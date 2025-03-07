LISTEN: Dolly Parton Releases a Song Celebrating Her Late Husband, Carl Dean

'Gonna Put Y'all BACK in Chains': Hank 'Capsize' Johnson Says Trump Wants Blacks...
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  7:30 AM on March 07, 2025
Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File

The other day we heard the sad news that Dolly Parton had lost her husband, Carl Dean, when she posted this on Twitter/X:

Yes, that was over sixty years of companionship broken. We hope that if you are inclined to pray, that you consider praying for her, for his friends and family and for his immortal soul, in this trying time. 

Certainly, Mrs. Parton must have seen an appropriate outpouring of love, because later she posted this:

God bless her. In any case, late last night, she released a tribute song about her husband, called ‘If You Hadn’t Been There:’

If you click on the link, it opens up to a number of different ways to listen to the song on various streaming services. One way you can do so is by official audio put onto YouTube:

It really speaks to the amazing times we live in that she could put this song together so quickly and essentially send it around the world—although we are open to the possibility that she wrote this song before he passed, and maybe even recorded it before he passed. The main thrust of the song is that ‘I wouldn't be here/If you hadn't been there’ and that is something you could say to a person who is still with us.

And really, whatever you think of the song, one has to suspect that for her it is more like music therapy, like trying to come to terms with the loss for herself. We are pretty sure that when she attends his funeral she will deliver a eulogy, but we suspect that this is actually the best eulogy she could write.

Naturally, she received more love and support:

And commiseration:

The cut off text:

I’m sure Carl will still be with you every step of the way.

So sorry for your loss.  Praying for you

Alzheimer’s is one of the worst. This author will pray for him and his wife.

Five years is not a big deal in our book.

And honestly, if there were any negative comments at all, we didn’t see it. Take that for what it is worth.

We don’t know what the answer to that is. But maybe a friend of hers can tell her?

Finally:

This is true. A good spouse can lift you up. Mrs. Parton is telling the world that she would not have achieved as much as she did, without her husband. That is not weakness. That is reality. A good couple is stronger than the sum of their parts. Whoever you are, we genuinely believe such a person exists for you and will eventually find you.

