Let's Check in With Seattle Businesses for a Preview of Your Possible Future Under Socialism

Last month, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson addressed what her brand of socialism and years of Democrat "leadership" have brought to the city, which is waste, ineffectiveness and economic problems caused by fleeing businesses. The "solution"? Just sign an executive order saying "be more effective and less wasteful!" When this doesn't work, Wilson will blame the conservatives she doesn't even want to live there.

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NEW: Socialist Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson says, “This is your city.” But not if you are a conservative or right-wing. 🙃 https://t.co/yGgDmIOrCl — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) September 18, 2026

Fast forward a little bit and nothing is getting better ("better" by the sane, rational and common sense definition of the word).

Wilson recently said "bye" to businesses who didn't want any part of her socialist utopia, and she's going to have a very tired arm from waving so much before too long:

Around half of Seattle businesses report that are considering moving or shrinking, blaming a business environment that they say is getting worse and don’t believe it looks like it will get better, according to a survey from the Downtown Seattle Association and Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. https://t.co/fn7V53rDVn — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) October 28, 2026

Rest assured that the last thing Mayor Wilson will do when assigning blame for this is go look in a mirror.

Who would have ever predicted that electing a far left progressive mayor who laughed and said "bye" when asked about people leaving the city hasn't worked out in Seattle's favor? — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 28, 2026

It's the most predictable thing ever and yet it keeps happening.

@KIRO7Seattle Democrats are killing our beautiful state. — Robb (@robbs777) October 28, 2026

@KIRO7Seattle Soft on crime and high taxes will do that. Add the ridiculously high minimum wage. — TheRealFrenchy (@real_frenchy) October 28, 2026

> Seattle elects a socialist dingbat Mayor > Half of businesses consider moving > Blame the business environment > No hope things will get better > Believe it will get even worse > Blame Trump and Republicans > Continue electing socialists > Things can and will get worse... — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 28, 2026

When you elect leaders who have zero business acumen but are adept at "community organizing", this is what happens. First Portland, now Seattle. But San Francisco is making a comeback. You should ask why. @SeaTimesOpinion @seattletimes — T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) October 28, 2026

This is what leftism does. Every time. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) October 28, 2026

The Democrats need to be shown early next week that more voters are waking up to the real problem.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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