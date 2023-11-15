'More Of This, Please': NYU Sued Over Antisemitism

Let's Go Brandon! New Approval Polls for Chicago's Mayor Are Absolutely BRUTAL
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 15, 2023
We've covered, extensively, the antisemitism on America's college campuses: Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, UPenn, and more.

Now, finally, one of those schools is being sued for ignoring the rampant antisemitism on campus. Congrats, NYU.

The Jerusalem Posts has details:

New York University (NYU) was sued on Tuesday by three Jewish students who accused the school of creating a hostile environment in which Jewish students are subjected to pervasive antisemitic hatred, discrimination, harassment and intimidation.

Bella Ingber, Sabrina Maslavi and Saul Tawil said in their complaint filed in Manhattan federal court that NYU has refused to enforce its own policies against bigotry, including by allowing chants such as "gas the Jews" and "Hitler was right." 

The plaintiffs said antisemitism had been a "growing institutional problem" at NYU even before the war between Israel and Hamas began last month, and has since gotten worse.

It's about time.

Yes it is.

Lots more.

Wonder what the lawyers at Harvard, Columbia, Yale, and the rest are thinking right now.

Remember, they're alleging the antisemitism was a problem before the war, and has only gotten worse.

What happened to campus 'safe spaces'? 

Donations should cease until there's major change.

They're absolutely liable for this.

And they'll care about money. Bank on it.

The only way.

This is where it'll hurt the most.

The news is spreading all over social media and through various outlets.

Keep it going.

Yes, we do.

And they have no one to blame but themselves. Universities allowed this, sometimes defended, and even encouraged it.

Hold them responsible.

No, they cannot.

NYU is going to find out, big time, that allowing antisemitism to fester on campus is very, very expensive.

