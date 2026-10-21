Elizabeth Warren Unwittingly Makes the Case for FASTER Deportations and KOs Biden in the Process

Elizabeth Warren's doing her thing again, and that "thing" is lying and accidentally proving the opposite of the point she thinks is being made.

Once again, the Democrats' top priority, which is trying to keep illegal aliens from being deported, has taken center stage with this claim:

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Reports from Burlington’s ICE facility are deeply troubling. A pregnant woman banged on her cell door for help after days in pain. Another woman was denied medication. The facility was meant to hold them for hours, not days or weeks. We need an independent investigation. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 21, 2026

"The facility was meant to hold them for hours, not days or weeks."

Well dang, then maybe the Biden administration shouldn't have let millions of them stroll illegally into the country, but at least Warren's making a good case for speeding up deportations.

@SenWarren They have to be sent back much quicker so these things don't happen. — Progressive New England (@ClownParty0000) October 21, 2026

Bingo!

@SenWarren Reports from Elizabeth Warren are deeply unsubstantiated. — Wonky Astromech Droid (@FaultyMotivator) October 21, 2026

Yeah, everything Dances With Identity Theft says is "deeply unsubstantiated."

Maybe should have considered all possible outcomes when you imported millions of illegal aliens to assist in your coup — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) October 21, 2026

All Democrats have done for weeks is post about illegal aliens. Barely a peep about American citizens. Why? They are targeting their voting base.... — 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙣 (@CifJamestown) October 21, 2026

All while getting furious about attempts to get non-citizens off voting rolls. It's almost like the two issues are related.

@SenWarren Still true years later. They all need to be deported! https://t.co/VWAdBBaqYn — Sharp Stick in the Eye (@sharp_stick_eye) October 21, 2026

Nobody is happier to see criminal illegal aliens sent elsewhere to be somebody else's problem than rich liberals.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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