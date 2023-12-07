At Harvard, Sizeism and Fatphobia Are Violence, but Not Calling for Genocide

Planned Parenthood Getting Flak From the Left for Its Statement Denouncing Hamas
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 07, 2023
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

In front of Congress Wednesday in a hearing on antisemitism at universities, the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and MIT embarrassed themselves by refusing to say if calls for genocide violated campus codes of conduct. It depended on the context, really. Harvard President Claudine Gay, asked if Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish nation, said it has the right to exist as a state, conveniently leaving out the words "Jewish" and "nation." Gay tried to "clarify" her testimony with a statement issued later that said all the things she should have said during the hearing but did not.

Here's a quick video from The Free Press showing students at Harvard screaming about "microaggressions" and claiming "fatphobia" and the use of the incorrect pronouns equate to violence.

We don't know, but it's worse than calling for global intifada.

Using the wrong pronouns constitutes "abuse," but calling for genocide … well, someone would have to actually act on it for it to violate the code of conduct.

***

