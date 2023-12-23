Barbra Streisand Unhappy SCOTUS Threatens 'Democracy' by Allowing Trump Due Process
WATCH: Alarming Undercover Video Shows San Francisco State Students Will Donate Money to Harm Jews

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on December 23, 2023
Twitchy

We've talked a lot about anti-semitism on campus across the country. It's so bad that presidents of several institutions of higher learning were called to testify before Congress, are facing Department of Education Civil Rights investigations, and are losing hundreds of millions in donations. University of Pennsylvania's president, Liz Magill was forced to resign over her testimony and rampant anti-semitism on campus.

So when Ami Horowitz, self-described filmmaker and 'guerilla journalist', went to San Francisco State University, and asked students to donate money to kill Jews.

Watch:

My goodness, this is horrifying.

They are not only agreeing with the premise, but promising to donate money and spread the word to buy weapons and stage operations against Jews.

Not Israel. Not the IDF.

Jews. Including 'soft targets' like schools, hospitals, cafes.

A good question.

And an alarming answer:

Not one person, according to Horowitz.

This is a fair point, and a possibility. But if this very left-wing campus is supposed to be a place of tolerance and diversity and peace, the fact not one person even tried to push back against attacking Jews takes our breath away.

Barbra Streisand Unhappy SCOTUS Threatens 'Democracy' By Allowing Trump Due Process
Doug P.
All of the Left's argument that the right is violent, bigoted, and hateful is pure projection.

It should not surprise us if the Left will justify the October 7 terror attack as mere 'resistance', they'll justify anything if they think they are the morally superior ones.

Including killing others.

It is disgusting. We cannot believe people say, think, and believe these things.

They are too busy looking into concerned parents and traditional Catholics to care.

Our tax dollars are funding this. Funding this hatred.

Because they're vile, but they're also not very smart.

Doesn't bode well for the state of our colleges and universities.

The tweet continues:

Obviously a big part of it is these kids are just ignorant and you can get them to sign up for almost any cause, but that in itself shows the failure of the education system. Add on to that the normalization of bigotry via intersectionality and you have a disastrous situation that will only get worse.

Education, ideally, should teach you how to think, and how to think critically. Yes, you need to learn facts. 2 +2 = 4, and the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776 and all that. But so much of education today -- from kindergarten to college -- is indoctrination. Teaching kids what to think, and it's always leftist garbage.

We don't know if there's a way to get them to wake up.

Sadly.

Or, don't send them to college. Encourage trades, skills like plumbing or electricity.

Starve this corrupt, evil system until it has to be rebuilt from the ground up.

But look at the bright side, at least the students aren't engaging in 'sizeism' or 'fatphobia', because that would be violent speech.

We need more videos like this, and maybe people will wake up to just how bad things are on college campuses.

Lots of people are lucky to have gotten out of higher ed by this time. It's just an awful place to be.

But they think you should hire them for their sparkling personalities. The fact they can't do the job and openly agree to killing Jews shouldn't matter, according to them.

Remember when the Left was all in on punching Nazis? Whatever happened to that?

We're guessing it would go about the same way, unfortunately.

There is zero excuse for this and -- were Ami Horowitz doing this and targeting any other protected class -- every one of these students would get suspended, and possibly expelled, from the campus. But saying they'll donate money to kill Jews in hospitals and schools in the US? They won't even get a slap on the wrist.

This is very, very bad.

***

