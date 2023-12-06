Portland Schools Must Consider Race and Gender Identity When Disciplining Students
'Profound Moral Bankruptcy': University Presidents Don't Condemn Antisemitism In Congressional Hearing

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 06, 2023
AngieArtist

What is going on with our colleges and universities?

They'd have no qualms forcefully condemning pretty much any conservative leaning group for any reason, but can't seem to bring themselves to condemn the rampant antisemitism they're allowing on their campuses.

Watch the video (and there will be more further down in this post).

Now imagine how they'd screech about 'white supremacy' or 'racism' or 'transphobia' if any other ideology was doing on campus what the Left has been doing in earnest since October.

From CNN:

The presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are facing questions from Congress Tuesday about their responses to alleged incidents of antisemitism on their campuses in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Today, each of you will have a chance to answer to and atone for the many specific instances of vitriolic, hate-filled antisemitism on your respective campuses that have denied students the safe learning environment they are due,” said Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina.

“As you confront our questions in this hearing, remember that you are not speaking to us, but to the students on your campus who have been threatened and assaulted and who look to you to protect them,” she said.

As chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Foxx invited Harvard president Claudine Gay, Penn president Liz Magill and MIT president Sally Kornbluth to testify.

“After the events of the past two months, it is clear that rabid antisemitism and the university are two ideas that cannot be cleaved from one another,” Foxx said.

For several hours, the presidents faced questions about their disciplinary actions toward students regarding acts of antisemitism, how their schools’ hiring practices ensure their faculty represent diverse viewpoints and how they are ensuring safety on campus.

CNN: It's Time For Carbon Passports To Limit Travel (To Save The Environment, Of Course)
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis
Several schools, including Harvard, face a Department of Education Civil Rights investigation over their tolerance of antisemitism on campus.

The entire tweet reads:

However, when she is confronted with these statements being made on campus during protests and demonstrations, she is unable to condemn them. A horrific display by the president of the most prestigious university in the world. What is happening in the United States?#Harvard #ClaudineGay
'Antisemitism is wrong, and Harvard will not tolerate it.' 

How hard is that, President Gay?


This is a longer tweet, but worth the read:

It says:

Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate [your university’s] code of conduct or rules regarding bullying or harassment?

The answers they gave reflect the profound moral bankruptcy of Presidents Gay, Magill and Kornbluth. Representative @EliseStefanik was so shocked with the answers that she asked each of them the same question over and over again, and they gave the same answers over and over again. In short, they said:

It ‘depends on the context’ and ‘whether the speech turns into conduct,’ that is, actually killing Jews. This could be the most extraordinary testimony ever elicited in the Congress, certainly on the topic of genocide, which to remind us all is: “the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group”

The presidents’ answers reflect the profound educational, moral and ethical failures that pervade certain of our elite educational institutions due in large part to their failed leadership. Don’t take my word for it. You must watch the following three minutes. By the end, you will be where I am. They must all resign in disgrace.

If a CEO of one of our companies gave a similar answer, he or she would be toast within the hour. Why has antisemitism exploded on campus and around the world? Because of leaders like Presidents Gay, Magill and Kornbluth who believe genocide depends on the context. To think that these are the leaders of Ivy League institutions that are charged with the responsibility to educate our best and brightest. On the bright side, our congressional leaders deserve accolades for showing tremendous leadership and moral clarity in their statements, by the questions they asked, and the respectfulness with which they conducted the hearing. It was a masterclass of how our government and democracy should operate. If you have time, please watch the entire hearing. 

Throughout the hearing, the three behaved like hostile witnesses, exhibiting a profound disdain for the Congress with their smiles and smirks, and their outright refusal to answer basic questions with a yes or no answer.

It really is something to watch.

There is no moral clarity. There is no intellectual curiosity. The Ivy League has fallen.

Exactly. Any student who did this would be disciplined and expelled.

MIT won't even discipline students because they'll lose their Visas and be deported.

Remember -- the Left says 'speech is violence', until it's antisemitism, then it might be harassment. At some point.

This is a great thread, so we'll share it:

All of this.

The rot runs deep and must be excised.

The Ivy League students of today are the policymakers of tomorrow.

That should terrify all of us.

The full tweet says:

I really don’t even know what to say here. I am just appalled that these three people can be this morally bankrupt and run a major university. I find it heartbreaking.  But on a secondary note, being this ill-prepared to speak, to handle a question, to hold your own under examination - they’re not rhetorically, intellectually, or morally qualified for their jobs.  Everyone must watch this whole video.

Expose them. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

But remember 'speech is violence', unless it isn't.

Heads they win, tails you lose.

The legal reasons are likely that they're facing lawsuits and federal civil rights investigations, and have not equitably applied their codes of conduct and discipline to acts and statements of antisemitism. That won't hold up well during the suits or federal investigations.

Very hard, apparently, when you're in charge of Harvard, Penn, and MIT.

***

