You HAVE to Watch What the Philadelphia Phillies Did With Their ‘Kiss Cam’ on Friday Night (LOL)

Let’s have a bit of fun, shall we?

The Philadelphia Phillies had a game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels. At one point in the game, they debuted a 'Coldplay Kiss Cam' and hilarity ensued:

Phillies debut the “Coldplay Kiss Cam”.



Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/nOxfszINRE — Jason Martinez (@JasonFox29) July 19, 2025

Seriously, watch the whole thing. As funny as the Phillie Phanatic and the female version of it was, we are actually partial to the guy holding up the sign that says: ‘This is my wife!’ Well played, sir.

Now, if you aren’t completely getting the joke … well, welcome to the site! We have lots of fun articles and we hope you enjoy your visit. And we will take a moment to explain it, even if explaining a joke often drains the life out of it.

Basically, the other day Coldplay was holding a concert and they had their own ‘kiss cam.’ At one point the camera turned to Andy Byron, CEO of a company called Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, who is the ‘Chief People Officer’ for the same company and they were holding each other in a way that suggested that they were not just friends. And both of them were married … to other people. Thus, the result was this hilariously awkward moment:

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

Previously, we covered this story here, here, and the resignation of the CEO, here.

And there’s a few things to note, in that video.

First, there was little question that they were more than friends because … um… well… look at where his hands started. Friends and professional colleagues don’t normally hold each other that way.

Second, that would be Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin doing the color commentary.

Third, this author’s impression is that they reacted in the dumbest way possible. We don’t want to give advice for cheaters, but it seems like to this author that if they played it cool and acted like a normal couple, no one would have cared and that would have been the end of it. But their reaction made the clip go viral and that caused them to be identified and now they are going to pay whatever consequences come from that. And frankly, they deserve harsh consequences. We just worry about the harm to innocent third parties. We hope that the spouses they cheated on will get through this hurtful time in one piece, as well as any children they might have.

Which doesn’t mean we can’t keep goofing on these dumb cheaters. For instance, we don’t know where this was shot, but this footage speaks for itself:

Best thing to happen to the internet in years pic.twitter.com/IF4kLBbkUC — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) July 19, 2025

And we won’t pretend to find all the memes, but we found a few:

I found the best one pic.twitter.com/1n64Q9bBQV — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) July 19, 2025

And another Airplane! meme:

(We hope the new Naked Gun is funny. We miss this style of comedy.)

Commenting on the first Airplane! meme:

I’m with ya — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) July 19, 2025

Hey! We resemble those remarks!

No way — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) July 19, 2025

Poor Mrs autopilot pic.twitter.com/AF4qmn6E2t — Laurence Harker (@LaurenceHarker) July 19, 2025

If we recall correctly, she appeared in the sequel.

We hear he has been President of the United States from January 20, 2021 to January 20, 2025, going under the name ‘Otto Penn.’

Fozzie, how could you?!

Ouch. That is rough.

We must prevent this unholy union.

Okay, that is pretty clever.

Finally:

Oooof.

