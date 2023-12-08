Harvard President Desperately Backpedals in Harvard Crimson Interview, But Will it Save Her Job

Marina Medvin BLISTERS Red Cross in BRUTAL Thread for Shaming PARENTS of Israeli...
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on December 08, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In an interview with The Harvard Crimson published this morning, Harvard University President Claudine Gay made an attempt to desperately walk back her disastrously bad responses to Rep. Elise Stefanik during the highly publicized congressional hearing she attended the other day along with the two other major University Presidents, Sally Kornbluth of MIT and Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania. So how did President Gay do in her attempt to mea maxima culpa her way out of the pickle she's found herself in? Well, you be the judge.

'I failed to convey what is my truth'. Somehow 'my truth' always enters the formulation of these things because apparently, objective reality isn't a thing on the left anymore, all that matters is how you view the world and how that makes you feel. Of course Gay at this point has every reason to be looking to clean up this mess she's created for herself; surely she's reading the news and seeing some stuff that's making 'her truth' look awfully similar to the truth of a giant wrecking ball coming in to bust her career to bits. After all, Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania sure looks like she's on her way out from her plum gig as President of the University after seeing multiple wealthy school donors threatening to pull or actively pulling funding over her testimony, and we have to assume that Harvard is seeing much the same phenomenon or fears that it shortly will.

So now it's time for a cleanup on aisle 6.

This is how these things often go; it's never actually an admission of guilt, it's saying 'sorry' that some people didn't understand what they meant. 

These extreme progressives keep desperately trying to use the words, phrases, and tactics that they've been successfully using for years to dodge questions about what they actually believe but for the first time they seem to be finding that nobody's buying their BS anymore... and we love it!

This is an excellent point. Claudine Gay is the President of Harvard University. She isn't some first-year Freshman who got out over her skis, her entire job is to be able to burnish the reputation of the institution and keep the money flowing in, not tarnish it and alienate a huge chunk of its donor base. For what Harvard pays its Presidents ($1.3 MILLION dollars as of 2021) you'd think they'd have been looking to hire someone who was up to the task. But if we had to bet on the outcome of this our money would be on Harvard looking for someone who is up to the task sooner rather than later, because it's hard to imagine how Claudine Gay weathers this storm while keeping her job. President Gay might want to start dusting off the blackboard because she's probably going to have some classes to teach soon if the administrative gravy train is truly running out.

***

