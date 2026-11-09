Elizabeth Warren Pressed to Provide Names of ‘Cheaters’ Dems Are Going to Investigate — Doesn’t Know

Democrats have dropped their ‘affordability’ mask now that the midterm elections are over. Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren and the rest of her party are now screaming about all the investigations they are going to open. We’re assuming that means President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and more. Their exact crimes? Well, they’ll get back to us on that, but for now they’re going after ‘cheaters.’ Pumpkin-eaters are apparently getting a pass. Anyway, Warren’s hoping her ‘serious investigations’ score her some fresh scalps.

Advertisement

Here's Margaret Brennan stumping her on Sunday's Face the Nation. (WATCH)

Lizzy Warren says if you've been "cheating" Americans, get ready for "serious investigations." She's asked who specifically she's talking about. "Anyone who's been cheating. That's what investigations are all about." Translation: We have no idea if any crimes have been committed by our list of targets, but we'll be digging hard to try to find some. (And if we can't find any, we'll just invent some.) — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2026

(post continues) ...committed by our list of targets, but we'll be digging hard to try to find some. (And if we can't find any, we'll just invent some.)

Starting with Minnesota and California, I presume. — SGAdams (@papa_2_six) November 8, 2026

Nope, Warren and the Democrats are going after imaginary crimes, not the real ones happening in their own backyards.

Minnesota is full of taxpayer-fleecing Somalis, and California is a fraudster's paradise. Democrats don’t care.

Says the woman who didn’t want USAID or Learing Centers to go away.



Democrats are not serious people. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 8, 2026

So is she concerned with all the Medicare and Medicaid fraud that has been to light the past few month? — Breaking Battlegrounds (@Breaking_Battle) November 8, 2026

Everyone but Somali fraudsters. — @amuse (@amuse) November 8, 2026

Democrats want countless interrogations on TV. They’ll do nothing to stop genuine fraud by their own voters.

Commenters say if Warren is looking for cheaters, she’s a chief suspect.

Elizabeth “Chief” Warren has a pitiful poker face. Her emotions give her away. She’s full of sht. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) November 8, 2026

I suggest investigating anyone who falsely claimed native American as her race to take advantage of affirmative action, cheating someone else out of a Harvard position. — MooseM_007 (@Moosem007) November 8, 2026

What about Pocahontas cheating about her racial identity to be promoted? — Tim (@TimZen27) November 8, 2026

Oh, that’s entirely (D)ifferent!

Posters say Warren and her party are acting like communists. Well, if the shoe fits… you know the rest.

"Show me the man and I'll show you the crime" was the logic of political prosecutions under Stalin. When politicians demand prosecution first and struggle to name the offense second, they're borrowing from a very old playbook. Justice starts with evidence, not a target. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 8, 2026

"Find me the man and I'll find you the crime." — Radical Left Exposed (@radleftexposed) November 8, 2026

Advertisement

A whole lot of that going around. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2026

It’s code for political persecution. They can criminalize any American and any company in the world. — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella (ret) 🐭 (@Fynnderella1) November 8, 2026

We’ll see Democrats in full lawfare mode for the next two months and the two years that follow. Democrats want revenge, not lower gas prices. Voters who bought the Democrats' fake 'affordability' rhetoric will certainly feel cheated.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.