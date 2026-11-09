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Elizabeth Warren Pressed to Provide Names of ‘Cheaters’ Dems Are Going to Investigate — Doesn’t Know

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 09, 2026 3:15 AM
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Elizabeth Warren Pressed to Provide Names of ‘Cheaters’ Dems Are Going to Investigate — Doesn’t Know
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Democrats have dropped their ‘affordability’ mask now that the midterm elections are over. Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren and the rest of her party are now screaming about all the investigations they are going to open. We’re assuming that means President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and more. Their exact crimes? Well, they’ll get back to us on that, but for now they’re going after ‘cheaters.’ Pumpkin-eaters are apparently getting a pass. Anyway, Warren’s hoping her ‘serious investigations’ score her some fresh scalps.

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Here's Margaret Brennan stumping her on Sunday's Face the Nation. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...committed by our list of targets, but we'll be digging hard to try to find some. (And if we can't find any, we'll just invent some.)

Nope, Warren and the Democrats are going after imaginary crimes, not the real ones happening in their own backyards.

Minnesota is full of taxpayer-fleecing Somalis, and California is a fraudster's paradise. Democrats don’t care.

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Democrats want countless interrogations on TV. They’ll do nothing to stop genuine fraud by their own voters.

Commenters say if Warren is looking for cheaters, she’s a chief suspect.

Oh, that’s entirely (D)ifferent!

Posters say Warren and her party are acting like communists. Well, if the shoe fits… you know the rest.

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We’ll see Democrats in full lawfare mode for the next two months and the two years that follow. Democrats want revenge, not lower gas prices. Voters who bought the Democrats' fake 'affordability' rhetoric will certainly feel cheated.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | ELIZABETH WARREN | FRAUD | MEDICAID | MEDICARE | MINNESOTA

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