You HAVE to Watch What the Philadelphia Phillies Did With Their ‘Kiss Cam’ on Friday Night (LOL)

Let’s have a bit of fun, shall we?
The Philadelphia Phillies had a game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels. At one point in the game, they debuted a 'Coldplay Kiss Cam' and hilarity ensued:
Phillies debut the “Coldplay Kiss Cam”.— Jason Martinez (@JasonFox29) July 19, 2025
Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/nOxfszINRE
Seriously, watch the whole thing. As funny as the Phillie Phanatic and the female version of it was, we are actually partial to the guy holding up the sign that says: ‘This is my wife!’ Well played, sir.
Now, if you aren’t completely getting the joke … well, welcome to the site! We have lots of fun articles and we hope you enjoy your visit. And we will take a moment to explain it, even if explaining a joke often drains the life out of it.
Basically, the other day Coldplay was holding a concert and they had their own ‘kiss cam.’ At one point the camera turned to Andy Byron, CEO of a company called Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, who is the ‘Chief People Officer’ for the same company and they were holding each other in a way that suggested that they were not just friends. And both of them were married … to other people. Thus, the result was this hilariously awkward moment:
Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025
Previously, we covered this story here, here, and the resignation of the CEO, here.
And there’s a few things to note, in that video.
First, there was little question that they were more than friends because … um… well… look at where his hands started. Friends and professional colleagues don’t normally hold each other that way.
Second, that would be Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin doing the color commentary.
Third, this author’s impression is that they reacted in the dumbest way possible. We don’t want to give advice for cheaters, but it seems like to this author that if they played it cool and acted like a normal couple, no one would have cared and that would have been the end of it. But their reaction made the clip go viral and that caused them to be identified and now they are going to pay whatever consequences come from that. And frankly, they deserve harsh consequences. We just worry about the harm to innocent third parties. We hope that the spouses they cheated on will get through this hurtful time in one piece, as well as any children they might have.
Which doesn’t mean we can’t keep goofing on these dumb cheaters. For instance, we don’t know where this was shot, but this footage speaks for itself:
Best thing to happen to the internet in years pic.twitter.com/IF4kLBbkUC— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) July 19, 2025
And we won’t pretend to find all the memes, but we found a few:
I found the best one pic.twitter.com/1n64Q9bBQV— Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) July 19, 2025
And another Airplane! meme:
July 19, 2025
(We hope the new Naked Gun is funny. We miss this style of comedy.)
Commenting on the first Airplane! meme:
I’m with ya— Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) July 19, 2025
Hey! We resemble those remarks!
No way— Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) July 19, 2025
Poor Mrs autopilot pic.twitter.com/AF4qmn6E2t— Laurence Harker (@LaurenceHarker) July 19, 2025
If we recall correctly, she appeared in the sequel.
July 19, 2025
July 19, 2025
We hear he has been President of the United States from January 20, 2021 to January 20, 2025, going under the name ‘Otto Penn.’
Same vibes pic.twitter.com/Ga2NYZowXM— Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) July 20, 2025
July 20, 2025
Fozzie, how could you?!
July 19, 2025
Ouch. That is rough.
Hold my slice: pic.twitter.com/uw3lONS6WK— TheOWG (@ScatPack500hp) July 19, 2025
We must prevent this unholy union.
July 19, 2025
Okay, that is pretty clever.
Finally:
Oldies, huh? pic.twitter.com/qHkt0AZ4xf— Assoc_Pundits (@AssocPundits) July 19, 2025
Oooof.
RELATED: Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure From South Park
WATCH: Newly Unearthed Video Puts Adam Schiff in the Hotseat Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations (A Deep Dive)
BREAKING: Trump Sues the Wall Street Journal Over Alleged Epstein Letter (LAWSPLAINING)
BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump
BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)
LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights
‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue
The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.
Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member