DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Dem Elizabeth Warren Pivots When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Brings Up Billionaire-Backed Troy Jackson

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 22, 2026 3:45 AM
Advertisement
Dem Elizabeth Warren Pivots When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Brings Up Billionaire-Backed Troy Jackson
Meme screenshot

Democrats claim they hate billionaires. They’ve fooled many voters into believing that they are the anti-billionaire party. It’s a lie, of course. Democrats not only love billionaires, but many are currently funding their midterm election campaigns. In a rare show of journalism, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins exposed Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 'billionaire' hypocrisy on Tuesday. Collins pointed out that several billionaires were financing Democrat Troy Jackson’s Senate campaign in Maine.

Advertisement

Warren’s sudden panicked pivot is hilarious and telling. (WATCH)

It’s almost as if billionaires and their millions in donations are an integral part of Democrats’ plans to retake the House and Senate. Ain’t that something?

The Democrats' reliance on billionaires came up on CNN NewsNight recently. It’s a hoot watching Democrat hacks like Leigh McGowan try to justify the millions being funneled by billionaires to her party’s ‘anti-billionaire’ candidates. (WATCH)

Recommended
'Favorite Ad Ever'! 'Sydney Sweeney' Makes a GREAT Case for Voter ID Law in California Doug P. James Carville Shares Dems’ Post-Midterms Wishlist With Laura Ingraham, Admits His TDS Getting Worse Warren Squire
Advertisement

(post continues) ...feels like we’re just gonna put a hundred millions of dollars into attack ads or talking about communism or talking about evil things…”

@ScottJenningsKY: “I have a slightly contrarian view on the money, which is that, yes, a lot of ads are run, absolutely true, but a lot of the money by both parties, frankly, is spent on getting people out to vote, turning out the vote, and I know that’s what the Republicans are planning to do with some of this money Trump is putting here late is absolute get out the vote activities. I’m not sure it’s a terrible thing to be investing in getting people to vote in and participate in our democracy.”


@jasonrantz later adds: “The Democratic voters are supporting candidates that have a lot of money behind them. James Talarico is going and getting a lot of money from Hollywood. You’ve got Troy Jackson, who’s going out and taking money from billionaires…”

Democrat billionaires? Good. Republican billionaires? Bad. Yet Democrats continue to say ALL billionaires are bad.

Advertisement

Democrat James Talarico barked out the post below against Elon Musk on Wednesday night, all while billionaire Reid Hoffman held his leash.

Because, like everything else about James Talarico, he’s fake. Same goes for all the billionaire-dependent Democrats running on their disingenuous ‘anti-billionaire’ platforms. They hope their voters aren’t smart enough to see their hypocrisy. And their Democrat billionaire backers are betting millions that voters won't notice as well.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELIZABETH WARREN | KAITLAN COLLINS | MICHAEL BLOOMBERG | CNN

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

'Favorite Ad Ever'! 'Sydney Sweeney' Makes a GREAT Case for Voter ID Law in California

'Favorite Ad Ever'! 'Sydney Sweeney' Makes a GREAT Case for Voter ID Law in California

Doug P.
James Carville Shares Dems’ Post-Midterms Wishlist With Laura Ingraham, Admits His TDS Getting Worse

James Carville Shares Dems’ Post-Midterms Wishlist With Laura Ingraham, Admits His TDS Getting Worse

Warren Squire
Student Who Told Protester 'Go Back to Your Own Country' Apologizes and Withdraws From School

Student Who Told Protester 'Go Back to Your Own Country' Apologizes and Withdraws From School

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos