Randi Weingarten's Gaslighting About Fighting to Keep Schools Open Gets Fact-Check Nuked

The pandemic is over and now we've reached the stage where the Left comes out and admits they were wrong and their "science" was nothing but politics.
Just kidding!
Public officials and others from Dr. Fauci on down are continuing to insist that they "followed the science." American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten continues to insist she was always an advocate for keeping schools open:
We've always advocated for safe reopening of schools. Our role in @CDCgov guidance was one of many voices. Let's focus on #RealSolutionsForKids and Communities, not cynical politics. https://t.co/j5M56owz6D— Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩🎓 (@rweingarten) October 18, 2023
Oh puh-leeze!
Randi Weingarten is again attempting to rewrite history by claiming she advocated for schools to reopen. The fact is she campaigned to keep schools closed, and was influential in halting the CDC’s plans for reopening. https://t.co/rxYj7wMtpR pic.twitter.com/VyjMszFGcY— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 18, 2023
This is a brazen lie. https://t.co/F6qswifh2I— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 19, 2023
Brazen lies are what Weingarten does best.
Senator Ted Cruz is among those loving the Community Note:
The community note is awesome.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 19, 2023
And it’s hysterical that she limits comments to the Leftists she follows.
Truth doesn’t matter; the teacher doesn’t want her homework corrected. https://t.co/XZfbQcK5Ns
I’m convinced Community Notes were invented just for Randi Weingarten. pic.twitter.com/17nX4xD2GI— Nicki Neily (@nickineily) October 19, 2023
Randi Weingarten just got slapped with a COMMUNITY NOTE fact-check. Glorious. https://t.co/HtTYLno1TG pic.twitter.com/8iZCZedpk4— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2023
Weingarten's tweet is being buried by all the receipts that are being dropped:
School closure aficionado Randi Weingarten is lying again: pic.twitter.com/Q5uGb1O12a— "Experts" Posting Their Ls (@ExpertsPostLs) October 19, 2023
You can rewrite history all you want, Randi. You skipped the line for vaccines so you could get back to work & then still refused & then you wrote guidance that made it impossible for school to open normally. In the book of covid you will always be one of the villains. https://t.co/qs26kn9d2n— Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) October 18, 2023
Communists lie, but @rweingarten is a truly exceptional and shameless liar. She never advocated for schools to open during COVIDmania. https://t.co/ulkUNvOXb0— Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 18, 2023
Seven days after meeting with the first lady in the White House, Weingarten received a call from the president at her home in New York.— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 18, 2023
"I am not abandoning you on schools. I want you to know that," Biden told Weingarten on the phone.https://t.co/9WkrZqgjqZ https://t.co/ZBQIT8F53X pic.twitter.com/Dr0gQxGqxU
You’re pretty bold for someone with years of receipts proving otherwise— Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) October 18, 2023
We see you, you destructive shrew https://t.co/pBSfL78VMi
Even a nuking from Community Notes and other receipts won't stop Weingarten from repeating that claim in the future. The gaslighting is off the charts.
***
