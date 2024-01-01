Sounds Extortion-y: Chicago's Socialist Mayor Demands Reparations to 'Reduce Violent Crime'

When Chicago ousted Lori Lightfoot, we all thought perhaps things would get a little better in the Windy City.

We were wrong. They elected an actual socialist as mayor and, well, it's going about as badly as you'd expect.

Advertisement

Mayor Brandon Johnson proposed a plan literally called 'First We Get The Money' as part of his economic blueprint for the city, and he's still going after that money. This time, reparations are the solution to violent crime in his city.

Watch:

NEW: Socialist Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is calling for reparations funding for black Chicagoans to reduce violent crime.



Johnson may be the dumbest mayor in American history.



During an interview with CNN, Johnson said that city funds must be diverted to reparation programs… pic.twitter.com/SMdTUYJ8Ea — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 30, 2023

Johnson says he 'added a half a million dollars for restoration and reparations to address the cycle of violence, which looks like school closings, closing of mental health facilities, of which I’ve invested in.'

Violence looks like school closings?

Someone should tell Randi Weingarten. But we digress.

He has made Lori Lightfoot look like a genius. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 30, 2023

She was a better mayor, and that's saying something, because she set the bar very low.

@ChicagosMayor Brandon Johnson may be in serious trouble. Calling for reparations is what desperate progressives do. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 31, 2023

This is probably it. As of November -- a mere six months into his term -- Johnson's approval rating is at 28 percent.

The Irish on Chicago’s South side should be able to apply, right? — Politically Stripped ™️ (@politstrip) December 31, 2023

LOL. Not a chance.

He is only saying that because the black community is FURIOUS over how he is bending over backwards for illegals. So, he is pandering as hard as he can to win them back. — Warner Todd Huston (@warnerthuston) December 31, 2023

This is also part of the issue. Chicago residents are fed up with migrants. The mayor is, too, it seems. But you run a sanctuary city, Skippy.

He would see a lot of improvement if Chicago would hold those that committed crimes accountable.



But we can't have that. Because it would suggest that people should be responsible for their own behavior and not blame others for their mistakes. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) December 30, 2023

Illinois has a cashless bail law that went into effect in September, 2023. Criminals are arrested and released without bail, to go on and commit crimes again and again.

No one is holding them accountable.

But somehow millions in reparations will fix the problems?

Johnson should be arrested for extortion.

He is demanding money for blacks or they will commit more crime. https://t.co/NyG3QZV6zy — james patrick (@jamespa11258853) December 31, 2023

That's what it sounds like, doesn't it?

City after city, the charade of so-called “Reparations” rears its ugly, unconstitutional head, only to be smacked down like whack-a-mole. These ultra-Woke officials need to be stopped in their tracks from funding unlawful schemes to transfer taxpayer money for fraudulent reasons. https://t.co/MrHXurRzgU — Richie Greenberg (@greenbergnation) December 31, 2023

Advertisement

It keeps popping up and it's not only unconstitutional, it's unfair.

No one alive today owned a slave. Why do we have to pay for something our ancestors may or may not have done?

When are you so bad ppl pine for the days of Lori Lightfoot. https://t.co/ufKW1H8uQr — DistrictAI (@districtai) December 31, 2023

Really, it's that bad.

Any evidence this would reduce violent crime? https://t.co/i6TKURktio — Jayne Spensieri (@genomart) December 30, 2023

Not really, no. San Francisco has some form of universal basic income, and it hasn't done much for violent crime.

I’m fine with reparations, so long as they’re paid by the Democratic Party, which is the party that:



1. Fought for slavery

2. Supported the KKK

3. Enacted Jim Crow

4. Opposed the CRA https://t.co/xYYdEonlzT — FloridaGayGOP (@ProudGayGOP) December 30, 2023

That'll never happen.

“Pay us or we will violently destroy your neighborhoods one at a time” https://t.co/KGOKKhzAjR — Drum And Feather (@drumandfeather) December 30, 2023

That's a heck of an argument, but essentially what Johnson is saying.

This brilliant mayor is calling for reparations for “individuals, who are returning to our communities, who have been incarcerated, because of failed policies.” So, failed policies caused these individuals to shoot, assault or rob someone? Got it. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤡 https://t.co/DRjn57Hj6d — Tony Terzi (@TerziTalk) December 31, 2023

Advertisement

Were they incarcerated because of 'failed policies' or because they committed a crime? Were they released because of 'failed policies?' What, exactly, are the 'failed policies' that we need to pay reparations for?

So violent crime is solved by giving black people money?

Is he calling them terrorist?

Is he saying only black people do crime?



There’s so much wrong with this — Oscar Herrera (@OscarEnjoylife) December 30, 2023

So much wrong with this.

It's the soft bigotry of low expectations.

Fun fact Illinois was a free state before the civil war, they never had slaves, this weird New movement of reparations seems to be starting in States that never had slavery and participated with the Yankees during the civil war, easier than trying it in the South I guess LOL https://t.co/ebFx2dRvMM — I am consumer (@Imaconsumer) December 31, 2023

This would also be why places like NBC run stories on garbage studies on 'confederate diaspora' as a way to explain how 'systemic racism' got to places like Chicago. Illinois, for the record, was not a slave state so why should people in Chicago pay reparations?

This would:

1) give criminals more money to commit crime.

2) push non-blacks out of the city.



Am I missing something? https://t.co/lz0m6yTv4L — StirThePot (@BluntTalk2023) December 30, 2023

This would be the result, so you're not missing anything. It's a political stunt by a politician who is tanking in the polls less than a year into his first term. Nothing more.

Advertisement

Hilariously, scary such a “thinker” is even in position to consider such things. https://t.co/mRIdyZaxFM — Doug Fouche (@doug_fouche) December 30, 2023

Chicago voted for him. You get the governance you deserve, and no less.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!