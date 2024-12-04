VIP
Biden Decided This Meeting in Africa Was a Good Time to Catch a Nap (Who Exactly Is in Charge?)

Doug P.  |  1:19 PM on December 04, 2024
meme

On Sunday afternoon President Biden issued a pardon for his son, Hunter, and then immediately took off for Africa while Karine Jean-Pierre explained why Biden's previous lie about not pardoning his son was because Joe believes in always being honest with the American people, or something. 

It's a long, grueling trip from the U.S. to Africa, but we now know not to worry about Joe because he's been getting plenty of rest. One of those cat naps appears to have taken place during a meeting with African leaders:

Remember when Joe Scarborough said we were seeing the "best version of Biden ever"? Yeah, that's still amazing. 

They're going to have to start using an air horn to keep Biden awake for his last few weeks in office. 

Issuing pardons to help protect the family business going back a decade is exhausting work.

Where are all the Dems who insisted Biden's got more energy than people less than half his age in the White House staff? 

Yeah, we'll cut Joe a little slack but not a whole lot.

Or any president at all for that matter.

Yep, Biden sure does have his "priorities," and American citizens ain't it.

