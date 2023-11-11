Report: At Least 200 US Colleges Hid Info About $13 BILLION In Donations From Foreign Regimes

Well, this is certainly an interesting development. As we've watched antisemitism spread like wildfire on college campuses, a new report shines light on one of the factors that may be contributing to it.

Advertisement

Foreign donations. Billions of dollars in foreign donations to U.S. colleges and universities.

In collaboration with @ISGAP1, our report highlighted by @bariweiss reveals US colleges failed to disclose $13B in foreign funding from 2015-2020.



Qatar is the largest single contributor.https://t.co/Mn4tkwXp8Y — Network Contagion Research Institute (@ncri_io) November 7, 2023

Wow. Qatar, as in the home of the very wealthy leaders of Hamas?

According to a new report, at least 200 American colleges and universities illegally withheld information on approximately $13 billion in undisclosed donations from foreign regimes.



Is Campus Rage Fueled by Middle Eastern Money?



My latest in @thefp:https://t.co/uxw64cgihQ — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) November 7, 2023

From The Free Press:

The response from school administrations has been alarming. With few exceptions, in the immediate aftermath of October 7, university presidents issued equivocal statements about the initial attack. Some professors even celebrated it. And the focus on the part of administration bureaucrats has been on protecting the students tearing down posters and being shamed for doing so. Where did all of this hatred come from is a question worth pondering. As Rachel Fish and others have documented, for several decades a toxic worldview—morally relativist, anti-Israel, and anti-American—has been incubating in “area studies” departments and social theory programs at elite universities. Whole narratives have been constructed to dehumanize Israelis and brand Israel as a “white, colonial project” to be “resisted.” The students you see in the videos circulating online have been marinating in this ideology, which can be defined best by what it’s against: everything Western. ... But thanks to the work of the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), a nonprofit research center, we now have a clearer picture of the financial forces at play at a higher, institutional level. Today, after months of research, the NCRI released a report (comprising four separate studies) following the money. The report finds that at least 200 American colleges and universities illegally withheld information on approximately $13 billion in undisclosed contributions from foreign regimes, many of which are authoritarian. Moreover, while correlation is not causation, they found that the number of reported antisemitic incidents on a given campus has a meaningful relationship to whether that university has received funding (disclosed and undisclosed) from regimes, or entities tied to regimes, in the Middle East.

Absolutely incredible stuff.

“The NCRI report found that a reliable predictor of the intensity of campus antisemitism was the amount of undisclosed money a given university received from Middle Eastern regimes.” https://t.co/fqwRPJOixd — Izabella Tabarovsky (@IzaTabaro) November 7, 2023

You don't say?

Why do American universities look like Hamas training camps?



Because Qatar 🇶🇦, the chief funder of Hamas, is also the leading funder of American universities, and is doing so illegally by withholding disclosures.



Read the report by @bariweiss 👇 https://t.co/xJtMKTK6t7 pic.twitter.com/77zHK0HRU0 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 7, 2023

There needs to be a reckoning.

Check this out. It’s no surprise where the pro terrorist cash is coming from. https://t.co/arRA5xmSWF — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) November 7, 2023

No surprise at all.

Our institutions of higher education are being weaponized against our nation. https://t.co/8Ch69qT8oV — Bob Morrison (@BobMorrison) November 8, 2023

Sure feels that way, doesn't it?

Plato foresaw a paradox at democracy's heart: the very openness that defines it also invites its exploitation by those who don't value it. Millennia later, this insight remains painfully relevant. https://t.co/56uTbaolIr — PaddyOFitz (@patrickfitzg_o) November 8, 2023

Painfully relevant.

Now we are getting to the bottom of the corruption. Follow the money. https://t.co/tP90YAlzb6 — Jeff Cunningham (@cunninghamjeff) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

Always follow the money.

Thanks for this, Ms. Weiss. Very helpful. Absolutely essential reading. And, when viewed in conjunction with the NCRI report on undocumented foreign funding of US academia, most enlightening. https://t.co/qbtry9RDZq — Kevin Hadlock (@KevinHadlock2) November 7, 2023

Very enlightening.

Indeed Bari. This has been coming down the pike for decades. People were just surprised at its momentum and depth.



I wasn't surprised. https://t.co/vZQyDYDqXe — Philo-Publius (@PhiloPubliusUSA) November 7, 2023

We are simultaneously not surprised and horrified.

Sadly, I wasn’t and am not shocked either. I was hoping for these schools to face some accountability so in that’s sense I suppose I’m shocked. But not surprised either. Really I’m just sad. And angry. https://t.co/CAO8dipo18 — Borger Queen (@Cptsugarbear) November 7, 2023

We are also not shocked that schools haven't faced accountability. But sad and angry? Yes, we're feeling that, too.

Hitler had his “Hitler Youth” program. Take the impressionable youngsters, feed them propaganda, and an army of “Brownshirts” obey. https://t.co/t451pYblzv — Ben Thair (@BenThair) November 7, 2023

Remember when the Left was all about 'punching Nazis'? We do. What happened to that?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement



