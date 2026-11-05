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West Coast Mamdani: Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman Projected to Beat Dem LA Mayor Karen Bass

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 05, 2026 3:05 AM
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West Coast Mamdani: Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman Projected to Beat Dem LA Mayor Karen Bass
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

It was hard to imagine Los Angeles having a dumber mayor than Democrat Karen Bass. Well, not anymore: she just lost her reelection bid. Decision Desk HQ has projected that LA’s new mayor-elect is Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman. With Mayor Zohran Mamdani in New York City, this means America’s largest cities on the East and West Coasts will be led by socialists. Oh goody!

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Here's more. (WATCH)

As Bachman-Turner Overdrive famously sang, ‘B-b-baby, you just ain't seen n-n-n-nothin' yet.’

Posters acknowledge that Bass was horrendous at her job, but Raman will be exponentially worse. On the bright side, voters will get exactly what they deserve.

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Would that be so bad? And would the rest of the country even notice?

Commenters were astonished at how quickly votes are getting counted in the City of Angels this time around.

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Sadly, there will be more. Seattle, Washington, and Burlington, Vermont, are large cities with socialist mayors. Democratic Socialist Janeese Lewis George was elected Mayor of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | HOMELESSNESS | LOS ANGELES | SOCIALISM | KAREN BASS

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