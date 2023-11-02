'Columbia Is Lost': President of Columbia U. Is ‘Grateful’ For The ‘Persistence’ of Pro-Hamas Students

NSFW: Naked Las Vegas Guy Beats Up Police Officer and Steals His Truck...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 02, 2023
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Academia is just covering themselves in glory these last several weeks. The mask hiding the rampant antisemitism on college campuses has slipped, big time.

Jews are being targeted for harassment and death threats on campuses from Cornell to University of Wisconsin - Madison, and not only is the Biden administration is focused on Islamophobia, they won't even classify the antisemitic threats as domestic terrorism (that's reserved for parents at school board meetings, Catholics, and Gadsden flag owners).

So when the president of Columbia University sends an email praising the pro-Hamas students, saying she's 'grateful' for their 'persistence', we aren't shocked.

The email, which also announces a 'doxxing resource group' (to help students exposed for being antisemitic) reads:

Dear fellow members of the Columbia and Barnard communities,

The deliberate harassment and targeting of members of our community by doxing, a dangerous form of intimidation, is unacceptable. Many individuals, including students across several schools, have been subject to these attacks by third parties. This includes disturbing incidents in which trucks have circled the Columbia campus displaying and publicizing the names and photos of Arab, Muslim, and Palestinian students.

We are grateful for the persistence and perseverance of the students, and their families, in the face of this harassment. We are assembling available resources to support them and the staff and faculty who are by their side.

To streamline support for the members of our community who are the targets of doxing, Columbia and Barnard together are establishing a Doxing Resource Group composed of key offices across both campuses that are focused on the issue. This group will serve as a centralized point of contact for issues related to doxing, harassment, and online security.

The resource group will work in close partnership with colleagues around Columbia and Barnard, including from the offices of University Life, Barnard Campus Life and Student Experience, Columbia University and Barnard Information Technology, the Columbia Department of Public Safety, Barnard CARES Community Safety, the Offices of General Counsel, the Offices of the Provost, Barnard Office of Inclusion and Engaged Learning, and student affairs leaders from across the university. The group will also coordinate with the recently announced SIPA Task Force on Doxing and Student Safety.

These offices have already been working closely and frequently to support students these past three weeks. Now, we are establishing a single point of contact instead of navigating multiple offices.

In addition, Columbia and Barnard have retained experts in the field of digital threat investigation and privacy scrubbing to support our impacted community members.

The special resource group on doxing will:

  • Serve as one point of contact for all issues related to doxing, harassment, and online security.
  • Communicate proactively with students to help navigate the resources available to them.
  • Make referrals where necessary and ensure coordination of services.
  • Hear concerns and receive suggestions for additional support.

The special resources group will be in operation through November 30, at which point we will reassess our efforts to ensure that our work meets your needs. The staff coordinating the resource group will reach out to affected students soon. To reach out to the group leadership, please email [email protected].

Sincerely,

Minouche Shafik
President, Columbia University in the City of New York

Laura Ann Rosenbury
President, Barnard College

So, see, Jewish students are being harassed and threatened, but the real victims here are the students doing the harassing and threatening.

It's not the only one.

Or Cornell, or Harvard, or U. Penn. Or any Ivy League school, really.

No, it's not doxxing.

Yes, the antisemites are the real victims here.

Whataboutism is not always a good argument, but we've seen -- countless times -- college campuses shut down any speech that's to the right of Mao in the name of 'safety' and 'tolerance' because they classify speech they don't like as 'violence.' But suddenly, when it's antisemitism, they are the world's biggest advocates of free speech.

The hypocrisy is glaring.

Our point exactly.

It's pervasive on the Left.

Apparently not.

The Left would argue it is, because any time they're held accountable, they play the victim card.

If you're looking for a TL;DR summary, that would be it.

That'll never, ever happen.

Donors have been pulling vast sums of money from these overtly antisemitic colleges, which is a good start. Don't send your children there. Starve them financially until they collapse or do a complete about face. They've been bastions of woke nonsense for years, and it's time to make them feel the consequences of it.

***

