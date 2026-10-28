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Let's Check in With Seattle Businesses for a Preview of Your Possible Future Under Socialism

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 28, 2026 12:55 PM
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Let's Check in With Seattle Businesses for a Preview of Your Possible Future Under Socialism
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Last month, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson addressed what her brand of socialism and years of Democrat "leadership" have brought to the city, which is waste, ineffectiveness and economic problems caused by fleeing businesses. The "solution"? Just sign an executive order saying "be more effective and less wasteful!" When this doesn't work, Wilson will blame the conservatives she doesn't even want to live there. 

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Fast forward a little bit and nothing is getting better ("better" by the sane, rational and common sense definition of the word). 

Wilson recently said "bye" to businesses who didn't want any part of her socialist utopia, and she's going to have a very tired arm from waving so much before too long: 

Rest assured that the last thing Mayor Wilson will do when assigning blame for this is go look in a mirror. 

It's the most predictable thing ever and yet it keeps happening. 

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The Democrats need to be shown early next week that more voters are waking up to the real problem. 

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth. 

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | SOCIALISM

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