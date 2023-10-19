Randi Weingarten's Gaslighting About Fighting to Keep Schools Open Gets Fact-Check Nuked

Isn't This an Insurrection?
Doug P.  |  12:15 PM on October 19, 2023
Twitchy

The pandemic is over and now we've reached the stage where the Left comes out and admits they were wrong and their "science" was nothing but politics.

Just kidding!

Public officials and others from Dr. Fauci on down are continuing to insist that they "followed the science." American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten continues to insist she was always an advocate for keeping schools open:

Oh puh-leeze!

Brazen lies are what Weingarten does best.

Senator Ted Cruz is among those loving the Community Note:

Weingarten's tweet is being buried by all the receipts that are being dropped:

Even a nuking from Community Notes and other receipts won't stop Weingarten from repeating that claim in the future. The gaslighting is off the charts. 

*** 

