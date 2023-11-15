'More Of This, Please': NYU Sued Over Antisemitism

We've covered, extensively, the antisemitism on America's college campuses: Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, UPenn, and more.

Now, finally, one of those schools is being sued for ignoring the rampant antisemitism on campus. Congrats, NYU.

NYU is sued by Jewish students due to the university ignoring the rise in antisemitism on campus.#NYU | #Antisemitism | #Jewishhttps://t.co/oGvnCvANUM — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) November 14, 2023

The Jerusalem Posts has details:

New York University (NYU) was sued on Tuesday by three Jewish students who accused the school of creating a hostile environment in which Jewish students are subjected to pervasive antisemitic hatred, discrimination, harassment and intimidation. Bella Ingber, Sabrina Maslavi and Saul Tawil said in their complaint filed in Manhattan federal court that NYU has refused to enforce its own policies against bigotry, including by allowing chants such as "gas the Jews" and "Hitler was right." The plaintiffs said antisemitism had been a "growing institutional problem" at NYU even before the war between Israel and Hamas began last month, and has since gotten worse.

It's about time.

It’s probably the only way to force change. https://t.co/PBjLDphusQ — Lou the Lutheran (@loudluthrn) November 15, 2023

Yes it is.

More of this please. https://t.co/lcWceofZ81 — Yotam Ben Ami (@ybenami) November 15, 2023

Lots more.

Wonder what the lawyers at Harvard, Columbia, Yale, and the rest are thinking right now.

Jewish students at New York University sued the school on Tuesday, claiming it failed to protect them from “egregious” antisemitism that has worsened since the Israel-Hamas war began. https://t.co/zti1ss4I0P — SAFE CAMPUS (@_SAFECAMPUS) November 14, 2023

Remember, they're alleging the antisemitism was a problem before the war, and has only gotten worse.

What happened to campus 'safe spaces'?

Great ! I hope every single University allowing antisemitism will be sued heavily. That is a much better use of jewish money than donations. — miha schwartzenberg (@miradulescu) November 15, 2023

Donations should cease until there's major change.

Good. The universities have been complacent, callous, lazy, and indifferent. They have been employing a double standard and need to penalized for their inaction. — WaspyJew (@WaspyJ) November 15, 2023

They're absolutely liable for this.

Every Jewish student that’s been failed by their schools needs to do the same thing. Since the schools don’t care about their Jewish students, give them something else that I’m sure they do care about. https://t.co/1mdTr93GK6 — (((Jonathan Rosen🐰 🧛‍♂️✡️))) 🟦 (@houseofrosen) November 15, 2023

And they'll care about money. Bank on it.

The only way.

Hit the universities where it hurts them the most. They've knowingly allowed an atmosphere of discrimination and harassment based on religion and national origin to fester and pollute the campuses. https://t.co/MDrqKLpTk9 — AA 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 The U (@EAlexanderAmit1) November 14, 2023

This is where it'll hurt the most.

The news is spreading all over social media and through various outlets.

New York University was sued by three Jewish students who accused the school of creating a hostile environment in which Jewish students are subjected to pervasive antisemitic hatred, discrimination, harassment and intimidation. https://t.co/TnhRknWhcb https://t.co/DS09KWsSfZ — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 15, 2023

Keep it going.

We need more students to stand up against the lefts tyranny. https://t.co/ZHxlQky6z7 — Frank Boduch (@fnboduch) November 15, 2023

Yes, we do.

I feel pretty confident in saying that this lawsuit will be the first of many filed against college and universities in the United States.

Their tepid responses to the explosion of #antisemitism on campus has left them extremely vulnerable. https://t.co/v6yvl83o5D — Brad Pomerance (@bradpomerance) November 15, 2023

And they have no one to blame but themselves. Universities allowed this, sometimes defended, and even encouraged it.

Hold them responsible.

American universities must be held accountable for anti Semitic behavior and hate crimes perpetrated on their campuses. ⁦@POTUS⁩, Garland and Wray cannot keep ignoring these threats https://t.co/Gmsi59abws — Edward Gregory Jones (@EdwardJonesNYC) November 15, 2023

No, they cannot.

NYU entering the FO stage of FAFO as it has been sued for a continued failure to address Antisemitism on campus. https://t.co/Ke1AGNjSZv — Andrew Jablon (@avj73) November 15, 2023

NYU is going to find out, big time, that allowing antisemitism to fester on campus is very, very expensive.

