginia, Fairfax County School Board member @KarlFrisch was sworn in on a stack “LGBTQ themed” books, including one that depicts naked teenage boys.



Don't forget that the “book ban” narrative is part of a dishonest political campaign aimed at attacking parents.… pic.twitter.com/o2LcbkBQz0 — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) December 14, 2023

Stunning and brave.

Human depravity at its worst.



If you can take away the innocence of a child with no remorse, is there any line you won’t cross? — Asa Miller (@AsaMill47) December 14, 2023

This is what you get in a one party town. — Betty (@Betty1979GenX) December 14, 2023

I'm embarrassed as a gay man. — Brently𝕏 (@kopopoulous) December 14, 2023

I would investigate why he likes the books so much. — Veronica Manders (@VeronicaMander5) December 14, 2023

Who votes for these people? It's one thing to be an "advocate" for students you feel need support. It's another to give a giant middle finger to the parents who don't agree with your approach. — Shawn Hairston (@JetJacket) December 14, 2023

If my family, full of school-aged children, lived in Fairfax County, I would move. — LizaM (@gotchatheregrin) December 14, 2023

They are obsessed with sexualizing children. — Andrew M. Alexander (@appletwoplus) December 14, 2023

You voted for this! — hairbrush (@jaybird94938072) December 14, 2023

This is the rot of America, and it should be said that his swearing in is not legit.



Everyone should be asking themselves: why do they want adult content and children’s libraries? — No Mandates Va (@NOMandatesVa) December 14, 2023

Aren't they the ones who should be explaining why pornographic material should be in school libraries, rather than parents having to argue to have it taken out?

We guess if it's "LGBTQ-themed" then it can be as explicit as possible.

