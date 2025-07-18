WI Radio Host Dan O'Donnell Takes on UNHINGED Bully Rep. Mark Pocan Over...
Lying Isn't Reporting: Trump's Threat to Sue WSJ Over Epstein Letter Does NOT...
Is This Parody? USAToday Columnist Says WSJ Has 'Authentication Procedures' for Stories Li...
MAZE's 'Beautiful 4-Part Story' Might Be the Funniest Thing Colbert Has Ever Inspired
BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump
Brit Hume Just Has 2 Words for Scott MacFarlane Who Claimed Trump Assassination...
VIP
Rosanna Arquette Claims The Fact She Uses THIS Emoji Proves She 'Honors Black...
As 'Edgy' As a Butterknife: Axios Goes to Bat for Gavin Newsom's New...
President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win
Scott Jennings Dumps Ice Bucket of Truth About Trump’s MAGA Base’s Loyalty on...
Just. LOL. Washington Post Actually Debunked The WSJ Right Before They Dropped Their...
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Says the Colbert Cancellation Means America Has Failed the Test...
VIP
Noticias Falsas: Mexican Illegal Alien Charged for Allegedly Creating ICE 'Kidnapping' Hoa...
SHOCKER: Yet ANOTHER Top Biden Official Pleads the Fifth in Probe About Joe's...

You'll Never Guess Which Journo Thinks the Cheating Coldplay Couple Are the REAL Victims Here

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 18, 2025
meme

This is rich.

Taylor Lorenz, one of the worst people in journalism, has chimed in on the cheating CEO and HR rep who were busted at a Coldplay concert. We told you about that here because it spawned a thousand funny memes.

Advertisement

Lorenz made a career of doxxing and harassing people for stuff they posted online, because she didn't like it. But now she's the one who thinks the CEO and his girlfriend are the real victims here.

Your fiancée is a smart lady.

And there it is folks: the best reply EVER.

Taylor Lorenz has no moral calculus.

But only if he's wearing a mask. COVID safety and all that.

Recommended

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

That's (D)ifferent.

Is anyone surprised by this?

Nope.

Not a soul.

Hang it in the Louvre.

Just certain CEOs.

That's an insult to rabid hippopotami.

Hard to argue with that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS COVID-19 ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA BIAS TAYLOR LORENZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump
Aaron Walker
WI Radio Host Dan O'Donnell Takes on UNHINGED Bully Rep. Mark Pocan Over Unhinged Cyber Stalking
Amy Curtis
Is This Parody? USAToday Columnist Says WSJ Has 'Authentication Procedures' for Stories Like Epstein Note
Amy Curtis
MAZE's 'Beautiful 4-Part Story' Might Be the Funniest Thing Colbert Has Ever Inspired
Doug P.
Brit Hume Just Has 2 Words for Scott MacFarlane Who Claimed Trump Assassination Attempt Gave -HIM- PTSD
Sam J.
Lying Isn't Reporting: Trump's Threat to Sue WSJ Over Epstein Letter Does NOT Threaten Free Press
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump Aaron Walker
Advertisement