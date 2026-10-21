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Elizabeth Warren Unwittingly Makes the Case for FASTER Deportations and KOs Biden in the Process

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 21, 2026 6:15 PM
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Elizabeth Warren Unwittingly Makes the Case for FASTER Deportations and KOs Biden in the Process
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Elizabeth Warren's doing her thing again, and that "thing" is lying and accidentally proving the opposite of the point she thinks is being made. 

Once again, the Democrats' top priority, which is trying to keep illegal aliens from being deported, has taken center stage with this claim: 

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"The facility was meant to hold them for hours, not days or weeks."

Well dang, then maybe the Biden administration shouldn't have let millions of them stroll illegally into the country, but at least Warren's making a good case for speeding up deportations. 

Bingo!

Yeah, everything Dances With Identity Theft says is "deeply unsubstantiated." 

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All while getting furious about attempts to get non-citizens off voting rolls. It's almost like the two issues are related. 

Nobody is happier to see criminal illegal aliens sent elsewhere to be somebody else's problem than rich liberals. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ELIZABETH WARREN | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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