At Harvard, Sizeism and Fatphobia Are Violence, but Not Calling for Genocide

In front of Congress Wednesday in a hearing on antisemitism at universities, the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and MIT embarrassed themselves by refusing to say if calls for genocide violated campus codes of conduct. It depended on the context, really. Harvard President Claudine Gay, asked if Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish nation, said it has the right to exist as a state, conveniently leaving out the words "Jewish" and "nation." Gay tried to "clarify" her testimony with a statement issued later that said all the things she should have said during the hearing but did not.
Here's a quick video from The Free Press showing students at Harvard screaming about "microaggressions" and claiming "fatphobia" and the use of the incorrect pronouns equate to violence.
At Harvard, "fatphobia" constitutes violence.— Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 7, 2023
But "globalize the intifada" requires context.
WATCH: pic.twitter.com/tEvg9IVVXS
Welcome to @Harvard. Calling for the g*noc*de of Jews doesn’t violate school policy but students can be disciplined for being “fatphobic” because it constitutes abuse and “perpetuates violence” pic.twitter.com/qzuobBKeqT— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 7, 2023
Insane— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023
The context is our universities want to make these people your next doctors, lawyers, and statesmen.— Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) December 7, 2023
None of this is surprising, because the microaggression people are also the intifada people.— Ryan Connor (@_RyanRConnor) December 7, 2023
Consistency is not a value they hold.
Replacing one expression with another does not change its meaning. A call to genocide remains a call to genocide, no matter what "context" is used to justify it.— Michael Livschitz (@MikeLivschitz) December 7, 2023
Any Ivy League degree is a good reason to *not* hire somebody. Not even remotely worth the drama.— Stellar Anchors Corporation (@StellarAnchors) December 7, 2023
Harvard always been like this— Deepa𝕏 (@realdeepakterra) December 7, 2023
Our institutions are absolutely upside down on these issues.— SEEK Philosophy 🔥 (@seek_philosophy) December 7, 2023
It’s beyond despicable.
What the actual fvck is cisheterosexism???— Brody (@savagebrodyx) December 7, 2023
We don't know, but it's worse than calling for global intifada.
Pretty much an insane asylum run by the inmates.— JCT8675309 (@JCT8675309) December 7, 2023
And guess what, they get to imprint these insane ideas on the best and brightest minds of current and future generations.
Using the wrong pronouns constitutes "abuse," but calling for genocide … well, someone would have to actually act on it for it to violate the code of conduct.
