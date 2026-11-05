West Coast Mamdani: Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman Projected to Beat Dem LA Mayor Karen Bass

It was hard to imagine Los Angeles having a dumber mayor than Democrat Karen Bass. Well, not anymore: she just lost her reelection bid. Decision Desk HQ has projected that LA’s new mayor-elect is Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman. With Mayor Zohran Mamdani in New York City, this means America’s largest cities on the East and West Coasts will be led by socialists. Oh goody!

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Here's more. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Dues-paying Socialist Nithya Raman has DEFEATED Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral election, per DDHQ



If LA had fair elections, we'd be celebrating @spencerpratt as the winner tonight.



But instead, the city of homelessness and fraud will have an even WORSE mayor pic.twitter.com/7KuQxZXV3G — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 5, 2026

Decision Desk HQ projects Nithya Raman wins the CA Los Angeles Mayor Nonpartisan General Election#DecisionMade: 7:49 PM EST



Follow live results here: https://t.co/1kpbRZUYUv pic.twitter.com/LHwjhhfjjz — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2026

For all of you who thought Karen Bass was an ineffective far-left progressive Los Angeles mayor, you haven’t seen anything yet. Raman won the election tonight. pic.twitter.com/mctxCoVzWy — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) November 5, 2026

As Bachman-Turner Overdrive famously sang, ‘B-b-baby, you just ain't seen n-n-n-nothin' yet.’

Posters acknowledge that Bass was horrendous at her job, but Raman will be exponentially worse. On the bright side, voters will get exactly what they deserve.

Bass deserved to lose. And LA residents deserve to get the pain that is coming to them under Raman. — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) November 5, 2026

LA decided Bass wasn't incompetent enough. — Ken Brisnehan (@KBrisnehan) November 5, 2026

So, in the Dumb and Dumber contest, Dumber won… — Anderson (@Anderson219222) November 5, 2026

Between the two it was like voting for Mao or Stalin.



Both degenerate socialists insuring that Los Angeles falls into further decline. — Charles Freedberg (@cbergmaga) November 5, 2026

They've just past the torch from one commie to another, so nothing will get better for Angelenos. The earth might as well open and swallow what's left of LA into the abyss. — Winston Smith (@WinstonSmith50) November 5, 2026

Would that be so bad? And would the rest of the country even notice?

Commenters were astonished at how quickly votes are getting counted in the City of Angels this time around.

And just like that California is counting votes in record time. — @firstonceagain (@firstonceagain) November 5, 2026

Oh it didn’t take a week to a month to let everyone know, wow what a miracle…🥴 — 🇺🇸willowy (@MerrittMaga) November 5, 2026

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It's amazing how it doesn't take a week for the results to come in when it's Democratic against Democrat 🙄 — Robert (@sando805) November 5, 2026

Yes, there was no Republican involved. Amazing how that works isn’t it? — USA Freedom 🇺🇸 ❤️🙏🏻 (@USA_Rises) November 5, 2026

We now have socialists running the two largest cities in the country. Where do we go from here? — Propaganda Check (@SystemRupture) November 5, 2026

Sadly, there will be more. Seattle, Washington, and Burlington, Vermont, are large cities with socialist mayors. Democratic Socialist Janeese Lewis George was elected Mayor of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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