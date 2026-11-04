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CNN 'Journalist' Overheard Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About Democrat Wins

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 04, 2026 9:42 AM
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CNN 'Journalist' Overheard Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About Democrat Wins
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The Democrat Party is celebrating after gains in yesterday's midterm election, and that obviously includes some "journalists." 

Occasionally somebody in the media will say the quiet part out loud (even though their "reporting" makes it clear on a daily basis who they actually work for). 

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In this example we have CNN's Kasie Hunt, who was overheard using a certain word in describing last night's Democrat victories. 

Wait, what was that again?

That's what we thought we heard!

We don't call it DNCNN for nothing. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the unhinged Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DNC | MEDIA BIAS

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