At Harvard, Sizeism and Fatphobia Are Violence, but Not Calling for Genocide

In front of Congress Wednesday in a hearing on antisemitism at universities, the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and MIT embarrassed themselves by refusing to say if calls for genocide violated campus codes of conduct. It depended on the context, really. Harvard President Claudine Gay, asked if Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish nation, said it has the right to exist as a state, conveniently leaving out the words "Jewish" and "nation." Gay tried to "clarify" her testimony with a statement issued later that said all the things she should have said during the hearing but did not.

Advertisement

Here's a quick video from The Free Press showing students at Harvard screaming about "microaggressions" and claiming "fatphobia" and the use of the incorrect pronouns equate to violence.

At Harvard, "fatphobia" constitutes violence.

But "globalize the intifada" requires context.



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/tEvg9IVVXS — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 7, 2023

Welcome to @Harvard. Calling for the g*noc*de of Jews doesn’t violate school policy but students can be disciplined for being “fatphobic” because it constitutes abuse and “perpetuates violence” pic.twitter.com/qzuobBKeqT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 7, 2023

Insane — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

The context is our universities want to make these people your next doctors, lawyers, and statesmen. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) December 7, 2023

None of this is surprising, because the microaggression people are also the intifada people.



Consistency is not a value they hold. — Ryan Connor (@_RyanRConnor) December 7, 2023

Replacing one expression with another does not change its meaning. A call to genocide remains a call to genocide, no matter what "context" is used to justify it. — Michael Livschitz (@MikeLivschitz) December 7, 2023

Any Ivy League degree is a good reason to *not* hire somebody. Not even remotely worth the drama. — Stellar Anchors Corporation (@StellarAnchors) December 7, 2023

Harvard always been like this — Deepa𝕏 (@realdeepakterra) December 7, 2023

Our institutions are absolutely upside down on these issues.



It’s beyond despicable. — SEEK Philosophy 🔥 (@seek_philosophy) December 7, 2023

What the actual fvck is cisheterosexism??? — Brody (@savagebrodyx) December 7, 2023

We don't know, but it's worse than calling for global intifada.

Pretty much an insane asylum run by the inmates.



And guess what, they get to imprint these insane ideas on the best and brightest minds of current and future generations. — JCT8675309 (@JCT8675309) December 7, 2023

Using the wrong pronouns constitutes "abuse," but calling for genocide … well, someone would have to actually act on it for it to violate the code of conduct.

***