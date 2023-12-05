President of Harvard SHOCKINGLY Refuses To Say Israel Has the Right To Exist As A Jewish State

Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test R...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

In today's lesson on 'why do Leftists have such a hard time answering simple questions?', we have Doctor Claudine Gay. Gay is the President of Harvard. Now, that allegedly means someone is smart, but after listening to Gay answer questions today, perhaps don't jump to that conclusion so very quickly.

She had to choose her words carefully to keep the Israel haters happy on the Left.

Furthermore, Qatar is one of many majority Muslim nations and Israel is literally the only one Jewish nation.

Her stance should be crystal clear at this point. When people show you who they are, believe them.

She is not embarrassed because there is no consequence for her views.

Universities and administrators like this, are the reason 'Tik Tok' is full of anti-Israel sentiment and explicit hatred against Jewish people. This is what is being taught in American universities and they don't even try to hide it. Be careful where you send your kids.

