Astronomer CEO Resigns After Affair Revealed at Coldplay Concert

Brett T. | 3:30 PM on July 19, 2025
AngieArtist

We'll always have the memes. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron suffered not just the embarrassment of being caught at a Coldplay concert, but his affair with his human resources chief, Kristin Cabot, was exposed on the band's "kiss cam" the other night, sparking the creation of some of the best memes ever. (Wait until you see how the Philadelphia Phillies spoofed it.)

Byron put out a rather lengthy press release, which was a nice gesture, but on Saturday, the company he headed put out its own press release announcing that Byron had tendered his resignation, and that they had accepted.They seem to think that cheating on one's wife doesn't align with the company's values.

The post goes on for quite a bit:

… the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.

Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI.

While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.

We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems.

"While awareness of our company may have changed overnight." That's one way of putting it.

The clear lessons here are don't cheat on your spouse and don't go to Coldplay concerts.

Of course, they've shut off replies.

We noticed that, too. Is she just going to walk into the office Monday morning as if this never happened?

You'd think HR of all people would frown on intra-office affairs.

No way … we're still laughing at it, and the memes and parodies are outstanding.

***

