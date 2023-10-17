Hit 'Em Where It Hurts: Harvard and UPenn Win Stupid Prizes for Their Israel-Hamas Stances

By now, everyone has seen the horrific reactions to the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on college campuses across the country. Entitled students, most of whom probably have no idea what they are doing (not that that's an excuse), have been seen tearing down pictures of kidnapped Israelis, holding up abominable signs, and singing genocidal chants like 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.'

And the universities have either been cravenly silent about this or worse, outright supporting it. Why? Because they can. With no repercussions.

But maybe, just maybe, some of that is about to change. More than the worst politician you can imagine, universities rely on huge megadonors. This week, there have been signs that those billionaires are not happy about the antisemitism on campuses and have told the schools that the money spigot is now turned off.

First up was the University of Pennsylvania. John Huntsman, Penn graduate and former Governor of Utah, told the school that his checkbook -- responsible for at least $50 million in donations to the school over the years -- was now closed.

Jon Huntsman, in an email to @Penn President Liz Magill, says the “university’s silence in the face of reprehensible and historic Hamas evil against the people of Israel…is a new low.”



“Consequently, Huntsman Foundation will close its checkbook on all future giving to Penn.” pic.twitter.com/YiPIPVVWIW — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) October 15, 2023

Harvard was next in the sights with the Wexner Foundation cutting all ties to the school over their equivocations regarding Israel and Hamas. Wexner has donated more than $42 million to Harvard over the years.

BIG NEWS:



The Wexner Foundation announces that it is cutting ties with @Harvard over "the dismal failure of Harvard’s leadership to take a clear and unequivocal stand against the barbaric murders of innocent Israeli civilians by terrorists last Saturday." pic.twitter.com/qg1C2grn2j — Judah Ari Gross (@JudahAriGross) October 16, 2023

With the massive endowments that Harvard and Penn hold, they're not likely to go broke from this loss of funding. But it is a signal. And many more smaller-pocket alumni and former supporters have been cutting ties with these institutions as well.

NEW: Another major @Penn donor, David Magerman, has said he will no longer support the university:



“I am deeply ashamed of my association with the University of Pennsylvania. I refuse to donate another dollar to Penn. There is no action anyone at Penn can take to change that.” pic.twitter.com/nGBfVqq4NQ — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) October 17, 2023

This was a new divestment letter announced today from millionaire philanthropist and major Penn Donor David Magerman. Expect many more letters like this to be written and to become public.

Hit these people where it hurts. If they can't do the right thing on their own, then make them pay. https://t.co/H4L9uHS6SE — Boo (@IzaBooboo) October 16, 2023

Good.



Now every single Jewish graduate/alumni needs to stop giving Harvard and every other antisemitic university any money.



Starve them out. Implode those huge endowments! https://t.co/eUG6IVFtLY — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) October 16, 2023

Dominoes can't start to fall until the first one des.

Billionaire sends email on Saturday saying no more funding, Penn capitulates on Sunday.



So this whole time, the billionaire class had the power to abruptly change university policies?



And didn’t think to do so when free speech was under assault? When CRT ate the humanities? https://t.co/c8bKsq1T8D — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) October 15, 2023

Cowardice is contagious.



So is courage.



If this isn't the moment for good people to stand up for the most basic ideals of our civilization, that moment will never, ever come. https://t.co/KhMONuXsO6 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 16, 2023

While it's true that these billionaire donors should have withheld support long ago for a lot of the insanity that goes on at university campuses, we can't change the past. If this is a waking-up moment, then we're all for it.

It’s not so much about condemning Hamas. It’s about the rank hypocrisy of these elite institutions, which have alienated themselves from their actual mission, losing all credibility in the process. https://t.co/9AXkoD3yQT — Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) October 15, 2023

Well done @JonHuntsman. The ONLY thing that castrated and invertebrate academic administrators understand is money. https://t.co/QQ5ffV6tmv — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 16, 2023

Good. These were evil acts, and anyone who tries to justify them is complicit. https://t.co/oSHmembJKl — Jacob Baime (@JacobBaime) October 16, 2023

Even though I am not a fan of the Wexner Foundation, I give them credit for this. It's time to wake up. https://t.co/BkssMz21cH — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) October 16, 2023

Yes, it's true that the Wexner Foundation had close ties with Jeffrey Epstein. And they should answer for that. But it's funny how all the people who suddenly have a problem with those ties didn't have them when Wexner was funding Harvard. Convenient.

At this point I would put money on both the presidents of Harvard and Penn getting canned. Northwestern likely as well. https://t.co/G25QjAh5Qt — Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) October 15, 2023

Now, that sounds like a good idea. We nominate Chris Rufo to be the new president of both schools.

