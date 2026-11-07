Scott Jennings Slaps Down CNN’s Kasie Hunt’s Attempt to Blame Stephen Miller for Alex Pretti’s Death

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are having a meltdown over President Donald Trump naming Stephen Miller as his chief of staff. They’re being dishonest about his ability to work with others; one ‘journalist’ is even blaming Miller for the death of a crazed anti-ICE thug.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

CNN had their hair on fire over President Trump’s appointment of Stephen Miller as his next Chief of Staff. Scott Jennings cut through all of it and reminded them that Miller has successfully worked with Democrats before. Jennings was referring to the administration’s crime crackdowns in Washington, D.C., and Memphis, Tennessee, which Miller played a big role in. JENNINGS: “Stephen Miller actually has worked with the mayor of Washington, D.C., and local Democrats down in Memphis on the president’s intervention there with federal resources to try to help eliminate crime in those two places.” “And so there is some actually policy evidence that Stephen Miller can work with Democrats and get results.” “I think this appointment, you know, the president is going into the last two years, he is going to be under siege from Democrats. He’s going to be under siege from the media. And he wanted the most trusted person that he could find.”

Unsurprisingly, Republican commentator Scott Jennings is tasked with pushing back on the lies coming from CNN’s hosts and guests. This is no exception. (WATCH)

CNN had their hair on fire over President Trump’s appointment of Stephen Miller as his next Chief of Staff.



Scott Jennings cut through all of it and reminded them that Miller has successfully worked with Democrats before.



Jennings was referring to the administration’s crime… pic.twitter.com/pMpK7XUZJl — Overton (@overton_news) November 6, 2026

They have Miller Derangement Syndrome — Lavinda (@Lavinda_77) November 6, 2026

The left was foolish if they really expected Trump would just roll over after the mid-terms. He is still the boss, for two more years. — BALLS (@66Baller) November 6, 2026

Their majorities in the House and Senate don’t even start for two months. Even then, they’re still not in the driver’s seat; Trump is.

CNN's Kasie Hunt, a reliable mouthpiece for the Democrat Party, tried to blame Miller for the death of pro-illegal alien activist Alex Pretti. (READ)

CNN’s Kasie Hunt just attempted to blame Stephen Miller for the death of Alex Pretti during a confrontation with CBP. Scott Jennings looked as though he could hardly believe what he was hearing and FIRED BACK in Miller’s defense. Hunt immediately tried to walk it back.HUNT: “Like the killing of Alex Pretti is a result of the tactics over at ICE that Stephen Miller championed. Is that really something that this administration, you know, thinks helped them on Tuesday?” JENNINGS: “Well, I don’t think it’s fair to say that someone who prefers to enforce federal immigration law and was sitting in the White House had anything personally to do with that tragedy that happened on the streets of Minneapolis.” HUNT: “I did not say that, Scott! I did not say that he had something personally to do with it. I said that he was an advocate for the tactics that led to it.” JENNINGS: “Well, he’s an advocate for enforcing federal immigration law.” Exactly.

Advertisement

Apparently, Hunt has major issues with the Trump White House enforcing our nation’s immigration policies. Jennings tells her how it is. (WATCH)

CNN’s Kasie Hunt just attempted to blame Stephen Miller for the death of Alex Pretti during a confrontation with CBP. Scott Jennings looked as though he could hardly believe what he was hearing and FIRED BACK in Miller’s defense. Hunt immediately tried to walk it back. HUNT: “Like the killing of Alex Pretti is a result of the tactics over at ICE that Stephen Miller championed. Is that really something that this administration, you know, thinks helped them on Tuesday?” JENNINGS: “Well, I don’t think it’s fair to say that someone who prefers to enforce federal immigration law and was sitting in the White House had anything personally to do with that tragedy that happened on the streets of Minneapolis.” HUNT: “I did not say that, Scott! I did not say that he had something personally to do with it. I said that he was an advocate for the tactics that led to it.” JENNINGS: “Well, he’s an advocate for enforcing federal immigration law.” Exactly. — Overton (@overton_news) November 6, 2026

No the Democrats are the advocates for the tactics that caused his death. There was zero excuse to have activist obstructing and interfering with federal law enforcement. — Person Guy (@PersonG43135856) November 7, 2026

Advertisement

Pretti took a gun to a protest. Put himself in the middle of an active law enforcement opporation. He's dead because of his stupid actions. The only tragedy is half the population think he's a martyr. — NSEWAnswers (@nsewanswers) November 6, 2026

Kassie is an idiot , the only one responsible for Pretti’s death is himself. — Patti Hofstetter (@HofstetterPatti) November 6, 2026

Exactly. But ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are looking for anything they can use to criticize Trump and his officials. They feel Trump is on the ropes because of the midterms. This is just a continuation of the tag-teaming they have been doing for more than 10 years.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.