Dem Elizabeth Warren Pivots When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Brings Up Billionaire-Backed Troy Jackson

Democrats claim they hate billionaires. They’ve fooled many voters into believing that they are the anti-billionaire party. It’s a lie, of course. Democrats not only love billionaires, but many are currently funding their midterm election campaigns. In a rare show of journalism, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins exposed Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 'billionaire' hypocrisy on Tuesday. Collins pointed out that several billionaires were financing Democrat Troy Jackson’s Senate campaign in Maine.

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Warren’s sudden panicked pivot is hilarious and telling. (WATCH)

This is Peek hypocrisy from Elizabeth Warren. Warren rants about Republicans being funded by billionaires. She’s then asked about Troy Jackson taking donations from 4 billionaires after claiming he’s taken no money from billionaires. “Really? That’s where gonna make the focus” https://t.co/JIjre9PpP1 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) October 21, 2026

When she heard that, she went from redskin to paleface. — Jose Urbina (@JDU2293) October 22, 2026

Ya, Pocahontas. We’re gonna keep the conversation about politicians accepting billionaires donations. Which is what the topic is,… 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Jack Woodfall (@JohnnyWoodfall) October 22, 2026

Bloomberg, Reid Hoffman, Soros are all democrat billionaires involved in the elections. — BernieMT (@BernieMTwit) October 22, 2026

It’s almost as if billionaires and their millions in donations are an integral part of Democrats’ plans to retake the House and Senate. Ain’t that something?

The Democrats' reliance on billionaires came up on CNN NewsNight recently. It’s a hoot watching Democrat hacks like Leigh McGowan try to justify the millions being funneled by billionaires to her party’s ‘anti-billionaire’ candidates. (WATCH)

Left-wing podcaster Leigh McGowan melts down about money in politics only to be confronted over the fact Michael Bloomberg just contributed $80 million to personally elect Democrats. McGowan also complains that attack ads call out communism: “It feels exhausting, because it feels like we’re just gonna put a hundred millions of dollars into attack ads or talking about communism or talking about evil things…” @ScottJenningsKY: “I have a slightly contrarian view on the money, which is that, yes, a lot of ads are run, absolutely true, but a lot of the money by both parties, frankly, is spent on getting people out to vote, turning out the vote, and I know that’s what the Republicans are planning to do with some of this money Trump is putting here late is absolute get out the vote activities. I’m not sure it’s a terrible thing to be investing in getting people to vote in and participate in our democracy.” @jasonrantz later adds: “The Democratic voters are supporting candidates that have a lot of money behind them. James Talarico is going and getting a lot of money from Hollywood. You’ve got Troy Jackson, who’s going out and taking money from billionaires…” — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 21, 2026

(post continues) ...feels like we’re just gonna put a hundred millions of dollars into attack ads or talking about communism or talking about evil things…” @ScottJenningsKY : “I have a slightly contrarian view on the money, which is that, yes, a lot of ads are run, absolutely true, but a lot of the money by both parties, frankly, is spent on getting people out to vote, turning out the vote, and I know that’s what the Republicans are planning to do with some of this money Trump is putting here late is absolute get out the vote activities. I’m not sure it’s a terrible thing to be investing in getting people to vote in and participate in our democracy.”

@jasonrantz later adds: “The Democratic voters are supporting candidates that have a lot of money behind them. James Talarico is going and getting a lot of money from Hollywood. You’ve got Troy Jackson, who’s going out and taking money from billionaires…”

George Soros, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet all dems lol. Kamala Harris had $1.6 billion compared to Trumps $700m. This lady is an idiot — Brandon Juber (@Table12Mesa) October 21, 2026

@DNC spent $1B on Kamala in 2024. They probably still owe on that. Zuckerberg spent $400M in 2020. Gotta watch these hypocrites. — Tom (@tommys_shop) October 21, 2026

Democrat billionaires? Good. Republican billionaires? Bad. Yet Democrats continue to say ALL billionaires are bad.

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Democrat James Talarico barked out the post below against Elon Musk on Wednesday night, all while billionaire Reid Hoffman held his leash.

There is something deeply wrong with a political system that allows one trillionaire to buy his own personal U.S. Senator. https://t.co/YBluQnfFQf — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) October 22, 2026

Reid Hoffman was a frequent visitor to Little St. James Island and a close buddy of Jeffrey Epstein. That's all you need to know. pic.twitter.com/WUNxuuLfOB — Intrepidus𝕏 (@Intrepidus_17) October 20, 2026

Why are you taking money from Reid Hoffman? — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) October 22, 2026

Because, like everything else about James Talarico, he’s fake. Same goes for all the billionaire-dependent Democrats running on their disingenuous ‘anti-billionaire’ platforms. They hope their voters aren’t smart enough to see their hypocrisy. And their Democrat billionaire backers are betting millions that voters won't notice as well.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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