WATCH As the Company That Employed the ‘Coldplay Cheaters’ Runs an Absolute Clinic on Damage Control

Of course, we have covered the Coldplay Kiss Cam Cheaters before, so rather than repeat ourselves when giving you the background, we will quote ourselves:

Basically, the other day Coldplay was holding a concert and they had their own ‘kiss cam.’ At one point the camera turned to Andy Byron, CEO of a company called Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, who is the ‘Chief People Officer’ for the same company and they were holding each other in a way that suggested that they were not just friends. And both of them were married … to other people. Thus, the result was this hilariously awkward moment:

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

As noted above, the company they both worked for at the time is called Astronomer. And the use of the past tense is correct, here. We already told you that Byron had quit and, since we wrote that story, so did Cabot:

Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer more than a week after Coldplay kiss cam scandal https://t.co/KpiPxnzBlC pic.twitter.com/akgGQK1Y83 — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2025

Apparently Astronomer felt that with those two out of the company, it was time to turn the page. So, they hired a famous spokesperson to put out this Internet ad, and frankly it is full of win:

Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. pic.twitter.com/WtxEegbAMY — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 25, 2025

Besides being a pretty game way of trying to say, in essence, ‘we know the Internet is interested in us because of the kiss cam thing, but we are also a company that does things and we are still open for business’ the cherry on top is revealed by this response:

Hiring the ex wife of the lead Coldplay singer to deliver this message is absolutely savage 🤣



Oh my goodness. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 26, 2025

And he is correct to say Paltrow is Chris Martin’s ex-wife.

Gwyneth Paltrow wades into viral Astronomer scandal after ex — and Coldplay frontman — Chris Martin exposes cheating CEO, HR head on kiss cam https://t.co/kTlnlC8owv pic.twitter.com/dnZ0VQpSDV — New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2025

We’re not sure it is a direct shot at Coldplay’s Chris Martin—who accidentally kicked everything off by speculating that the couple was hiding because they were having an affair—but we can’t believe it is entirely a coincidence, either.

More clear now. Masterstroke PR by Astronomer if you ask me.



It sort of shouts directly to everyone interested in the Kiss Cam brouhaha, "You ever heard of a terrific company that had boneheads you had to get rid of? Well, that's us. Onward!"https://t.co/bh1SOAAMeP — Steven Gaydos (@HighSierraMan) July 26, 2025

There’s an old saying that there is no such thing as bad publicity. That isn’t literally true, obviously—people ruin their reputations all the time (especially in the age of social media) and the Streisand Effect is a thing—but it does speak to the ability of people and companies to often proverbially turn lemons into lemonade. That is, people and companies can often turn even a pretty bad situation into some kind of positive. In this case, how many people even heard of Astronomer before this whole kiss cam thing blew up? But now they are getting famous through their former employees. And who knows? Maybe this Paltrow ad will convince a few people to hire them who otherwise might not have heard of them.

Still, we think maybe a few seconds of a more direct approach might have been better. Just have Paltrow get serious for a moment at the end of the ad, look right at the camera and say something like this:

‘Look, we all know why we are getting so much attention right now. Our former CEO and former Chief People Officer have both left the company. And there are over three hundred employees in this company who are just here to do a job and make a living. And if you are in need of the kinds of services we provide, we would like the opportunity to show you how good we are at providing them.’

We’re sure that that could be polished but we think it might work well as a sales pitch and we think it might have helped them more if they put that in, in addition to the rest of the ad.

On to reactions:

LMAO THIS IS ACTUALLY INCREDIBLE — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) July 26, 2025

Clever. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 26, 2025

But not everyone was pleased:

Astronomer, who’s CEO was caught cheating on his wife with the head of HR at a Coldplay concert, just came out with an ad, featuring Coldplay’s lead singer’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.



Yes, they think adultery and marriage is a joke…



Other than that, clever marketing. — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 26, 2025

Astronomer obviously doesn’t take marriage seriously. Guess they think infidelity is funny…..hiring Paltrow proves that point. — Claudia (@claudiagirl500) July 26, 2025

We don’t really take that from the ad, but you make up your own mind.

Turning an internet dragging of their CEO into a full-blown PR moment by bringing in Chris Martin’s ex as a spokesperson? That’s not marketing, that’s wizardry. — Trenova (@TrendDeckX) July 26, 2025

Guys this is a PR masterclass.



You take the most viral moment of July 2025 and, instead of disaster control, make light of the situation and create the ultimate brand awareness.



Bravo. — Robbie Hendricks (@roberthendricks) July 26, 2025

Can I be CEO — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 26, 2025

Chris Martin’s ex-wife delivering this 💀 — Bry DiSanto⚡️ (@brydisanto) July 25, 2025

99.9% perfect. All that was missing was a reference back to Coldplay. — Nate Williams (@naywilliams) July 26, 2025

We agree. If they used a bit of Coldplay’s music, perhaps in a purely instrumental form, we think the ad would have been better.

And not for nothing, but we suspect this whole thing has helped Coldplay’s music sales.

okay but what is apache airflow and how long was the affair going on 👀 — Meghan McCarthy (@MeghanMcCarthy_) July 26, 2025

Huge waste of money.



Shareholders should sue! — Lucas Answers 🇺🇸 (@lucasanswers) July 26, 2025

Honestly, our bet is that it will turn out to be a good investment.

we got Tony Stark’s wife talking about Apache Airflow before GTA 6 🔥 — joowon (@n0w00j) July 26, 2025

We know, and before ‘Elder Scrolls 6,’ too. But not before ‘Duke Nukem Forever,’ unfortunately.

Ok but what band is playing at the conference? — Turner Novak 🍌🧢 (@TurnerNovak) July 26, 2025

Slipknot, obviously.

This is phenomenal. Whoever convinced the board “No seriously, this is how you play it” is an all star



I want to know:

-Who was the agency that pitched it?

-Was the board all in or did it take work?

-Did they already have Coldplay Ex-wife Paltrow onboard when they pitched? https://t.co/qjhMt5dkB7 — Reuben Rodriguez (@ReubenR80027912) July 26, 2025

I’m in awe. This is arguably the best corporate crisis pivot I’ve seen in a decade. It leverages the viral moment and introduces costumers to the company’s core offering.



Does it mean it’ll translate to sales immediately?



No.



But it turns the page.



And that’s the win. https://t.co/SDkSRuoWBW — Mike Raia - also at [email protected] (@mikeraia) July 26, 2025

Honestly, we suspect they have immediately gotten some new business—maybe more than they did before the Coldplay incident.

Laughing at themselves was the right move, because humor does four crucial things:



1) Connect with a new audience

Even for people who don’t care about Apache Airflow®, being in on the joke together forms a connection with Astronomer



2) Defuse tension

By joining the ridicule,… https://t.co/Glq6aHpHtl — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) July 26, 2025

The cut off text says:

By joining the ridicule, they’re no longer its object 3) Get closure They said it out loud, the joke is tapped, everyone can now move on 4) Signal a fresh start The CEO and HR lady are gone, it’s a new management team, and making light of this shows they’ve ‘consciously uncoupled’ from the past

Weirdly, the boldface only shows up if you hit the ‘show more’ button, including in the part of the post that is above the button.

Finally:

Wait was this one big Psyop to know where the best place to run Apache Airflow is? — Erik Groset (@ErikGroset) July 26, 2025

*smokes cigarette* The conspiracy runs deep, man. So deep...

