U.S. Education Department Opens Civil Rights Investigation Over Antisemitism At Harvard, Other Colleges

Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on November 30, 2023
AP Photo/Michael Casey, File

We have a new development into the ongoing antisemitism at American colleges and universities. Not only have several schools been (including NYU and Berkeley) sued for rampant antisemitism on campus, Harvard is now the focus of a Federal Civil Rights investigation stemming from the antisemitism on campus.

And they're not the only ones.

The New York Times reports:

The Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Education Department has opened an investigation into allegations of antisemitism at Harvard University, where the campus, like many others, has been roiled by demonstrations and confrontations between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian students in the weeks since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The complaint against Harvard, filed on Tuesday, joins a growing list of federal civil rights investigations into complaints of discrimination based on “shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics,” including at Columbia, Cornell, Wellesley College, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Tampa and the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

The list includes a handful of school districts as well, including New York City public schools, Clark County School District in Las Vegas and Hillsborough County Schools in Tampa.

Good. That list should be even longer.

Nope. Hit 'em where it hurts: the wallet.

The civil rights of Jewish students have clearly, repeatedly, been violated while on campus.

It is a shame. The Left ruins everything it touches.

Not at all shocking, but we think you were being sarcastic.

Antisemitism has no place in a civilized society.

The rot goes deep. Where do we think the students learned it?

We hope so, too. And we hope they learn this lesson. Hard.

And we need to see more of it.

Yes, they should.

It'll be interesting to see what happens, in the Department of Education and elsewhere.

It's no longer elite and it's not forward thinking. It is populated by the Left, who are regressive and antisemitic.

We'll keep an eye on what comes of this. We're not completely trusting of the Biden DOE to do anything, but the fact they're even opening investigations is promising.

If, and when, there are developments, Twitchy will be on it.

***

