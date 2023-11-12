Ouch: 'The Marvels' Has Worst Opening in MCU History
Update: MIT Didn't Discipline Students for Harassing Jews Because of Visa Status, Possible Deportation

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on November 12, 2023

On Friday, we told you about Jewish students at MIT being harassed and barred from going to class, the latest escalation of the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, antisemitic demonstrations on college campuses across the U.S.

What is the MIT statement? Well, here you go (emphasis added)

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has acknowledged that the reason it did not follow through with threats to suspend students participating in an unauthorized anti-Israel protest this week was its concern that they could face deportation because they were not U.S. citizens.

This acknowledgement appears in a statement issued by MIT President Sally Kornbluth in response to the protest, which according to Israeli and Jewish students, posed a danger to their physical safety and prevented them from attending classes that day.

Oh, wow.

So the students who are harassing Jews on campus, at least at MIT, are not U.S. citizens. And, because of this, MIT won't discipline them, lest they be deported.

This is outrageous.

Remember, colleges and universities had no qualms about suspending and deporting men who were accused of rape or sexual assault, but antisemitism gets you a pass, apparently.

Easy peasy, indeed.

Bingo.

It's not. But the colleges are also taking in a lot of money from foreign governments, including Qatar.

Amen.

Not one country would allow it. Why do we?

It really is that simple.

There's no way the students didn't know the rules attached to their visas. And the administrators clearly do.

That's the Left in a nutshell: we are never responsible for our actions, and should never face consequences.

The fact they decided to harass Jews, disrupt classes, and threaten others' safety -- well, they made their choice. They should've thought about the consequences first.

Including losing their visas and getting deported.

MIT is not alone in this. Many schools have remained silent or defended the actions of the antisemites on their campuses.

They should all be ashamed.

Without a doubt.

If this were, say, an college allowing anti-Muslim protests and harassment, the DOJ and Biden administration would swoop in so fast it would make our heads spin. And if the college administration refused to discipline the students -- who are violating the terms of their Visas and federal laws -- they would be held as accomplices. The school would lose its accreditation, face fines, and other consequences.

MIT is not merely looking the other way on this. They are actively helping students break the law.

Will they be held accountable?

***

