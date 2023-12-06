Harvard President's Office Puts Out Letter To 'Clarify' Her Position, And People Are NOT Buying It

New York Times: Republicans Pounce on University Presidents Over Antisemitism
Coucy
Coucy  |  7:00 PM on December 06, 2023
AngieArtist

Earlier today we told you about the disastrous congressional hearing the presidents of several major private universities had before congress yesterday, and how much of the blowback from that hearing has been centered on Harvard University President Claudine Gay (although there's lots of blowback to go around here).

Well, it seems that Harvard has gotten wind that maybe President Gay's statements on the issue weren't the best way to play this particular hand because her office has now issues a clarification for those who might be confused... because clearly we're the ones who are confused, right? It can't be that Claudine Gay made a complete fool of herself!

Statement from President Gay: There are some who have confused a right to free expression with the idea that Harvard will condone calls for violence against Jewish students. Let me be clear: Calls for violence or genocide against the Jewish community, or any religious or ethnic group are vile, they have no place at Harvard, and those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account.

Ah, yes, it looks so simple when it's all written out like that. We wonder why Claudine Gay couldn't have just said this at the time, and apparently we're not the only ones wondering that.

University President Explains What Joe Biden Did to Earn $400,000 a Year
Brett T.
This statement stinks of having been forced on the Office of the President by a very angry board of regents... who are looking at the responses of wealthy (former) donors like Bill Ackman here and beginning to wonder exactly how long they can operate just off of their endowments:

Now Harvard obviously hasn't fired President Gay, but this can't have made her feel very comfortable in her position, we wouldn't think.

Everyone was piling on Harvard for their statement, and it's always nice to see people working together to ratio a terrible tin-eared response like this.

What is wrong with them? So very much...

Hey, what about that? It does seem like Harvard's interest in the First Amendment is a relatively new thing, right? 

Follow the money... If they're circling the wagons here you know a lot of money is under threat... and deservedly so.

After all these years they finally cracked the code! A. Lawrence Lowell would be so thrilled to see it!

This is all a huge mess for these universities, and it's only going to get worse unless some radical changes are made at these institutions. We wouldn't hold our breath waiting for that to happen but you never know, where there's money involved you can be surprised.

***

