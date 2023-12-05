President of Harvard SHOCKINGLY Refuses To Say Israel Has the Right To Exist As A Jewish State

In today's lesson on 'why do Leftists have such a hard time answering simple questions?', we have Doctor Claudine Gay. Gay is the President of Harvard. Now, that allegedly means someone is smart, but after listening to Gay answer questions today, perhaps don't jump to that conclusion so very quickly.
Here's the video of @Harvard University president Claudine Gay, at today's Congressional hearing on combating antisemitism, refusing to say that Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish nation. She would only use the word "state," intentionally excluding "Jewish" and "nation." https://t.co/OpSirtzJdT pic.twitter.com/uzXJkVGXrS— Benjamin B@dejo (@benjamin_bdj) December 5, 2023
She had to choose her words carefully to keep the Israel haters happy on the Left.
Did anyone ask Cladine Gay how @Heidi__Matthews justifying the rape and mutilation of Jewish women by Hamas fits into her intolerance of antisemitism at @Harvard?— (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) December 5, 2023
Follow-up question: "Does the Vatican City have a right to exist as a Catholic city-state?"— Daniel Roth (@daniel_c_roth) December 5, 2023
Did anyone ask her if Qatar has the right to exist as a Muslim nation?— Kathryn Paisner (@KathrynPaisner) December 5, 2023
Furthermore, Qatar is one of many majority Muslim nations and Israel is literally the only one Jewish nation.
Completely absurd that people with these views are in ANY position of power in our country.— Michael Weinstein (@SiroHoldings) December 5, 2023
We clearly know where Gay stands. She said it herself under oath. She is against Zionism. She does not believe in the existence of a Jewish state. She is an antisemite.— Stuart374 (@stuart6329) December 5, 2023
Her stance should be crystal clear at this point. When people show you who they are, believe them.
She is literally not embarrassed of her antisemitism. She probably hates the United States of America too. They should have asked her to recite the Pledge at the beginning of the inquiry. 🇺🇸— Goldstein (@jgoldsteinlaw) December 5, 2023
She is not embarrassed because there is no consequence for her views.
Well, now we know why there is so much antisemitism in the US and Europe. Western countries have been infected with antisemitism through schools and universities like @Harvard— Ugly (@UglyTX) December 5, 2023
Watching her testimony one can easily see why rabid antisemitism is allowed to go unchecked at Harvard— (((Beth Balsam))) (@bbalsam) December 5, 2023
These evil administrators and their colleagues will continue to radicalize the youth for years to come if not held accountable NOW— Retribution (@IslesLangerhans) December 5, 2023
Now everything is very clear, now we know why the Jew-haters run free in Harvard, she supports them, she hates Jews https://t.co/IxKFUvMHBh— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 5, 2023
Universities and administrators like this, are the reason 'Tik Tok' is full of anti-Israel sentiment and explicit hatred against Jewish people. This is what is being taught in American universities and they don't even try to hide it. Be careful where you send your kids.
