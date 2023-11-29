YES PLEASE: UC Berkeley Sued For 'Longstanding, Unchecked Spread of Antisemitism' On Campus

First, NYU was sued by Jewish students for allowing antisemitism to run rampant on campus. Now it's UC Berkeley's turn.

BREAKING: UC Berkeley Sued For 'Longstanding, Unchecked Spread of Anti-Semitism' -- Campus has become a 'hotbed of anti-Jewish hostility and harassment,' new suit alleges https://t.co/RF4mAOkuXs — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) November 28, 2023

Advertisement

More of this, please.

From The Washington Free Beacon:

A civil rights nonprofit is suing the University of California Berkeley for permitting a "longstanding, unchecked spread of anti-Semitism" on its campus that has turned it into a "hotbed of anti-Jewish hostility and harassment," according to a copy of the complaint obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The complaint, filed Tuesday by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, an organization that combats anti-Semitism, documents previously unreported instances of anti-Semitism and violence against Jewish students perpetrated in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror strike on Israel. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and names the University of California Regents, UC president Michael Drake, UC Berkeley chancellor Carol Christ, and other officials as defendants. "Anti-Semitism has run rampant at the school" as pro-Palestinian protesters rally against the Jewish state and praise Hamas’s slaughter of more than 1,200 Jews, according to the Brandeis Center. This includes a violent attack on a "Jewish undergraduate draped in an Israeli flag" and several incidents of pro-Palestinian students spouting "hatred and threats against Jews."

As we've said, hitting these colleges in the wallet is the only way they'll address the antisemitism they've allowed to fester on campus.

What happened to 'safe spaces,' 'microagressions,' and 'punching Nazis'?

Yet we’ve known for decades. Radical liberalism is an excuse to hate everyone else. Our Universities is where the hatred begins. We should divorce the haters, separating us for a better life ahead. Win-win. And we’ll never have to communicate with them again. Zero visitation. — Pollyanna - Ultra MAGA (@FreedomsTaken) November 28, 2023

We've argued 'safe spaces' and 'microaggressions' and DEI have laid the foundation for this antisemitism, and the universities were hotbeds of all for years.

And Biden wants taxpayers to pay off the college loans of the hate filled anti-Semitic students — Dillon, Speechwriter for Kamala Harris (@000Dillon000) November 28, 2023

Don't forget this.

While the administration labels parents at school board meetings and traditional Catholics 'domestic terrorists', they're willing to shell out billions of dollars to pay off the student loans of students like this.

More of this. https://t.co/jdRtUZ2PIc — I guess I'm far right now, lol 🎗 🇺🇸 (@wendybdiary) November 28, 2023

Yes, please. A LOT more of this.

UC Berkeley sued for alleged "unchecked" antisemitism https://t.co/8OaG6yMPuo — Axios (@axios) November 29, 2023

We'll watch for the outcomes of these lawsuits. We suspect the universities will drag them out through the courts, but we hope justice will prevail.

Advertisement

Berkeley is antisemitic: check — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) November 29, 2023

Check, check, check.

Berkeley says it’s a free speach issue and yet Berkeley had no problem silencing conservative voices on its campus, particularly during BLM. — FallLine22 (@Cali_Carnivore) November 29, 2023

Amazing how antisemitism is a free speech issue, but Berkeley didn't feel that way when Ben Shapiro came to campus.

Let's hope it continues.

The University of California, Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) was sued on Tuesday by Jewish groups who said it has become a hotbed of "unchecked" antisemitism, including at its elite law school.#antisemitism | #California | #lawsuithttps://t.co/fBChy0GztD — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) November 28, 2023

Imagine a lawyer who is antisemitic; how could the possibly defend Jewish clients fairly?

Yes, let’s go … it’s about time that these universities defend their indifference towards antisemitism in the name of free speech! Enough is enough — Michele Adler Cohen (@adler_cohen) November 28, 2023

Enough is enough.

Course correction needed at the University of California system. https://t.co/iJ0WXQRPOP — TransparentShade ⚔️ 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️🇮🇱 ⚔️ 1776 (@crackback2022) November 28, 2023

Advertisement

It's not just California. It's the Ivy League and a lot of other colleges and universities.

The problem of antisemitism on campus is real; we see it with our own two eyes on a daily basis. Since the colleges -- so quick to squash conservative speakers on campus -- are framing it as a 'free speech' issue, and even giving extra credit to students who participate in walk outs, they're complicit and must be held accountable.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



