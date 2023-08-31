Education Secretary encouraged to read aloud from the books he wants on school shelves

The Democrats continue to run with the "Republicans are banning books" lie and of course the media keeps helping them out.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has gone with the "book limiting" angle and says that's harming students' "knowledge and perspective":

Books teach our students tolerance.

When we limit the books on our students’ shelves, we limit their knowledge and perspective. — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) August 30, 2023

The ratio is strong with that one because, ironically enough, the Secretary of Education is the one getting schooled.

Go read the comments. The ratio is amazing. https://t.co/OmFAxtMDRo — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) August 31, 2023

Cardona should be made to read the books he wants on school shelves along with all the replies to his ratio'd tweet.

Periodic reminder that when they accuse us of banning books they’re referring to pornographic books which are offered to kids in schools across the country.



For some reason they never provide visuals… 🤔



Why does the Secretary of Education want kids reading porn in schools? https://t.co/q3Mtfm8UlV pic.twitter.com/xv7eUs5qz0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 31, 2023

Have you noticed Democrats like Cardona are never very eager to show people the kind of books they're talking about?

Mr. Secretary, you should stand by this by reading from these books on camera, from your podium. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2023

Great idea! What say you, Mr. Secretary? ...Mr. Secretary??

Far too much of a coward and hypocrite to do that. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 31, 2023

These Dems will NEVER actually go there. They'd rather lie and have the media cover for them.

We request a meeting with you @SecCardona.



We would like to read to you from the books recently removed from school districts across the country.



Let’s go MSM. Who has the guts to host?



Let’s do it. @FoxNews @NEWSMAX @MSNBC @RealAmVoice @CNN @ChrisCuomo @MegynKellyShow… https://t.co/uSWlXZ5rRW — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) August 31, 2023

The books in question teach children how to use gay sex apps like Grindr.



Say it. Say you support giving young children books like this. https://t.co/FV6QYGuh92 — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) August 31, 2023

And don't you dare go to a school board meeting and point out the kinds of material they want on bookshelves:

Maybe the good secretary can explain why people who read these books aloud at school board meetings are forcibly removed. https://t.co/IjI5uKL7Ta — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 31, 2023

Also, if you read it out loud at a school board meeting, you will be ejected https://t.co/rkdl8l2Nla — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 31, 2023

The Left won't allow people to simply point out the kinds of material they want on school shelves, but YOU'RE the bad and intolerant one.

