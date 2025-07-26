VIP
WATCH As the Company That Employed the ‘Coldplay Cheaters’ Runs an Absolute Clinic on Damage Control

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 2:30 PM on July 26, 2025
Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File

Of course, we have covered the Coldplay Kiss Cam Cheaters before, so rather than repeat ourselves when giving you the background, we will quote ourselves:

Basically, the other day Coldplay was holding a concert and they had their own ‘kiss cam.’ At one point the camera turned to Andy Byron, CEO of a company called Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, who is the ‘Chief People Officer’ for the same company and they were holding each other in a way that suggested that they were not just friends. And both of them were married … to other people. Thus, the result was this hilariously awkward moment:

As noted above, the company they both worked for at the time is called Astronomer. And the use of the past tense is correct, here. We already told you that Byron had quit and, since we wrote that story, so did Cabot:

Apparently Astronomer felt that with those two out of the company, it was time to turn the page. So, they hired a famous spokesperson to put out this Internet ad, and frankly it is full of win:

Besides being a pretty game way of trying to say, in essence, ‘we know the Internet is interested in us because of the kiss cam thing, but we are also a company that does things and we are still open for business’ the cherry on top is revealed by this response:

And he is correct to say Paltrow is Chris Martin’s ex-wife.

We’re not sure it is a direct shot at Coldplay’s Chris Martin—who accidentally kicked everything off by speculating that the couple was hiding because they were having an affair—but we can’t believe it is entirely a coincidence, either.

There’s an old saying that there is no such thing as bad publicity. That isn’t literally true, obviously—people ruin their reputations all the time (especially in the age of social media) and the Streisand Effect is a thing—but it does speak to the ability of people and companies to often proverbially turn lemons into lemonade. That is, people and companies can often turn even a pretty bad situation into some kind of positive. In this case, how many people even heard of Astronomer before this whole kiss cam thing blew up? But now they are getting famous through their former employees. And who knows? Maybe this Paltrow ad will convince a few people to hire them who otherwise might not have heard of them.

Still, we think maybe a few seconds of a more direct approach might have been better. Just have Paltrow get serious for a moment at the end of the ad, look right at the camera and say something like this:

‘Look, we all know why we are getting so much attention right now. Our former CEO and former Chief People Officer have both left the company. And there are over three hundred employees in this company who are just here to do a job and make a living. And if you are in need of the kinds of services we provide, we would like the opportunity to show you how good we are at providing them.’

We’re sure that that could be polished but we think it might work well as a sales pitch and we think it might have helped them more if they put that in, in addition to the rest of the ad.

On to reactions:

But not everyone was pleased:

We don’t really take that from the ad, but you make up your own mind.

We agree. If they used a bit of Coldplay’s music, perhaps in a purely instrumental form, we think the ad would have been better.

And not for nothing, but we suspect this whole thing has helped Coldplay’s music sales.

Honestly, our bet is that it will turn out to be a good investment.

We know, and before ‘Elder Scrolls 6,’ too. But not before ‘Duke Nukem Forever,’ unfortunately.

Slipknot, obviously.

Honestly, we suspect they have immediately gotten some new business—maybe more than they did before the Coldplay incident.

The cut off text says:

By joining the ridicule, they’re no longer its object

3) Get closure

They said it out loud, the joke is tapped, everyone can now move on

4) Signal a fresh start

The CEO and HR lady are gone, it’s a new management team, and making light of this shows they’ve ‘consciously uncoupled’ from the past

Weirdly, the boldface only shows up if you hit the ‘show more’ button, including in the part of the post that is above the button.

Finally:

*smokes cigarette* The conspiracy runs deep, man. So deep...

RELATED: South Park Just Showed All of Us Who Paramount, CBS and Comedy Central Are REALLY Afraid of

No, Joe Biden, There Isn’t a 28th Amendment… Says the Ninth Circuit?! Wait, What?! (A Deep Dive)

Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure From South Park

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all

