LISTEN: Dolly Parton Releases a Song Celebrating Her Late Husband, Carl Dean

The other day we heard the sad news that Dolly Parton had lost her husband, Carl Dean, when she posted this on Twitter/X:

Advertisement

Yes, that was over sixty years of companionship broken. We hope that if you are inclined to pray, that you consider praying for her, for his friends and family and for his immortal soul, in this trying time.

Certainly, Mrs. Parton must have seen an appropriate outpouring of love, because later she posted this:

God bless her. In any case, late last night, she released a tribute song about her husband, called ‘If You Hadn’t Been There:’

Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end. They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him.



‘If You Hadn’t Been There’ https://t.co/dUq9Fgwd3x pic.twitter.com/BYjAXmd7oj — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 7, 2025

If you click on the link, it opens up to a number of different ways to listen to the song on various streaming services. One way you can do so is by official audio put onto YouTube:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

It really speaks to the amazing times we live in that she could put this song together so quickly and essentially send it around the world—although we are open to the possibility that she wrote this song before he passed, and maybe even recorded it before he passed. The main thrust of the song is that ‘I wouldn't be here/If you hadn't been there’ and that is something you could say to a person who is still with us.

And really, whatever you think of the song, one has to suspect that for her it is more like music therapy, like trying to come to terms with the loss for herself. We are pretty sure that when she attends his funeral she will deliver a eulogy, but we suspect that this is actually the best eulogy she could write.

Naturally, she received more love and support:

Beautiful Dolly... you're loved by so many , without politics or prejudice. And we all send our love to you, knowing that it cannot fill the hole in your heart, but hoping that it can give you some sense of peace as you grieve. May the Lord bless and keep you... — Pam D (@soirchick) March 7, 2025

And commiseration:

When my Kevin was taken from me his Aunt wrote me a beautiful letter which said, “True love never dies. It may change form but it never dies.”

How right she was. 20 years later he is still sending me signs and making damn sure I get them when I need them.

I’m sure Carl will still… — Victims Rights (@VictimsRightsUS) March 7, 2025

The cut off text:

I’m sure Carl will still be with you every step of the way. So sorry for your loss. Praying for you

Beautiful tribute to your love story with Carl, Dolly



Your music is a testament to the power of true love and its enduring legacy



Wishing you all the best, and thank you for sharing this heartfelt song with us — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) March 7, 2025

I believe that young people today lack ‘intimacy; in their encounters. I think the art of dancing cheek to cheek should be brought back. Kids today too into appearances and not souls.

Bring back the dance halls. — Tenzin (@Tenzin24Tenzin) March 7, 2025

oh gosh, Dolly. i hope you keep yourself safe and gentle right now.



please write songs about him. your love you shared.



i hope you can get through. i love you very much. 🫶 — Darby Bailey 🖍️💫 (@DarbyBaileyXO) March 7, 2025

Advertisement

I am losing my wife to Alzheimer's ,,, I listened and I cried like a baby. This song is so simple and yet so profound. — Tomisadog (@Tomisadawg) March 7, 2025

Alzheimer’s is one of the worst. This author will pray for him and his wife.

I love Dolly so much. She was the inspiration for the name of the ‘character’ in my book “The Lies My ‘Loverboy’ Told Me,” who helps me tell the story of my loverboy trafficking and exploitation, of which there will also be music to go along with it too. Rest in peace, Carl. ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/yIKze4w6pO — Diabolidoll ツ (@diabolidoll) March 7, 2025

Gen Z morality police are about to cancel Dolly for the age gap I just know it https://t.co/AYy80wYgcS — MEHMOONICrave (@themehmooni) March 7, 2025

Five years is not a big deal in our book.

And honestly, if there were any negative comments at all, we didn’t see it. Take that for what it is worth.

someone listen to this for me and see if it's going to destroy my heart or not...I love their love story and I fear I can't handle it https://t.co/Hspa3P2XpF — HappyEnchilada (@happyenchilada2) March 7, 2025

We don’t know what the answer to that is. But maybe a friend of hers can tell her?

Finally:

We are all so sorry for your loss Dolly. Your relationship was an example for us all 💙 🦋 — Morgan Overholt (Freelancer Files) (@MorganOMedia) March 7, 2025

Advertisement

This is true. A good spouse can lift you up. Mrs. Parton is telling the world that she would not have achieved as much as she did, without her husband. That is not weakness. That is reality. A good couple is stronger than the sum of their parts. Whoever you are, we genuinely believe such a person exists for you and will eventually find you.

RELATED: Did WE Do This? Missouri Attorney General Bailey Asks DOJ to Investigate Biden’s Competence

‘Oh my God, They Framed Nixon.’ Bill Murray Trashes Bob Woodward on Joe Rogan (VIDEO)

BREAKING: Trump and Vance Chew Out Zelensky at WH Press Conference: ‘You Gotta Be More Thankful’ (VIDEO)

BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi Accuses the FBI of Withholding Epstein Files

‘There’s No Bottom For These People:’ Jake Tapper To Release Book on Cover Up of Biden’s Mental Decline

Joe Biden’s Potential Incompetence Threatens Chaos in Our System (And We Should Embrace the Chaos)