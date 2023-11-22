Forbes Explains How to ‘Decenter Whiteness’ in the Workplace
Um, No: Gen Z Says They Should Be Hired For Personality, Not Productivity

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 22, 2023
Meme

We admire the chutzpah it takes to say, with a straight face, you deserve a job because of the 'vibe' you bring to the workplace and not, you know, the value to bring to your employer with your productivity.

But that's what Gen Z seems to think:

The New York Post has the details:

Forget the resume — Gen Z thinks you should hire them for their personalities.

According to the youngest generation in the workforce, their humor and wit provides a certain vibrance older employees apparently lack.

They’ve even invented a term — “personality hire” — to describe their self-perceived function in a corporate setting: to provide all the jokes, banter and playfulness needed in order to “set the vibes.”

TikToker and corporate America employee Bella Rose Mortel, a 22-year-old self-proclaimed “chief vibes officer,” told Business Insider that her previous managers have appreciated her “energy,” calling it “the nicest compliment” she’s received.

Ugh. The 'humor' part especially got us, because isn't Gen Z offended by pretty much everything?

Work is work. Yes, it can be fun. Yes, you can have great rapport with your colleagues.

But it's not a social hour. You are there to do a job, and do it well.

Why do we have to explain this?

But the vibes! The humor! The banter!

No, it will not.

Yes it is.

They are. What an HR nightmare.

So glad we're not alone in this.

Coming soon to a business near you.

Reality is going to bit them, hard.

They'll have jokes. Or something.

We wonder why that is.

Not a clue.

Vibes don't make profits.

We rolled our eyes so hard we saw the back of our skull.

We are so, so doomed.

It's not a parody. 

Imagine sharing a cubicle with them.

Buh-bye indeed.

The rent is cheap there.

Exactly. But at least we can laugh, or something. Right?

This made us laugh out loud.

Seriously. We are in big, big trouble if Gen Z thinks vibes is how you run a business.

It wouldn't be.

But, as they say, truth is often stranger than fiction.

***

