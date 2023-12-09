Elise Stefanik Claims a Scalp: Liz Magill OUT At UPenn

Yesterday we reported that the word on the street was that University of Pennsylvania President Liza Magill was going to be asked to step down from her administrative roll at the school. This came after her testimony before a House committee where she found herself unable to say that calls for genocide would violate the University of Pennsylvania's code of conduct, which led to a huge amount of fallout including UPenn losing out on a $100 million dollar donation from Ross Stevens, CEO of Stone Ridge Asset Management.

Well as the saying goes 'money talks, BS walks', and $100,000,000 is a lot of money talking, so today Liz Magill has walked.

Just sent to @Penn community: President Liz Magill “has voluntarily tendered her resignation as President of the University of Pennsylvania. She will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law.” pic.twitter.com/xQjVrslRG3 — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) December 9, 2023

At least she has that tenured faculty position to fall back on, right? Probably doesn't pay quite as well but doubtless doesn't pay chump change either. For some this action doesn't go far enough:

Not good enough — Louise Bartels (@BartelsBartels5) December 9, 2023

So she's still tenured. Not good enough. — vote bleu no matter who (@BleuNoMatterWho) December 9, 2023

She still remains a tenured law professor. How does @Penn justify that? — Lyn Powell (@vlynpowell) December 9, 2023

Of course stripping tenure from a faculty member is never an easy thing to do. The University of Pennsylvania has been making efforts to fire tenured law professor Amy Wax for over 5 years now, stemming from accusation that she had said things that many on campus deemed to be racist in various remarks on demographic breakdowns in employment and grade distribution... but to this day she still remains an employee of UPenn. If they couldn't unseat Wax after all of this time we can only imagine how unlikely Magill's ouster from tenure will be, given that most of the faculty and administration of the school is probably on board with her initial statement anyways. That answer didn't come from nowhere, after all.

Whoever prepped her for this congressional hearing should also resign … https://t.co/lnBmojzMvm — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) December 9, 2023

How are these people so stupid? You run an Ivy League university and you can’t condemn genocide because bending over backward for third-worldists is apparently just more important. https://t.co/GDcUP8UA8f — Shri Thakur (@shrithakur45) December 9, 2023

It was a pretty simple question. https://t.co/V4fHonqbWi — Jon King (@JonKingNews) December 9, 2023

It really was.

Good. This is happening because they thought it was better for their career to dunk on a Republican Congresswoman than protect their students. Glad there are still some rational Boards of Trustees in America. https://t.co/UAe1JQe5CW — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) December 9, 2023

One down, two to go.@Harvard and @MIT, how much longer until you also do the right thing? How long until you put YOUR presidents out of OUR misery? https://t.co/06fuuKlYJD — Dan Harris (@danharris) December 9, 2023

We don't know but if we had to guess, Claudine Gay of Harvard is likely going to face a sleepless weekend after watching this all unfold to her colleague at UPenn. There haven't been the same rumblings coming out about discontent amongst the administrative boards at Harvard as there were at the University of Pennsylvania, but given that Gay felt compelled to do something that some might construe as an apology interview with the Harvard Crimson she clearly can feel the heat on her from somewhere. And where there's heat... sometimes there's fired!

