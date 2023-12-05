President of Harvard SHOCKINGLY Refuses To Say Israel Has the Right To Exist As A Jewish State

In today's lesson on 'why do Leftists have such a hard time answering simple questions?', we have Doctor Claudine Gay. Gay is the President of Harvard. Now, that allegedly means someone is smart, but after listening to Gay answer questions today, perhaps don't jump to that conclusion so very quickly.

Advertisement

Here's the video of @Harvard University president Claudine Gay, at today's Congressional hearing on combating antisemitism, refusing to say that Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish nation. She would only use the word "state," intentionally excluding "Jewish" and "nation." https://t.co/OpSirtzJdT pic.twitter.com/uzXJkVGXrS — Benjamin B@dejo (@benjamin_bdj) December 5, 2023

She had to choose her words carefully to keep the Israel haters happy on the Left.

Did anyone ask Cladine Gay how @Heidi__Matthews justifying the rape and mutilation of Jewish women by Hamas fits into her intolerance of antisemitism at @Harvard? — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) December 5, 2023

Follow-up question: "Does the Vatican City have a right to exist as a Catholic city-state?" — Daniel Roth (@daniel_c_roth) December 5, 2023

Did anyone ask her if Qatar has the right to exist as a Muslim nation? — Kathryn Paisner (@KathrynPaisner) December 5, 2023

Furthermore, Qatar is one of many majority Muslim nations and Israel is literally the only one Jewish nation.

Completely absurd that people with these views are in ANY position of power in our country. — Michael Weinstein (@SiroHoldings) December 5, 2023

We clearly know where Gay stands. She said it herself under oath. She is against Zionism. She does not believe in the existence of a Jewish state. She is an antisemite. — Stuart374 (@stuart6329) December 5, 2023

Her stance should be crystal clear at this point. When people show you who they are, believe them.

She is literally not embarrassed of her antisemitism. She probably hates the United States of America too. They should have asked her to recite the Pledge at the beginning of the inquiry. 🇺🇸 — Goldstein (@jgoldsteinlaw) December 5, 2023

She is not embarrassed because there is no consequence for her views.

Well, now we know why there is so much antisemitism in the US and Europe. Western countries have been infected with antisemitism through schools and universities like @Harvard — Ugly (@UglyTX) December 5, 2023

Watching her testimony one can easily see why rabid antisemitism is allowed to go unchecked at Harvard — (((Beth Balsam))) (@bbalsam) December 5, 2023

These evil administrators and their colleagues will continue to radicalize the youth for years to come if not held accountable NOW — Retribution (@IslesLangerhans) December 5, 2023

Advertisement

Now everything is very clear, now we know why the Jew-haters run free in Harvard, she supports them, she hates Jews https://t.co/IxKFUvMHBh — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 5, 2023

Universities and administrators like this, are the reason 'Tik Tok' is full of anti-Israel sentiment and explicit hatred against Jewish people. This is what is being taught in American universities and they don't even try to hide it. Be careful where you send your kids.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











