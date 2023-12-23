WATCH: Alarming Undercover Video Shows San Francisco State Students Will Donate Money to Harm Jews

We've talked a lot about anti-semitism on campus across the country. It's so bad that presidents of several institutions of higher learning were called to testify before Congress, are facing Department of Education Civil Rights investigations, and are losing hundreds of millions in donations. University of Pennsylvania's president, Liz Magill was forced to resign over her testimony and rampant anti-semitism on campus.

So when Ami Horowitz, self-described filmmaker and 'guerilla journalist', went to San Francisco State University, and asked students to donate money to kill Jews.

Watch:

My new video!

How bad is Antisemitism on campus?

Will Leftist college students give me money to kill Jews?!!! pic.twitter.com/32hMNAOpMO — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) December 21, 2023

My goodness, this is horrifying.

They are not only agreeing with the premise, but promising to donate money and spread the word to buy weapons and stage operations against Jews.

Not Israel. Not the IDF.

Jews. Including 'soft targets' like schools, hospitals, cafes.

did anyone pushed back? — Sam Frish (@melechchai) December 22, 2023

A good question.

And an alarming answer:

No — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) December 22, 2023

Not one person, according to Horowitz.

No way not a single one of them did not push back. This has to be a mix between "Fear the crazy genocidal dude asking me for money" and a Milgram experiment-type effect "No one has stopped that guy before he must be ok". — Albert Buchard 🇪🇺 (@AlbertBuchard) December 22, 2023

This is a fair point, and a possibility. But if this very left-wing campus is supposed to be a place of tolerance and diversity and peace, the fact not one person even tried to push back against attacking Jews takes our breath away.

Well I'm not surprised by their antisemitism, but I am surprised that they are utterly stupid liars and ready to kill people, doesn't matter which people.



BTW this proves that the leftists are less liberal and peaceful people than the right wingers all in all. — CCC.io (@CryptoCoinCoach) December 22, 2023

All of the Left's argument that the right is violent, bigoted, and hateful is pure projection.

It should not surprise us if the Left will justify the October 7 terror attack as mere 'resistance', they'll justify anything if they think they are the morally superior ones.

Including killing others.

I cannot like this but I have reposted it. Absolutely disgusting. — (((Jabb3r0cky))) (@jabb3r0cky) December 22, 2023

It is disgusting. We cannot believe people say, think, and believe these things.

No joke @FBI and @DHSgov should have these students on a watch list.



I’m not kidding. — Dan Luxembourg (@DanLuxembourg) December 22, 2023

They are too busy looking into concerned parents and traditional Catholics to care.

As a California taxpayer and Bay Area resident



Not happy to see San Francisco State students (whose education I subsidize) eager to fund killing Israeli civilians



My father went to SFSU, not going to tell him until after Christmas. He'll be in town and I don't want to tempt him pic.twitter.com/wPs0IwJPN4 — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) December 22, 2023

Our tax dollars are funding this. Funding this hatred.

This video is terrifying. Also, how on earth did they not realize you are Jewish? — Matt Lieberman (@social_brains) December 22, 2023

Because they're vile, but they're also not very smart.

Doesn't bode well for the state of our colleges and universities.

Wow. He went to San Francisco State University and stopped students asking them to support an effort to kill Jews (& not just in Israel).



28/35 people he engaged expressed support. 17/35 offered to donate to support the cause of killing Jews.



Obviously a big part of it is… https://t.co/JDXheUqR0M — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 22, 2023

The tweet continues:

Obviously a big part of it is these kids are just ignorant and you can get them to sign up for almost any cause, but that in itself shows the failure of the education system. Add on to that the normalization of bigotry via intersectionality and you have a disastrous situation that will only get worse.

Education, ideally, should teach you how to think, and how to think critically. Yes, you need to learn facts. 2 +2 = 4, and the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776 and all that. But so much of education today -- from kindergarten to college -- is indoctrination. Teaching kids what to think, and it's always leftist garbage.

You think this campus is unique? IT IS NOT.



Liberals really have not accepted how much antisemitism exists in liberal dominated enclaves like college campuses. I don't know how to get them to wake up. https://t.co/QqebuCT3cD — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 22, 2023

We don't know if there's a way to get them to wake up.

Sadly.

Teach your children to think before the colleges completely ruin them. https://t.co/cQoytYE4xS — 🇺🇸Pat Mcdonaldson 🇺🇸 (@pat_mcdonaldson) December 22, 2023

Or, don't send them to college. Encourage trades, skills like plumbing or electricity.

Starve this corrupt, evil system until it has to be rebuilt from the ground up.

Are you proud of the 'context' that you have helped create, Claudine Gay, Liz Magill and Sally Kornbluth? 1/2 of uni students interviewed donated money to kill Jews everywhere in the world. When faculty & administration don't condemn calls for Jewish genocide, students learn. https://t.co/4wS6J7s9kh — Ilan Levine (@IlanYLevine) December 22, 2023

But look at the bright side, at least the students aren't engaging in 'sizeism' or 'fatphobia', because that would be violent speech.

I can't believe what I'm seeing, but this has GOT to be enough to get normies to recognize just how DEEPLY ROTTEN our instutitions have become, most chilling being our educational instutitions. Some students are willing to donate money to unalive Jews, even soft targets! https://t.co/PsoJdmrzoy — Squip Fitch (@SquipFitch) December 21, 2023

We need more videos like this, and maybe people will wake up to just how bad things are on college campuses.

Not a single “what on earth, why would I kill Jews?!” from these students.



It should be an obvious heck no but it wasn’t.



Thank goodness I finished higher ed when I did. It’s not at all safe for Jews right now and I was lucky to express myself fully without harassment. https://t.co/wJDxR6zgJT — Josh (🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈ALLY) #BLM #CMCISANINER (@SharksJosh95) December 22, 2023

Lots of people are lucky to have gotten out of higher ed by this time. It's just an awful place to be.

This is what universities teach young adults; antisemitism, feminism, anti-family dogma, entitlement, abortion is healthcare, men can be women…left-wing ideologies.



Universities are creating the most unhirable generation ever. https://t.co/uy2nhxrzda — Abbey (@_abbeydear) December 22, 2023

But they think you should hire them for their sparkling personalities. The fact they can't do the job and openly agree to killing Jews shouldn't matter, according to them.

American universities have a Nazi problem https://t.co/1yhs4zNz2u — Evan (@MuricanEv) December 22, 2023

Remember when the Left was all in on punching Nazis? Whatever happened to that?

Would be interesting to see this experiment in UK universities. https://t.co/4lJ0JR2Lj1 — Gareth Roberts (@OldRoberts953) December 22, 2023

We're guessing it would go about the same way, unfortunately.

There is zero excuse for this and -- were Ami Horowitz doing this and targeting any other protected class -- every one of these students would get suspended, and possibly expelled, from the campus. But saying they'll donate money to kill Jews in hospitals and schools in the US? They won't even get a slap on the wrist.

This is very, very bad.

