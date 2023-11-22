Um, No: Gen Z Says They Should Be Hired For Personality, Not Productivity

We admire the chutzpah it takes to say, with a straight face, you deserve a job because of the 'vibe' you bring to the workplace and not, you know, the value to bring to your employer with your productivity.

But that's what Gen Z seems to think:

Gen Z workers say they should be hired for their ‘personality,’ not productivity: We ‘set the vibes’ https://t.co/qmQYwHEseZ pic.twitter.com/jO62FzpRmX — New York Post (@nypost) November 18, 2023

The New York Post has the details:

Forget the resume — Gen Z thinks you should hire them for their personalities. According to the youngest generation in the workforce, their humor and wit provides a certain vibrance older employees apparently lack. They’ve even invented a term — “personality hire” — to describe their self-perceived function in a corporate setting: to provide all the jokes, banter and playfulness needed in order to “set the vibes.” TikToker and corporate America employee Bella Rose Mortel, a 22-year-old self-proclaimed “chief vibes officer,” told Business Insider that her previous managers have appreciated her “energy,” calling it “the nicest compliment” she’s received.

Ugh. The 'humor' part especially got us, because isn't Gen Z offended by pretty much everything?

Work is work. Yes, it can be fun. Yes, you can have great rapport with your colleagues.

But it's not a social hour. You are there to do a job, and do it well.

Why do we have to explain this?

It’s gonna be wild to watch the infrastructure absolutely collapse in this country 20 years from now — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) November 18, 2023

But the vibes! The humor! The banter!

We turned over education to Marxists, and we've allowed them to produce an entire generation who have no understanding of reality.



This will not end well. — Dale Franks ⚛️ (@DaleFranks) November 20, 2023

No, it will not.

It's all fun and games until Elon walks in holding a sink. — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) November 20, 2023

Yes it is.

I really should have gone labor law. This generation is, and will continue to be, an HR nightmare.



They're walking Swords of Damocles and could drop at any time. — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) November 18, 2023

They are. What an HR nightmare.

More and more I find myself feeling like Archie Bunker. pic.twitter.com/83b7nNvyJ2 — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) November 20, 2023

So glad we're not alone in this.

UNITED CHEMICAL ANNOUNCES VIBES UP 46% OVER 2022 Q1

Will file Chapter 11 after third plant explosion of November https://t.co/nJEevV9Q1R — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 20, 2023

Coming soon to a business near you.

Gen Z workers think companies exist just to pay people to make TikTok dance videos https://t.co/6984A8x9Pf — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 22, 2023

Reality is going to bit them, hard.

What workplace wouldn't benefit from whiny, poorly-informed, slackers? https://t.co/wMhGdMO4pp — the other guy (@crankyuncle2) November 18, 2023

They'll have jokes. Or something.

And yet business plans *still leave out the vibe section 9 out of 10 times it’s crazy https://t.co/TN05VVW3br — Lee Jordan (@TheRealLeejo) November 20, 2023

We wonder why that is.

No concept of what it's like to sign the FRONT of a paycheck. https://t.co/0TF6kh4PRa — Mark Delbridge 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️ (@DelbridgeMark1) November 20, 2023

Not a clue.

Vibes don't make profits.

Not all reposts are endorsements. Some serve as enormous eye rolls. https://t.co/lb2eqgg5UM — DeLoss Jahnke (@delossjahnke) November 20, 2023

We rolled our eyes so hard we saw the back of our skull.

Millions set to enter the workforce believing "court jester" is a marketable skill and career path. 😂⚰️ https://t.co/SS1nprKwaM pic.twitter.com/rOAHRJ29GF — Ben Kramer (@benyamen) November 21, 2023

We are so, so doomed.

I actually this was a parody until I went looking for it. Holy crap. https://t.co/wDbZ4Pcc0d — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 20, 2023

It's not a parody.

Imagine sharing a cubicle with them.

Gen Z: You should hire us for our personalities, not our productivity. We're funny and will add zest to your company that old workers don't have!



Company: Will this help our bottom line?



Gen Z: We said we were funny!



Company: Buh-bye — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 20, 2023

Buh-bye indeed.

I've been told that I'm too blunt and need to be more understanding of other people's...differing work ethic. But this never hits my annual review because I'm very, very productive. I hope Gen Zers like their parents' basement. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 20, 2023

The rent is cheap there.

Exactly. But at least we can laugh, or something. Right?

me when I applied to be a brain surgeon https://t.co/KH2trJCwoq — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) November 18, 2023

This made us laugh out loud.

Seriously. We are in big, big trouble if Gen Z thinks vibes is how you run a business.

If this was a @TheBabylonBee article how would it be worded differently? https://t.co/pYzE8ol9FZ — 𝔸𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕪 (@AwwSilverback) November 20, 2023

It wouldn't be.

But, as they say, truth is often stranger than fiction.

***

