Education Secretary encouraged to read aloud from the books he wants on school shelves

Doug P.  |  10:35 AM on August 31, 2023

The Democrats continue to run with the "Republicans are banning books" lie and of course the media keeps helping them out. 

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has gone with the "book limiting" angle and says that's harming students' "knowledge and perspective":

The ratio is strong with that one because, ironically enough, the Secretary of Education is the one getting schooled. 

Cardona should be made to read the books he wants on school shelves along with all the replies to his ratio'd tweet.

Have you noticed Democrats like Cardona are never very eager to show people the kind of books they're talking about?

Great idea! What say you, Mr. Secretary? ...Mr. Secretary??

These Dems will NEVER actually go there. They'd rather lie and have the media cover for them.

And don't you dare go to a school board meeting and point out the kinds of material they want on bookshelves:

The Left won't allow people to simply point out the kinds of material they want on school shelves, but YOU'RE the bad and intolerant one.

*** 

