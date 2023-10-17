Hit 'Em Where It Hurts: Harvard and UPenn Win Stupid Prizes for Their Israel-Hamas Stances

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Announces That Israel Bombed a Hospital, Killing 500 Palestinians
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:00 PM on October 17, 2023
gif

By now, everyone has seen the horrific reactions to the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on college campuses across the country. Entitled students, most of whom probably have no idea what they are doing (not that that's an excuse), have been seen tearing down pictures of kidnapped Israelis, holding up abominable signs, and singing genocidal chants like 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.'

And the universities have either been cravenly silent about this or worse, outright supporting it. Why? Because they can. With no repercussions. 

But maybe, just maybe, some of that is about to change. More than the worst politician you can imagine, universities rely on huge megadonors. This week, there have been signs that those billionaires are not happy about the antisemitism on campuses and have told the schools that the money spigot is now turned off. 

First up was the University of Pennsylvania. John Huntsman, Penn graduate and former Governor of Utah, told the school that his checkbook -- responsible for at least $50 million in donations to the school over the years -- was now closed.

Harvard was next in the sights with the Wexner Foundation cutting all ties to the school over their equivocations regarding Israel and Hamas. Wexner has donated more than $42 million to Harvard over the years.

With the massive endowments that Harvard and Penn hold, they're not likely to go broke from this loss of funding. But it is a signal. And many more smaller-pocket alumni and former supporters have been cutting ties with these institutions as well. 

This was a new divestment letter announced today from millionaire philanthropist and major Penn Donor David Magerman. Expect many more letters like this to be written and to become public.

Dominoes can't start to fall until the first one des. 

While it's true that these billionaire donors should have withheld support long ago for a lot of the insanity that goes on at university campuses, we can't change the past. If this is a waking-up moment, then we're all for it. 

Yes, it's true that the Wexner Foundation had close ties with Jeffrey Epstein. And they should answer for that. But it's funny how all the people who suddenly have a problem with those ties didn't have them when Wexner was funding Harvard. Convenient. 

Now, that sounds like a good idea. We nominate Chris Rufo to be the new president of both schools.

*** 

