U.S. Education Department Opens Civil Rights Investigation Over Antisemitism At Harvard, Other Colleges

We have a new development into the ongoing antisemitism at American colleges and universities. Not only have several schools been (including NYU and Berkeley) sued for rampant antisemitism on campus, Harvard is now the focus of a Federal Civil Rights investigation stemming from the antisemitism on campus.

The Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Education Department has opened an investigation into allegations of antisemitism at Harvard University. There are now federal investigations into complaints of discrimination at several colleges. https://t.co/b8lnGxAWz8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 29, 2023

And they're not the only ones.

The New York Times reports:

The Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Education Department has opened an investigation into allegations of antisemitism at Harvard University, where the campus, like many others, has been roiled by demonstrations and confrontations between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian students in the weeks since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The complaint against Harvard, filed on Tuesday, joins a growing list of federal civil rights investigations into complaints of discrimination based on “shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics,” including at Columbia, Cornell, Wellesley College, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Tampa and the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art. The list includes a handful of school districts as well, including New York City public schools, Clark County School District in Las Vegas and Hillsborough County Schools in Tampa.

Good. That list should be even longer.

Nope. Hit 'em where it hurts: the wallet.

BREAKING: Harvard faces Department of Education civil rights investigation over antisemitism on campushttps://t.co/AoMGvPEcNG — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 28, 2023

The civil rights of Jewish students have clearly, repeatedly, been violated while on campus.

Such great institute with amazing history succumbing to this. It's a shame — Precious Okafor (@drealkainos) November 28, 2023

It is a shame. The Left ruins everything it touches.

Harvard, the ivory tower with an undercurrent of intolerance. Shocking. — Raja Waqar (@rwqr01) November 28, 2023

Not at all shocking, but we think you were being sarcastic.

This is a positive development, and one I applaud the administration for taking.



I have been leading the effort to hold colleges accountable for allowing antisemitism to rear its ugly head.



Antisemitism has no place on our college campuses. https://t.co/c3nldMOcMb — Congressman Rudy Yakym (@RepRudyYakym) November 30, 2023

Antisemitism has no place in a civilized society.

When the president of Harvard condemned Hamas' call for genocide against Israel, over 100 faculty members signed a letter condemning her statement.

100/1 antisemites on that campus. And that doesn't include the students. https://t.co/219igrwl5W — Barry Jacobsen (@Barry4the44th) November 29, 2023

The rot goes deep. Where do we think the students learned it?

I do hope that, now, finally, universities across the United States will heed Harvard's lesson, and will implement proactive measures to decisively eliminate anti-Israeli & anti-Semitic sentiments among students on their campuses. https://t.co/P83C8VSJXc — Oren Caspi (@MDCaspi) November 28, 2023

We hope so, too. And we hope they learn this lesson. Hard.

Department of Education Office of Civil Rights opens investigation into Harvard University https://t.co/nJB6Tsx3Lk — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) November 30, 2023

And we need to see more of it.

As a ⁦@Harvard⁩ Law alum, I call on the university to cooperate fully with federal investigators. Hate, incitement, and harassment should have no home on American (or any) university campuses. Those guilty of transgressions must be held accountable. https://t.co/3G3QwTQoHG — Jamie Metzl (@JamieMetzl) November 29, 2023

Yes, they should.

ALERT: Harvard faces Department of Education civil rights investigation over antisemitism on campus



Do you support this?



Contact Congress ➡️ https://t.co/uZJN0zEviU — ACT For America (@ACTforAmerica) November 28, 2023

It'll be interesting to see what happens, in the Department of Education and elsewhere.

What an embarrassment for President Claudine Gay, the first black female president of Harvard. How elite or forward thinking is Harvard if they can't even follow civil rights or protect its own students from harassment. #ClaudineGay, #Harvarduniversity, #Harvardstupid, #Harvard https://t.co/ZHtnH30Cjp — JayJay (@tweetotwitta) November 28, 2023

It's no longer elite and it's not forward thinking. It is populated by the Left, who are regressive and antisemitic.

On Tuesday, the United States Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) launched an investigation into instances of alleged anti-Semitism at Harvard University due to anti-Israel demonstrations in the wake of the October 7th attacks.https://t.co/xbAHz13f43 — American Greatness (@theamgreatness) November 29, 2023

We'll keep an eye on what comes of this. We're not completely trusting of the Biden DOE to do anything, but the fact they're even opening investigations is promising.

If, and when, there are developments, Twitchy will be on it.

***

