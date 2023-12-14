School Board Member Sworn In on Stack of 'LGBTQ-Themed' Books

John Kirby Says to 'Imagine the Cost in Blood and Treasure' of Not...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 14, 2023
Twitter

They want so badly to ensure that public school libraries have books with explicit sexual content … but why? Because they're "LGBTQ-themed"? It's not "themed" if it includes graphic illustrations of oral sex. Is it so difficult for the LGBTQ community to write books that aren't sexually graphic or instruct minors on how to use hook-up apps like Grindr?

The last time we checked in on the Fairfax County School Board, member Abrar Omeish opposed a moment of silence for victims of the Hamas terror attack on October 7.

You get what you vote for, and Fairfax County has voted for a man who wanted to be sworn in on a stack of "banned" books with sexually explicit content.

Last night in Virginia, Fairfax County School Board member @KarlFrisch was sworn in on a stack of “LGBTQ themed” books, including one that depicts naked teenage boys.

Don't forget that the “book ban” narrative is part of a dishonest political campaign aimed at attacking parents.

Families wanting age-appropriate material in their children’s schools is NOT “book banning,” it's common sense.

Stunning and brave.

Aren't they the ones who should be explaining why pornographic material should be in school libraries, rather than parents having to argue to have it taken out?

We guess if it's "LGBTQ-themed" then it can be as explicit as possible.

***

