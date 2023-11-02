'Columbia Is Lost': President of Columbia U. Is ‘Grateful’ For The ‘Persistence’ of Pro-Hamas Students

Academia is just covering themselves in glory these last several weeks. The mask hiding the rampant antisemitism on college campuses has slipped, big time.

Jews are being targeted for harassment and death threats on campuses from Cornell to University of Wisconsin - Madison, and not only is the Biden administration is focused on Islamophobia, they won't even classify the antisemitic threats as domestic terrorism (that's reserved for parents at school board meetings, Catholics, and Gadsden flag owners).

So when the president of Columbia University sends an email praising the pro-Hamas students, saying she's 'grateful' for their 'persistence', we aren't shocked.

The President of @Columbia University just sent everyone an email expressing support for the Hamas terrorist sympathizers because they were exposed.



She says that "we are grateful for [your] persistence... in the face of this harrassment"



Unbelievable. Antisemitism runs deep. pic.twitter.com/12JIIgAieZ — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) November 2, 2023

Here's the rest. These students who are defacing and tearing down Jewish kidnapped victim posters and signing statements against Israel are receiving University help to deal with the backlash. pic.twitter.com/XuvMeqQiBM — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) November 2, 2023

The email, which also announces a 'doxxing resource group' (to help students exposed for being antisemitic) reads:

Dear fellow members of the Columbia and Barnard communities,



The deliberate harassment and targeting of members of our community by doxing, a dangerous form of intimidation, is unacceptable. Many individuals, including students across several schools, have been subject to these attacks by third parties. This includes disturbing incidents in which trucks have circled the Columbia campus displaying and publicizing the names and photos of Arab, Muslim, and Palestinian students.



We are grateful for the persistence and perseverance of the students, and their families, in the face of this harassment. We are assembling available resources to support them and the staff and faculty who are by their side.



To streamline support for the members of our community who are the targets of doxing, Columbia and Barnard together are establishing a Doxing Resource Group composed of key offices across both campuses that are focused on the issue. This group will serve as a centralized point of contact for issues related to doxing, harassment, and online security.



The resource group will work in close partnership with colleagues around Columbia and Barnard, including from the offices of University Life, Barnard Campus Life and Student Experience, Columbia University and Barnard Information Technology, the Columbia Department of Public Safety, Barnard CARES Community Safety, the Offices of General Counsel, the Offices of the Provost, Barnard Office of Inclusion and Engaged Learning, and student affairs leaders from across the university. The group will also coordinate with the recently announced SIPA Task Force on Doxing and Student Safety.



These offices have already been working closely and frequently to support students these past three weeks. Now, we are establishing a single point of contact instead of navigating multiple offices.



In addition, Columbia and Barnard have retained experts in the field of digital threat investigation and privacy scrubbing to support our impacted community members.



The special resource group on doxing will: Serve as one point of contact for all issues related to doxing, harassment, and online security.

Communicate proactively with students to help navigate the resources available to them.

Make referrals where necessary and ensure coordination of services.

Hear concerns and receive suggestions for additional support. The special resources group will be in operation through November 30, at which point we will reassess our efforts to ensure that our work meets your needs. The staff coordinating the resource group will reach out to affected students soon. To reach out to the group leadership, please email [email protected].



Sincerely,



Minouche Shafik

President, Columbia University in the City of New York



Laura Ann Rosenbury

President, Barnard College

So, see, Jewish students are being harassed and threatened, but the real victims here are the students doing the harassing and threatening.

It's not the only one.

Or Cornell, or Harvard, or U. Penn. Or any Ivy League school, really.

Apparently the president of Columbia also does not know what doxxing is. If you do something bad in public and someone recognizes you that’s not doxxing @Columbia https://t.co/zkjfjlkRLH — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 2, 2023

No, it's not doxxing.

Columbia University President thinks the real problem isn't the anti-Semitic students who are so consumed with hate they have to tear down pictures of babies held hostage by Hamas and/or will harass Jewish students, it's the people who let others know who the anti-Semites are. https://t.co/pEpKdaK0OK — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) November 2, 2023

Yes, the antisemites are the real victims here.

If conservative students did things that made Jews or any of the left's oppressed group identities feel as unsafe as Jews now feel on campuses and then were exposed over what they did, university administrators would use the situation as an opportunity to purge conservatives. https://t.co/MASqJT8sRR — ┈ Reason Burger ┈ (@ReasonBurger) November 2, 2023

Whataboutism is not always a good argument, but we've seen -- countless times -- college campuses shut down any speech that's to the right of Mao in the name of 'safety' and 'tolerance' because they classify speech they don't like as 'violence.' But suddenly, when it's antisemitism, they are the world's biggest advocates of free speech.

The hypocrisy is glaring.

I was told that free speech didn’t mean free from consequences. I guess that only applies to other people. https://t.co/jDR1m5d5c8 — Lil AshkeNazX (חיים) (@DrDavidInDC) November 2, 2023

Our point exactly.

At one of the wokest universities in the country, this is the logical result.



Antisemitism is a feature of wokism, not a bug. https://t.co/syxl2qMfph — Andreas (@sf_andreas) November 2, 2023

It's pervasive on the Left.

I have to imagine that anti-semitic hate crimes, beatings of Jewish students, and swastikas on campus would also be considered a "dangerous form of intimidation" happening at @Columbia, but it doesn't seem like their administration cares nearly as much about those. https://t.co/OkE2G1eWW0 — Jonathan Feld (@JonathanFeld) November 2, 2023

Apparently not.

I am losing my mind that arguing online with people that published long public statements is now considered “doxxing”



Is it doxxing if I quote-tweet someone?? https://t.co/iAw0vh4WLH — Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) November 2, 2023

The Left would argue it is, because any time they're held accountable, they play the victim card.

“We are truly impressed at the persistence of our bigoted students to remain bigoted. Go hamas!” https://t.co/jQ4bnqxA0I — Dan weinstein (@bjweinstein2) November 2, 2023

If you're looking for a TL;DR summary, that would be it.

The appropriate response here is to cooperate with police in identifying and arresting these students and arranging for panels to expel all of them. https://t.co/ipGvLfOPlx — Luke Thompson (@lukthomp) November 2, 2023

That'll never, ever happen.

Donors have been pulling vast sums of money from these overtly antisemitic colleges, which is a good start. Don't send your children there. Starve them financially until they collapse or do a complete about face. They've been bastions of woke nonsense for years, and it's time to make them feel the consequences of it.

***

