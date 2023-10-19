Randi Weingarten's Gaslighting About Fighting to Keep Schools Open Gets Fact-Check Nuked

The pandemic is over and now we've reached the stage where the Left comes out and admits they were wrong and their "science" was nothing but politics.

Just kidding!

Public officials and others from Dr. Fauci on down are continuing to insist that they "followed the science." American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten continues to insist she was always an advocate for keeping schools open:

We've always advocated for safe reopening of schools. Our role in @CDCgov guidance was one of many voices. Let's focus on #RealSolutionsForKids and Communities, not cynical politics. https://t.co/j5M56owz6D — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) October 18, 2023

Oh puh-leeze!

Randi Weingarten is again attempting to rewrite history by claiming she advocated for schools to reopen. The fact is she campaigned to keep schools closed, and was influential in halting the CDC’s plans for reopening. https://t.co/rxYj7wMtpR pic.twitter.com/VyjMszFGcY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 18, 2023

This is a brazen lie. https://t.co/F6qswifh2I — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 19, 2023

Brazen lies are what Weingarten does best.

Senator Ted Cruz is among those loving the Community Note:

The community note is awesome.



And it’s hysterical that she limits comments to the Leftists she follows.



Truth doesn’t matter; the teacher doesn’t want her homework corrected. https://t.co/XZfbQcK5Ns — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 19, 2023

I’m convinced Community Notes were invented just for Randi Weingarten. pic.twitter.com/17nX4xD2GI — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) October 19, 2023

Randi Weingarten just got slapped with a COMMUNITY NOTE fact-check. Glorious. https://t.co/HtTYLno1TG pic.twitter.com/8iZCZedpk4 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2023

Weingarten's tweet is being buried by all the receipts that are being dropped:

School closure aficionado Randi Weingarten is lying again: pic.twitter.com/Q5uGb1O12a — "Experts" Posting Their Ls (@ExpertsPostLs) October 19, 2023

You can rewrite history all you want, Randi. You skipped the line for vaccines so you could get back to work & then still refused & then you wrote guidance that made it impossible for school to open normally. In the book of covid you will always be one of the villains. https://t.co/qs26kn9d2n — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) October 18, 2023

Communists lie, but @rweingarten is a truly exceptional and shameless liar. She never advocated for schools to open during COVIDmania. https://t.co/ulkUNvOXb0 — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 18, 2023

Seven days after meeting with the first lady in the White House, Weingarten received a call from the president at her home in New York.



"I am not abandoning you on schools. I want you to know that," Biden told Weingarten on the phone.https://t.co/9WkrZqgjqZ https://t.co/ZBQIT8F53X pic.twitter.com/Dr0gQxGqxU — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 18, 2023

You’re pretty bold for someone with years of receipts proving otherwise



We see you, you destructive shrew https://t.co/pBSfL78VMi — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) October 18, 2023

Even a nuking from Community Notes and other receipts won't stop Weingarten from repeating that claim in the future. The gaslighting is off the charts.

***

