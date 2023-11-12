Update: MIT Didn't Discipline Students for Harassing Jews Because of Visa Status, Possible Deportation

On Friday, we told you about Jewish students at MIT being harassed and barred from going to class, the latest escalation of the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, antisemitic demonstrations on college campuses across the U.S.

“There has been considerable speculation that many of the students at the forefront of the anti-Israel protests on campuses across the country are not US citizens. The MIT statement is the first time a university has acknowledged that this may be the case” https://t.co/pEQONolDvS — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) November 11, 2023

What is the MIT statement? Well, here you go (emphasis added)

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has acknowledged that the reason it did not follow through with threats to suspend students participating in an unauthorized anti-Israel protest this week was its concern that they could face deportation because they were not U.S. citizens. This acknowledgement appears in a statement issued by MIT President Sally Kornbluth in response to the protest, which according to Israeli and Jewish students, posed a danger to their physical safety and prevented them from attending classes that day.

Oh, wow.

So the students who are harassing Jews on campus, at least at MIT, are not U.S. citizens. And, because of this, MIT won't discipline them, lest they be deported.

This is outrageous.

So MIT was going to suspend these students for clearly and deliberately violating the rules after repeated warnings, but decided not to because it could lead to their visas being revoked.



It seems that’s something the students should have considered beforehand… https://t.co/M7FtosBSAB — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 11, 2023

Remember, colleges and universities had no qualms about suspending and deporting men who were accused of rape or sexual assault, but antisemitism gets you a pass, apparently.

Excellent. Strip them of them visas and send them back home to scream like banshees over there. They offer nothing of value here, only unbridled hatred.



Problem solved, easy peasy. https://t.co/rut3nTbVoZ — 𝓁𝒶𝓊𝓇𝑒𝓃 (@FletchMatlock) November 11, 2023

Easy peasy, indeed.

A visa to study in the United States is a privilege, not a right.



Deport them all. https://t.co/wBCwCVH1A0 — Theo Wold (@RealTheoWold) November 12, 2023

Bingo.

Universities should punish students equally, regardless of their immigration status. The US should also ask itself if it’s in the national interest to grant education visas to students whose commitment to political activism leads them to stage violent protests. https://t.co/HH67BMuSPZ — Michael Wells (@mwellshalophile) November 11, 2023

It's not. But the colleges are also taking in a lot of money from foreign governments, including Qatar.

Expel

Deport

Repeat https://t.co/TEvD6qTXCI — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) November 12, 2023

Amen.

LOL, no nation on earth would allow foreign nationals to openly espouse and agitate for terrorist causes … except the U.S.A. https://t.co/DMAPhas7AO — Cruadin (@cruadin) November 11, 2023

Not one country would allow it. Why do we?

It really is that simple.

When terror supporting students block building entrances and threaten the safety of others, universities have a duty to discipline them in accordance with their rules, regardless of immigration factors. (If those students lose their US visas, that's only a bonus.) https://t.co/QIzlEVuWr7 — Lev Reyzin (@lreyzin) November 12, 2023

There's no way the students didn't know the rules attached to their visas. And the administrators clearly do.

Wouldn't want them to face the consequences of their actions. https://t.co/5RGSolSMig — Roger (@Roger247_) November 11, 2023

That's the Left in a nutshell: we are never responsible for our actions, and should never face consequences.

The fact they decided to harass Jews, disrupt classes, and threaten others' safety -- well, they made their choice. They should've thought about the consequences first.

Including losing their visas and getting deported.

Disgraceful. I am ashamed to be an @MIT alumna & I am ashamed of my fmr professors & colleagues who have remained silent or believe it is more important to protect antisemites than their Jewish students barred from attending class. What a sordid chapter in MIT & your history. https://t.co/ldpDksT9PE — Amanda J. Rothschild (@Rothschild_AJ) November 11, 2023

MIT is not alone in this. Many schools have remained silent or defended the actions of the antisemites on their campuses.

They should all be ashamed.

Conservative white students would have been expelled immediately. https://t.co/b89B10poIM — Rufus (@ReturnNormalcy) November 12, 2023

Without a doubt.

If this were, say, an college allowing anti-Muslim protests and harassment, the DOJ and Biden administration would swoop in so fast it would make our heads spin. And if the college administration refused to discipline the students -- who are violating the terms of their Visas and federal laws -- they would be held as accomplices. The school would lose its accreditation, face fines, and other consequences.

MIT is not merely looking the other way on this. They are actively helping students break the law.

Will they be held accountable?

***

