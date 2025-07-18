You'll Never Guess Which Journo Thinks the Cheating Coldplay Couple Are the REAL Victims Here

This is rich.

Taylor Lorenz, one of the worst people in journalism, has chimed in on the cheating CEO and HR rep who were busted at a Coldplay concert. We told you about that here because it spawned a thousand funny memes.

Advertisement

Lorenz made a career of doxxing and harassing people for stuff they posted online, because she didn't like it. But now she's the one who thinks the CEO and his girlfriend are the real victims here.

I just turned to my fiancée and said “guess who thinks that CEO guy is the real victim?” and without hesitation she said “Taylor Lorenz?” https://t.co/PlaBNs6cqH — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 17, 2025

Your fiancée is a smart lady.

Taylor loves shooting CEOs but not them being pictured cheating in public? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 18, 2025

And there it is folks: the best reply EVER.

She cheered the implosion of the Oceangate CEO and United Healthcare CEO but some Jumbotron exposed a tech CEO’s affair and NOW she’s offended by it?



THIS is her line ?????



She failed moral calculus. Badly. Like her grade is below an F — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) July 18, 2025

Taylor Lorenz has no moral calculus.

Even money she's f*****g a married man. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 18, 2025

But only if he's wearing a mask. COVID safety and all that.

It’s not like he worked for an insurance company or anything. — Mike Kupari 🚀💥 (@RocketPulpHack) July 17, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

Haha. So expected of Taylor. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) July 17, 2025

Is anyone surprised by this?

Nope.

Not a soul.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha



Incredible. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 18, 2025

Hang it in the Louvre.

I thought Lorenz thinks CEOs should be assassinated https://t.co/Lz0xt2PQRf — I. Noah Guy (@Decentguyusedto) July 18, 2025

Just certain CEOs.

The moral intelligence of rabid hippopotamus. https://t.co/EW0FUgHbDJ — Roy (@robot_slug) July 17, 2025

That's an insult to rabid hippopotami.

Taylor Lorenz is actually pure evil. https://t.co/fNtO8dJbIs — Timothy, The Funky Homo Liberal (@timothyjamaal84) July 17, 2025

Hard to argue with that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.