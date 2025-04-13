Ultimate Fighting President? Trump Pummels Sleepy Joe Biden During 2 AM Interview

VIP
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 12:00 PM on April 13, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

President Trump stopped to talk to reporters at 2:15 … in the morning. You heard that right. Not 2:15 in the afternoon. The peppy president was still going strong in the wee hours while most slept, and he had some pointed words for his former rival.

Trump framed the swipe at Biden as a question to the reporter interviewing him:

'Think Biden would do an interview at two in the morning? He wouldn't do one at nine in the morning.'

The reporter refused to take the bait and responded 'How did you enjoy the fight?' The media attempting to deal with Trump is still endlessly entertaining.

After four years of trying to convince us that bumbling Biden was as sharp as ever, the media pulled an immediate about-face when Trump was elected and started raising concerns about Trump's mental faculties. That didn't last very long. People have been blessed with a complex optical system that collects light from the surrounding environment, regulates its intensity through a diaphragm, and focuses it through an adjustable assembly of lenses to form an image. (That means they have eyes, for those of you in Rio Linda. Man, we miss Rush.)

Any honest observer, of which there are few on the Left, should be able to admit that the 78-year-old's energy level is quite remarkable.

Advertisement

In fact, many of them are now admitting Biden was in decline after angrily claiming the opposite for years (we see you, Jake Tapper).

It has been reported that the president gets about four hours of sleep every night, essentially the inverse of Sleepy Joe BIden.

In a longer clip, you can see Trump with his granddaughter, Kai. He introduces her to the 'Fake News' and brags a bit on her golf skills (she's an excellent golfer) and academic efforts.

Biden's 'grandpa mode' consisted of pretending his granddaughter didn't exist.

We're glad that chapter is behind us.

Tags: BIDEN FAKE NEWS INTERVIEW REPORTERS TRUMP UFC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

