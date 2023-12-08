Harvard President Desperately Backpedals in Harvard Crimson Interview, But Will it Save Her Job

In an interview with The Harvard Crimson published this morning, Harvard University President Claudine Gay made an attempt to desperately walk back her disastrously bad responses to Rep. Elise Stefanik during the highly publicized congressional hearing she attended the other day along with the two other major University Presidents, Sally Kornbluth of MIT and Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania. So how did President Gay do in her attempt to mea maxima culpa her way out of the pickle she's found herself in? Well, you be the judge.

NEW: @Harvard President Claudine Gay apologizes for her remarks in Congress:



“I am sorry…words matter.”



“I got caught up in what had become at that point, an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures…I failed to convey what is my truth.”



“It makes me sad.” pic.twitter.com/HfUiGbHvWW — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) December 8, 2023

'I failed to convey what is my truth'. Somehow 'my truth' always enters the formulation of these things because apparently, objective reality isn't a thing on the left anymore, all that matters is how you view the world and how that makes you feel. Of course Gay at this point has every reason to be looking to clean up this mess she's created for herself; surely she's reading the news and seeing some stuff that's making 'her truth' look awfully similar to the truth of a giant wrecking ball coming in to bust her career to bits. After all, Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania sure looks like she's on her way out from her plum gig as President of the University after seeing multiple wealthy school donors threatening to pull or actively pulling funding over her testimony, and we have to assume that Harvard is seeing much the same phenomenon or fears that it shortly will.

So now it's time for a cleanup on aisle 6.

Harvard’s slogan is “Veritas.”



Not “Veritas Mea.” — stevemur (@stevemur) December 8, 2023

Notice she’s just apologizing for the “pain” her words caused. She’s not sorry about Harvard’s policies. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) December 8, 2023

This is how these things often go; it's never actually an admission of guilt, it's saying 'sorry' that some people didn't understand what they meant.

"My truth" implies subjectivity, like there's room to debate whether calls to genocide the Jews can be valid depending on the context.



This "apology" is despicable. https://t.co/mbBaLL2MrA — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) December 8, 2023

She should step down for saying “my truth”. Red flag. — Scott G (@scttfrnks) December 8, 2023

Nope. Too late. “Truths” can’t be changed to fit a narrative, that’s the thing about real truths. — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) December 8, 2023

These extreme progressives keep desperately trying to use the words, phrases, and tactics that they've been successfully using for years to dodge questions about what they actually believe but for the first time they seem to be finding that nobody's buying their BS anymore... and we love it!

she should be fired for unironically using the nonsense phrase "my truth" tbh https://t.co/i4dixEKFfg — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) December 8, 2023

TFW you have no marketable skillset outside of the cushy job you have and the donors are pissed. https://t.co/0eG9WKG6B5 — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 8, 2023

Don't forget when you consider these PR retreats from administrators of high education institutions -- they are highly educated and adults, they are the leadership of what produced them, they are revealing nothing about themselves or their employers previously unknown. https://t.co/IfmyE4tiAL — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) December 8, 2023

This is an excellent point. Claudine Gay is the President of Harvard University. She isn't some first-year Freshman who got out over her skis, her entire job is to be able to burnish the reputation of the institution and keep the money flowing in, not tarnish it and alienate a huge chunk of its donor base. For what Harvard pays its Presidents ($1.3 MILLION dollars as of 2021) you'd think they'd have been looking to hire someone who was up to the task. But if we had to bet on the outcome of this our money would be on Harvard looking for someone who is up to the task sooner rather than later, because it's hard to imagine how Claudine Gay weathers this storm while keeping her job. President Gay might want to start dusting off the blackboard because she's probably going to have some classes to teach soon if the administrative gravy train is truly running out.

