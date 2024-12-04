Federal Judge Makes It Clear Serial Liar Joe Biden Even Lied Repeatedly in His Pardon of Hunter

Joe Biden is determined to leave office the same way he entered politics: Lying like crazy.

A federal judge has pointed out that Biden wasn't even honest in the pardon of his son Hunter, which extends all the way back to 2014. It's almost as if Team Biden knows the incoming administration is going to uncover a whole lot of dirt and wanted to head off accountability at the pass.

In this case, the lies started months ago when Biden insisted that he would not pardon his son. Then of course Biden pardoned his son, and a judge has shredded Biden's pardon for repeated dishonesty:

🚨The judge overseeing Hunter's California case lashed out at President Biden in a scathing five-page ruling, saying the White House press release justifying his pardon was full of offensive and false statements, including that Hunter's tax evasion was the result of addiction. pic.twitter.com/aUERbYHeYC — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) December 4, 2024

U.S. district court judge takes issue with Biden’s claim in his pardon that no reasonable person looking at the case could reach any conclusion other than that Hunter was targeted because he is the POTUS’s son, noting that federal judges & Biden’s own DOJ rejected that argument. pic.twitter.com/vdxX9YDXyr — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 4, 2024

Biden even lied in his pardon of Hunter? Shocker!

The federal judge who oversaw Hunter Biden’s tax case slammed President Joe Biden Tuesday, writing he does not have “the authority to rewrite history” in pardoning his son. U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi wrote in a five-page order that some of Biden’s claims in his Sunday statement announcing a full pardon for Hunter were false. In particular, he narrowed in on the President’s assertion that his son “was treated differently” from others “who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions.” Scarsi noted that, in pretrial filings, Hunter Biden said he “was severely addicted to alcohol and drugs” until May 2019 but, when he pleaded guilty to the charges in the case, admitted to evading taxes after that—including by writing off luxury clothing purchases and payments to escorts as business expenses. In other words, some of his admitted crimes took place during a period when Hunter says he was not seriously addicted to drugs, contrary to the president’s statement.

The judge also took issue with Biden saying the justice system treated his son unfairly for political reasons, which was a rich allegation after Biden spent years saying Trump's claims that the DOJ isn't objective were grave threats to our "democracy" and cherished institutions.

“Two federal judges expressly rejected Mr. Biden’s arguments that the Government prosecuted Mr. Biden because of his familial relation to the President ... And the President’s own Attorney General and Department of Justice personnel oversaw the investigation leading to the charges,” Scarsi wrote. “In the President’s estimation, this legion of federal civil servants, the undersigned included, are unreasonable people.”

Dishonesty and hypocrisy are this administration's hallmarks.

If he was being persecuted why didn't Biden's DOJ put an end to it? — JoAnn Grett (@Noregretts) December 4, 2024

If anything the DOJ has given special treatment to the Bidens, which is why their constant chirping of "nobody is above the law" is particularly laughable.

No reasonable prosecutor...where have I heard that before? — Dave- Just call me Mr. Happy! (@xhunter4u) December 4, 2024

That sure sounds familiar -- and that sound you might have just heard was Hillary Clinton cackling.