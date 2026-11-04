CNN 'Journalist' Overheard Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About Democrat Wins

The Democrat Party is celebrating after gains in yesterday's midterm election, and that obviously includes some "journalists."

Occasionally somebody in the media will say the quiet part out loud (even though their "reporting" makes it clear on a daily basis who they actually work for).

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In this example we have CNN's Kasie Hunt, who was overheard using a certain word in describing last night's Democrat victories.

CNN's Kasie Hunt laments "it took us years to get" to a blue wave midterm against Trump https://t.co/bvWEWd8yZZ — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 4, 2026

Wait, what was that again?

“it took *us*… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 4, 2026

That's what we thought we heard!

@BonillaJL Who is “us” @kasie? — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) November 4, 2026

@BonillaJL Yes @kasie . We've all know the media is just the democrats campaign headquarters. — LR_Cadyz🐾🇺🇲 (@LR_Cadyz) November 4, 2026

We don't call it DNCNN for nothing.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the unhinged Democrats.

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