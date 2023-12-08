Uh Oh: After Humiliating Congressional Hearing, U Penn President Magill May Be Asked To Step Down

After the embarrassing Congressional hearings, and losing another $100 million in donor funds, U Penn President Liz Magill may also be losing her job.

BREAKING: “Scott Bok, the chair of Penn’s Board of Trustees, is expected Thursday or Friday to talk to Magill about possibly stepping down,” according to @MattEganCNN. pic.twitter.com/4CDY09UixH — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) December 7, 2023

Hoo boy.

NEW: Wall Street CEO Ross Stevens just sent a letter to Penn threatening $100 million hit to school if Liz Magill stays as president, @CNN has learned.



Citing the hearing, Stevens argues he has grounds to rescind $100M of shares in his firm held by Pennhttps://t.co/kanQBXC6WG — Matt Egan (@MattEganCNN) December 7, 2023

CNN Reports:

The University of Pennsylvania’s board of trustees held an emergency meeting Thursday as school president Liz Magill faces scathing criticism over her performance at a House hearing earlier this week. Magill remained president after the hastily arranged board gathering concluded by midday Thursday, a source familiar with the proceedings told CNN. But Scott Bok, the chair of Penn’s Board of Trustees, is expected Thursday or Friday to talk to Magill about possibly stepping down, the source said. If she does not, it is not clear what the next step would be. And Penn currently does not have an interim president lined up if Magill were to step down. A spokesperson for Penn said there is no immediate plan for the board to replace Magill.

It's amazing it took this long.

And while there's no plan for an interim president, Wharton is also calling for Magill's resignation:

Now the Wharton Board of Advisors is calling for her to go: https://t.co/zlfxzlz1VO — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) December 7, 2023

We would pay to be a fly on the wall in the Magill household tonight.

As well as the presidents of Harvard and MIT, who also beclowned themselves on Tuesday.

I guess $100 million talks — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) December 8, 2023

Yes it does.

Interesting.... maybe there is still some sanity. https://t.co/0Uymryh9t6 — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) December 8, 2023

Depends on 1) if they actually get her to step down, 2) who they get to replace her and 3) if other presidents are ousted for doing the same terrible job Magill has done.

We're guessing no.

We hope so, but see what we said above. Magill is just a very small part of a very big problem in American colleges and universities.

If you can’t sit before Congress and say calling for the genocide of Jews is antisemitism, you deserve to be fired. Good on @Penn.



That is a question a damn 4 year old can answer. https://t.co/UiAJ0JVmT5 pic.twitter.com/Fpk3ED8S2q — The Issues of My Time (@IssuesOfMyTime) December 7, 2023

It should not have been as hard to condemn antisemitism as it was for Magill on Tuesday.

She's getting everything she deserves.

Losing your school nine figures in donations because you can't state unequivocally that promoting genocide is bad tends to make one's continued employment prospects poor. https://t.co/nhbgqMnXFQ — Michael (@HedgerowWizard) December 7, 2023

It does. People get fired for a lot less than losing $100 million.

And now Pennsylvania politicians are calling for Magill to lose her job:

PA congress members call for termination of UPenn President Liz Magill amid backlash https://t.co/Ny1xyb3kpO — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) December 8, 2023

Fox29 reports:

Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) is leading the call for the termination of University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill amid the uproar following her recent testimony on antisemitism that occurred on the university's campus. In a statement released Thursday evening, Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), alongside Congressmen John Joyce, M.D. (R-PA), Mike Kelly (R-PA), Lloyd Smucker (R-PA), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and Dan Meuser (R-PA), called on the Chair of the University of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees to relieve Liz Magill of her duties as President of the University of Pennsylvania following her hearing at Capitol Hill on Tuesday regarding recent acts of antisemitism on campus. "President Magill’s actions in front of Congress were an embarrassment to the university, its student body, and its vast network of proud alumni. She has shown the university and the entire world that she is either incapable or unwilling to combat antisemitism on the university’s campus and take care of its student body. As such, I respectfully call on you to relieve President Magill of her duties as president to protect the lives of Jewish American students at the University of Pennsylvania." On Wednesday, Governor Josh Shapiro went to Goldie in Center City to show his support after Sunday night’s pro-Palestinian protest outside the restaurant and during the news conference, he blasted President Magill for her "failed leadership" during the congressional hearing.

That's never a good sign.

UPenn board chair expected to speak with president Liz Magill about stepping down | thank you ⁦@EliseStefanik⁩ for asking the questions and exposing the antisemitism https://t.co/qZLoFYmHKl — Jordan Sekulow (@JordanSekulow) December 8, 2023

Yes; thank you to the Congressional reps who shined light on how awful some of our universities have become, and how they tolerate antisemitism.

Magill is going to have a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad Friday.

***

