Biden Decided This Meeting in Africa Was a Good Time to Catch a Nap (Who Exactly Is in Charge?)

On Sunday afternoon President Biden issued a pardon for his son, Hunter, and then immediately took off for Africa while Karine Jean-Pierre explained why Biden's previous lie about not pardoning his son was because Joe believes in always being honest with the American people, or something.

It's a long, grueling trip from the U.S. to Africa, but we now know not to worry about Joe because he's been getting plenty of rest. One of those cat naps appears to have taken place during a meeting with African leaders:

Biden just fell asleep smack in the middle of a summit with African leaders pic.twitter.com/fs692GkE1A — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 4, 2024

Remember when Joe Scarborough said we were seeing the "best version of Biden ever"? Yeah, that's still amazing.

Joe Biden fell asleep during a meeting with African leaders today. He’s sharp as a tack though! Honestly, this feels intentional. Who puts an 82 year old on a plane for a THREE DAY trip to Africa?! Three days! So dumb. pic.twitter.com/b84LtTz8mR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 4, 2024

Would you travel all the way to Africa for three days? I can’t imagine anyone doing this of any age. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 4, 2024

They're going to have to start using an air horn to keep Biden awake for his last few weeks in office.

🔴 Biden appears to fall asleep at meeting with African presidents pic.twitter.com/Cd3LlU5SG6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 4, 2024

Issuing pardons to help protect the family business going back a decade is exhausting work.

Adding, "Mr. Biden" throughout Tanzania's prepared statement may have helped the appearance of being alert. 😬 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 4, 2024

Where are all the Dems who insisted Biden's got more energy than people less than half his age in the White House staff?

He’s sharp as a tack. https://t.co/0qym2YYha2 — Roy Abrams (@RQA) December 4, 2024

In fairness, I’d fall asleep too https://t.co/8QPVcllk4A — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 4, 2024

Yeah, we'll cut Joe a little slack but not a whole lot.

I can’t wait till we have a real president in office. https://t.co/cLZ7TCxSzz — Momma Chandy (@MommaChandy) December 4, 2024

Or any president at all for that matter.

This dude just gave 1 billion to Africa while people in North Carolina sleeping in tents in freezing weather https://t.co/wBuitz4Edl — Francis (@BroSnouff) December 4, 2024

Yep, Biden sure does have his "priorities," and American citizens ain't it.